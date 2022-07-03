Recent Post
- Akron man shot dozens of times by police while fleeing traffic stop | USA TODAY
57 comments
AND SHOOTING AT POLICE! you must have just ” accidentally” left that part out. SURELY YOU WOULDN’T PURPOSELY DECEIVE THE PUBLIC. 🤦😡
@Eddy know what? They released the video where he shot first
@xxXDirt NastyXx they have yet to prove that.
@Keiarria M they did… when they released the video.
@Keiarria M Gun with full clip and shell casing in the car. get the full story
Yeah I can see how horrendously you are using language to spin this case…he shot first, refused to stop which led to a CHASE, as per police protocol all suspects are cuffed, hence why the ME who I’m sure showed up very much later, found the SUSPECT in such a manor…..you are why this country is falling apart
@Danny Martial His car is a weapon
@donHooligan He fired from the vehicle. Cops tried to taz him when he was in the car and it didn’t work. He fled and was shot by police. Gun was found in the car. When you’re armed do not run. It becomes a public safety issue leaving police fully within their rights to down you.
@John john Ohanasian He never once used his vehicle as a weapon to run over a police officer. He never once fired a single bullet from his weapon. He ran without his gun when 60 rounds hit his body. Please for all that is holy tell me how that is justified as self defense from the police?
@beingmyself000if someone open fire in the highway, police must stop stop him. Just anti-terrorism to save other people.
@beingmyself000 No, that is not how this works AT ALL! When you are unarmed you deserve to live, period. Even if you had a gun you made a bad decision, which he corrected by leaving the gun behind. Now he is an unarmed criminal. How often do unarmed criminals lose their lives?
I see you deleted your previous video and re-uploaded it
That’s the game of smoke and mirrors played in this country 👀. The only apparent difference is that all the negative comments towards USA Today, including mine are deleted with the original post* Take care Pliskin 🐍🤌🏿
I love how people get all hung up when its labelee “Homicide” lol yeah duh, it wasn’t suicide or natural causes. Doesn’t mean murder.
@Amy Carrelli Actually it doesn’t…
@Amy Carrelli its a broad term. you have murder 1 and 2, negligent homicide, involuntary manslaughter.. the list goes on
@Amy Carrelli No it doesn’t! Geez. If you kill someone in self defense, it’s a homicide but it’s not murder. In simple terms, murder is criminal homicide….
60 bullets in a corpse wearing handcuffs.
are you trying to say it wasn’t murder?
He shot at police and led them on a high speed chase through a residential area, endangering countless innocent lives. He lived a thug life and died a thug life. The End
Lie
@Pedro Bossio and the gun was in the car, he was unarmed while fleeing
@Pedro Bossio Exactly.
🔥 it TF Down
Please with all due respect show us the whole video,a police traffic stop ain’t supposed to end this way otherwise most of us have been pulled over once or several times
@Merciful Terros what part of shooting from the CAR while on a HIGH SPEED CHASE . Do YOU not understand? 🤔 The only part of the ending of this story that is a SHAME is ammo is expensive these days. Waste of taxpayer dollars. 😢
@Don Sims I am telling you right now, the Akron Police themselves said he never shot from his gun after the fact. Once the investigation started they realized that his gun was never used.
@Don Sims If you don’t believe me go look it up yourself, they clearly said that they believed they were shot at but we’re actually not.
@Don Sims Bro, daily people are shot by police officer but this one is different, this was 60 that is multiple mag dumps into a single person. That does not happen everyday let alone every year.
Why the cops being so damn loud 😭
because being too quiet would be a tactical blunder i imagine
Good work officers! Another criminal off the streets.
@Justin a so police defending themselves from a criminal shooting bullets at them is called murder now? Last I checked the constitution allows you to protect yourself from a deadly threat! Sometimes people get just what they deserve.
how is it that in an age where gopro can make a camera for 200 bucks that can maintain a 2k picture during and after being run over by a nascar, is it that all body cams, that the state pays like 500 bucks a piece for, instantly go fuzzy and have terrible resolution when they actually have something important to record
That’s just the news censoring the video.
they’re just not getting paid enough
its censorship dingus, you think the news channel or youtube would allow the fun parts?
How long will Go-Pro record before it overheats? Battery life? Data size?
Y’all once again re uploaded the video cropping out the part with him shooting at police first. A mans death shouldn’t be used as some sort of sick game for media to play.
The video starts with a cop literally saying shots fired. Wtf are you talking about?
Y’all missing the part where the Akron Police reported zero shots fired after the fact. All the rounds were still in his guns magazine and chamber. ZERO shots fired from the victim.
@Merciful Terros to be fair they did find an empty cartridge recently fired in the vehicle. It’s entirely possible he did fire a shot or at least accidentally discharged the firearm.
But that doesn’t mean they get to just murder the dude.
@Justin a to be fair they did find a single casing and the muzzle flashing was seen in camera. Though from what I have seen it looks like a misfire and not a pointed shot. You literally cannot see the weapon being shot.
He was shooting at them…
That’s what happens when you shoot at cops.
They shoot back.
Grow up
Blue life also matters.
Where’s the evidence that he shot…
@der Jakob lmao. Are you serious?
Keep being a good sheep and don’t do your own research. Lol
From every single news article and from the Akron Police themselves said he never shot a SINGLE round.
@Zach Haus ok… where’s the evidence.
It’s easy to say .police shot a 25 year old black man ,no police shot a MAN that shot at police was running away and had a ski mask on .somebody smart please tell me how that ever had any chance of turning out in good way.
I think they need to show the entire encounter. I didn’t get much out of this video… 🤔🤔🤔
Had he killed someone, would we see riots in the street for that person? No, we wouldn’t.
Why did you delete your previous video about this? Was it because you “forgot” to mention that he shot at the cops.?
Exactly
Dozens of times is an understatement
They fail to mention he was shooting at the cops
Thank you officer