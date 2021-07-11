Alleged Gang Member Captured | Khanice Jackson Murder Suspect Remanded | $803m in Storm Damages

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
20 comments
Good job one more off the street
Bloody hell look how the swat man is driving…
Time stamp?
When the swat is called its a rap .
He will be pleading guilty and he will be getting 5yrs. SMH
Is that with the 50% discounts?
He will plead guilty and get 5 years for what?
Need to Re Interview R.Fowlers gf & her sister..something dont sit right with them two. The gf’s Youtube video wasn’t empathetic towards Khanice, was all about the gf & saying how that she “pretty also, could of been her” who says that? And she thought R.Fowler was joking when he allegedly told her he did it!
That’s how some family will be when you’re either the bread winner you can do nothing wrong!
Where would find that video?
@DCaramelOne I I will look on Youtube for the Link
Wait, SWAT has helicopters?
Neva know?
New to me
What’s the sense these cops put their lives at risk only for these jancros to plead guilty and the very tender hearted judges who are protected by tax payers money will give them few years and they return to continue exactly what they were doing???
they are paid to do that…
“Wow”An awesome five browney points to the Police DEPARTMENT of Jamaica in their dudilegence in capturing the wanted fugitive..Another five thumbs up for the Police Officer who gave the news report,I could understand every word spoken,”bravo”;every word in it’s past tense and present tense was grammatically ,articulated in it’s standard form.Thank God I didnot need a translator..
“WELL DONE”.
Police Officer,Mr.Dennis Brooks,well done;and well spoken.
“PRIME MINISTER, you failed to acknowledge that climate change is causing storms to be more frequent. So you should have resources in place for the changes in the weather, This is a yearly crisis. It’s nothing new.