Recent Post
- Pope Francis apologizes for Canada school policy | USA TODAY
- Dallas airport evacuated after woman fires gun | USA TODAY
- Biden slams Trump, honors Jan. 6 police officers | USA TODAY
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich released from jail
- Air travel tip: Take pictures of your items before flying, passenger warns
43 comments
A streak
Incase shes bad
It’s about time this woman has been released!!!
Released by a corrupt justice system
If she breaks the law again she probably won’t get realeased
Lock her up!!
Get a grip on yourself already…..
@you’ll all nope yup! trool
Trudolf, is that you? 😆 🤣
@NEMISES What exactly is a “trool”?
I think every Canadian had enough sense to know that that was bogus, unfortunately no one was listening. We are supposed to set the bar as Canadians to a higher standard or at least that is what I have believed Canada stood for, we are starting to act like our neighbors. That’s just unacceptable!
Amen 🙏
Nope – just the low intellect science deniers. Not all Canadians.
You always were free!!!
The charter has been violated; and you’re yammering on about what….
‘Complainers Convoy!
@Penny Yeo wait until the farmers protest. 👍
@Penny Yeo Heartless!
Shackled in the courtroom. Disgusting.
It’s to scared opposition to Trudolf
“Errors” as in wrongful arrest? As if bail is to be celebrated if she ought not have been apprehended at all. They just assumed she might protest again because she was being given recognition for her previous “mischief” don’t dare even think of another non violent demonstration or else?
My life has totally changed since I started an investment of $6,000 and now earning over $ 57,000
<
<<ကွဲပြားပုံရသည်။👉┼𝟏𝟗𝟎𝟖𝟗𝟒𝟒𝟕𝟓𝟖𝟏👈ကျိုး
<
<
Justice!
A hero. And not just a national hero. She is a treasure to the world.
Amen 🙏
A voice of Freedoms Glory she is.
shes an angel. beautiful and free. a real Canadian. perfect. we love her.
😂 Hero!!!!! You really have a low standard to classify her as a hero.
I am glad she is out. She was a political prisoner in Justin’s banana republic of Canada
what a political prisoner released in canada?wow turdeau must be pissed!
Hope the Ottawa police has to pay for her return to Alberta
Ottawa Police should lose their right to be referred to as a Police service. maybe “Trudeau Servants”!
Wrong and unjust arrest..
No errors, that was intentional!
Now she’s a hardened inmate. With pen pals and convicts for friends. Kudos freedumb fighter😂🤣
what the heck are you on about lol
This sounds like a story
Yeah but the damage and the cost to tax payers is done.
It’s sad what Canada has become. Trudeau and his goons! Tamara should never have been arrested. I just hope Trudeau gets what he deserves.