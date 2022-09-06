42 comments

  4. There’s a difference between remembering and learning from injustice and remembering and then not learning from it or even not understanding how history affects society. There’s no need for a constant reminding or reverence to horrible things that were done in our nation’s history. But it shouldn’t be forgotten.
    This is the difference. It happened. We need this in our history as a learning device but not as something to be celebrated.

    2. @J S they still haven’t found any historical evidence showing that slaves built the pyramids of Giza, what they have find is records from mid level mangers talking about paying teams of farmers to work during the off season, and how they got more work out of the teams by turning the work into a competition with the teams that got the most work done getting rewards.

  5. It’s not removing history at all! They should be teaching about slavery, etc in History class, there’s no reason to show plaques outside schools or other major buildings, which glorify the tragedies that occurred!

    3. @Troy Stewart 12: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, James K. Polk, Zachary Taylor, Andrew Johnson, and Ulysses S.

    4. Or if they want to keep them they should teach the truth about them. See how long they stay there then. Freedom is thinking for oneself after being FULLY informed.

  6. There is a difference between remembering and acknowledging history, and actively celebrating the worst parts of it. These names need to be changed

  7. This is really very simple. All statues, public buildings, parks roads etc… should NEVER bare the image, names of symbols of the ENEMY. All those people waged war against the USA and therefore should never have been allowed to place on any public land or building. You simply do not hone those were the enemy to the USA.

  9. Renaming buildings is much easier than doing the hard work of changing a culture of failure that exists amongst certain segments of our population.

    1. @Steven Mcgillivray Ok, cool. I’m sure you wouldn’t mind your kids going to Woke Trans People Are Awesome Elementary. You’ll be FINE with that, right? Because you don’t have a right to not be offended.
      As long as the kids are doing well, that’s all that matters, right Steve?

  10. the remnants of a defeated entity in the integral part of our training as a country is the same as saying they had a point and given the right circumstance they may try it again. Too many lives were lost to preserve the nation and too many sacrifices were made to allow terrorist reminders to cause doubt and unsure footing.

  11. Lol I love how certain people from certain generation are butt hurt over something that happened so long ago. 🙃

  12. As a 1993 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School aka DA “Castle”in Montgomery, Alabama. I didn’t feel like I was attending a Racist School when I attended all three years, nor did I feel that way when I came back for my Class Reunions. Changing the names are not going to change who these people were, nor will it change anything that these schools stood for while attending them. What needs to be changed in Montgomery is the Govenor who is Racist. She could careless about the schools as she has done nothing to keep funding for these schools. Opening up Magnet schools in the city isn’t fixing the educational gap. Fix that first and leave the names the way that they are. All of this bickering over names has allowed Sidney Lanier a Historic Monumnent in such bad shape it won’t be able to stay open because Kay Ivey hasn’t done her job.

  14. They gave OUR schools those names so the scars could never heal. WE are told to move on, so THEY are not made to apologize.

    Their purpose is that WE never forget OUR place, and they don’t have to explain their continued hatred.

  15. Long overdue! And I say this as a graduate of Jeff Davis High; Dad was stationed at Maxwell AFB during those years, & our house was in that school district.

  18. Some think this is erasing history, yet some of those are the same people that would call people learning about these traitors in the classroom CRT and try to stop people from learning about them.

  19. Their names on schools do nothing to educate people on who they were or what they did, so I don’t know why people think not wanting these people to be celebrated is erasing history.

  20. Scrolling through the comments, it’s sad to see the ignorance of so many.
    The Southern states did not commit treason. The Constitution is silent on the question of secession, and the states never delegated to the federal government any power to suppress secession.
    Lincoln stated in his inaugural address that he had no lawful right to interfere with slavery where it existed.
    Lincoln tried to make the Confederacy responsible for starting the war while resupplying Fort Sumter.
    After the war, Lincoln asserted that southerners would not be held solely responsible for causing the war. Lincoln counseled “malice toward none, with charity for all”.

