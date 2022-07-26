43 comments

  5. I think every Canadian had enough sense to know that that was bogus, unfortunately no one was listening. We are supposed to set the bar as Canadians to a higher standard or at least that is what I have believed Canada stood for, we are starting to act like our neighbors. That’s just unacceptable!

  8. “Errors” as in wrongful arrest? As if bail is to be celebrated if she ought not have been apprehended at all. They just assumed she might protest again because she was being given recognition for her previous “mischief” don’t dare even think of another non violent demonstration or else?

    1. Ottawa Police should lose their right to be referred to as a Police service. maybe “Trudeau Servants”!

  17. Now she’s a hardened inmate. With pen pals and convicts for friends. Kudos freedumb fighter😂🤣

  20. It’s sad what Canada has become. Trudeau and his goons! Tamara should never have been arrested. I just hope Trudeau gets what he deserves.

