    1. @Douglas Reagan: And ignorance of this case is also no excuse. You should educate yourself a bit on both the tax laws of the nation in general and this case and it’s 15 felonies in particular, and then you might not sound so childlike.

    2. @The Great CornPop-Holio I haven’t seen the evidence, I’m not on the jury, I’m not a judge. If Anyone breaks the laws of this country they should answer for them. Incarcerate or exonerate as the facts and laws dictate.

    4. 007 5 months!!! WHAT!!! I did a year ’cause I believe I’m under investigation WAT?!?!?!! Hypocrites!!!

    3. @Douglas Reagan: Everyone with an education beyond Grade 6 knows what he did – it’s all in his confession and plea document. Of course you have to be able to read, so…..well…I’m sure you can get someone to explain it to you.

  6. That’s ridiculous… but regular people go to prison for years for some weed… There really is one law for us and another law entirely for the elites…🤬

    2. @Nexus Six sorry junior you know nothing..hundreds of thousands of small pot offenders have done Real Time.
      STFU

  8. Funny how the more money you have and the bigger your crimes are, the less time you spend in jail. Meanwhile if you’re poor or middle class, they’ll turn you into a modern day slave in a prison.

    2. @Just Pray Binden had “stashed” classified documents? Interesting, that the same day they were discoved in a box at an office that was being closed down, the White House called the National Archives and identified what they had found. Not exactly the same result as the orange peel hiding them and moving them to different locations as well. That’s why Trump will be charged.

    3. @bartbutkis And what would have become of the said “stashed documents” if they hadn’t been discovered by other sources?

    1. AMAZING HOW THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA AT DEMOCRATS STEAL BILLIONS
      FROM OVER A MILLION FTX INVESTORS AND NO ONE GOES TO JAIL
      BECAUSE IT WENT INTO CORRUPT DEMOCRAT POCKETS. BUT WEISSELBERG A REPUBLICAN GOES TO JAIL FOR DEPRIVING THE DEMOCRATS OF TAXES TO
      FEED THEIR ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS.

    5. No. Screw the DOJ. Screw the IRS. Screw Republicans and SOME Democrats for all of the loopholes in the tax code that allows rich dicks to cheat on their taxes.

  12. I am hoping this sentence is part of a deal. That there is a lot more to come concerning Trump’s businesses.

  13. Have you ever seen a company saying to an employee sent to prison after embezzling that same company: well done, you can keep your job, you get a raise and a bonus with that too!

  14. This is why America should scrap plea ‘deals’ and actually prosecute criminals to the full extent of the law regardless of how much money you have to hire legal teams the man in the street could never afford in a million years.

    2. @Mo If they have done thier job properly they would have the evidence to ensure a conviction without relying on a confession

    3. @Sam Lowry you’re a fool if you think that. Rodney King, Robert Blake and OJ cases are perfect examples. You never know how a jury is going to go. You know how a guilty plea is going to go.

    4. @Mo WTF are you equivicating about – it’s not rocket science. The us justice system is a lottery favouring the rich and a circus for the poor.

    5. @Middleclass Retiree Poor people know this well. Not much of a deterrent, perhaps defiance deserves a higher sentence.

  18. Imagine being a regular citizen done that… you’ll be sniffing jail for at least 16 years.

    American “equal” justice… for everyone!

