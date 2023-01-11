Recent Post
58 comments
Holy shite!!! 5 months???????
For a felony?????? WTF
@Douglas Reagan: And ignorance of this case is also no excuse. You should educate yourself a bit on both the tax laws of the nation in general and this case and it’s 15 felonies in particular, and then you might not sound so childlike.
@The Great CornPop-Holio I haven’t seen the evidence, I’m not on the jury, I’m not a judge. If Anyone breaks the laws of this country they should answer for them. Incarcerate or exonerate as the facts and laws dictate.
@Douglas Reagan that’s not news.
If you’re insinuating something, grow a spine and clarify your comment.
007 5 months!!! WHAT!!! I did a year ’cause I believe I’m under investigation WAT?!?!?!! Hypocrites!!!
Rikers island lol
5 months is all he is getting..who says crime doesn’t pay… We know why he got that great plea deal..
I agree it’s really so unfair the justice system in this country
🤑
If he cries like baby smollet he’ll be out in 3 days.
I can’t believe that is all he got. Where is the justice? Really?
You don’t even know what he did.
Smollet got 150 days and served 3
@Douglas Reagan: Everyone with an education beyond Grade 6 knows what he did – it’s all in his confession and plea document. Of course you have to be able to read, so…..well…I’m sure you can get someone to explain it to you.
what money can do for u
Guys don’t fall for it. In his shoes, you would get 15 years.
@Nexus Six When you’re done sucking the hot dog don’t forget the the two beans below it
@Bill Fuentes how charming. Is there a little early to be drinking? I can smell the cheap scotch from here.
If it was me, l will get 30 or more. JUSTICE FOR ALL IN AMERICA ???😂😂😂
@JayCzzzYa smollet got out in 3 days for being a crybaby
Not nearly long enough! Also, collect back taxes and put toward the national debt!
That’s ridiculous… but regular people go to prison for years for some weed… There really is one law for us and another law entirely for the elites…🤬
@Arceus Thomaswhy mock and insult people You Know Nothing about. Trump pays less than an uber driver.
@Nexus Six sorry junior you know nothing..hundreds of thousands of small pot offenders have done Real Time.
STFU
@Arceus Thomas I hope that’s a sarcastic comment
Only 5 months? Why are these big-time crooks getting such wimply little sentences?
💰💰💰💰💰💰
Funny how the more money you have and the bigger your crimes are, the less time you spend in jail. Meanwhile if you’re poor or middle class, they’ll turn you into a modern day slave in a prison.
@Nexus Six Bullshit
@Just Pray Binden had “stashed” classified documents? Interesting, that the same day they were discoved in a box at an office that was being closed down, the White House called the National Archives and identified what they had found. Not exactly the same result as the orange peel hiding them and moving them to different locations as well. That’s why Trump will be charged.
@bartbutkis And what would have become of the said “stashed documents” if they hadn’t been discovered by other sources?
No kidding. That last part is a bit melodramatic don’t you think. Slaves basically had no choice.
Is he Jewish?
The best justice money can buy. What a crock.
I know someone who got 2 yrs for breaking his probation for drinking .
5 months for decades of crime ?!!! SCREW OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM !
AMAZING HOW THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA AT DEMOCRATS STEAL BILLIONS
FROM OVER A MILLION FTX INVESTORS AND NO ONE GOES TO JAIL
BECAUSE IT WENT INTO CORRUPT DEMOCRAT POCKETS. BUT WEISSELBERG A REPUBLICAN GOES TO JAIL FOR DEPRIVING THE DEMOCRATS OF TAXES TO
FEED THEIR ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS.
@Douglas Reagan No, we learned the orange peel is nothing more than a two-bit gonif.
@Daniel Martinez is he Jewish?
Jewish Trolls?
No. Screw the DOJ. Screw the IRS. Screw Republicans and SOME Democrats for all of the loopholes in the tax code that allows rich dicks to cheat on their taxes.
I am hoping this sentence is part of a deal. That there is a lot more to come concerning Trump’s businesses.
Have you ever seen a company saying to an employee sent to prison after embezzling that same company: well done, you can keep your job, you get a raise and a bonus with that too!
This is why America should scrap plea ‘deals’ and actually prosecute criminals to the full extent of the law regardless of how much money you have to hire legal teams the man in the street could never afford in a million years.
@Team Ginger the DOJ I s not “the congress.”
@Mo If they have done thier job properly they would have the evidence to ensure a conviction without relying on a confession
@Sam Lowry you’re a fool if you think that. Rodney King, Robert Blake and OJ cases are perfect examples. You never know how a jury is going to go. You know how a guilty plea is going to go.
@Mo WTF are you equivicating about – it’s not rocket science. The us justice system is a lottery favouring the rich and a circus for the poor.
@Middleclass Retiree Poor people know this well. Not much of a deterrent, perhaps defiance deserves a higher sentence.
5 months for a lifetime of wealth isn’t a bad deal, we should all be committing crimes.
We need real justice here.
17 felonies and only 5 months. Yeah it makes sense.
Imagine being a regular citizen done that… you’ll be sniffing jail for at least 16 years.
American “equal” justice… for everyone!
The two tiered justice system is on display again.
Only 5 months? There is no justice in America!