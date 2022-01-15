Alexa McDonough, political trailblazer and former NDP leader, dies at 77

Former federal NDP leader Alexa McDonough, a political trailblazer who paved the way for women in politics, died Saturday in Halifax at the age of 77.
audrey mcLaughlin was before alexa, federally, for the ndp.
