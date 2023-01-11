Former Ukrainian POW is told the city he was fighting for was liberated

Recent Post
66 comments
Im Mexican, half Ukranian and with a Russian wife,and i support my Ukranian brothers in this Fight!
@Kevin Preston the analogy you make is as pathetic as it gets, all throughout the history of warfare one side has it’s backers. The only Americans who are not for Ukraine are far,far right MAGA simps who are still all pissed the orange God they worship didn’t win😂🤣
@Kevin Preston Well after all Putin owns Trump & GOP.
Typical cowardly isolationist Yanks. Run from any fight. Late for WW1 and late for WW2.
@club4ghz How is the borscht and vodka going down as you cheer on Russia in your mom’s basement?
@Kevin Preston That’s because Putin owns Trump.
Oh those Golden Showers.
@Kevin Preston We’ll send you to Mexico to fight the drug cartels as soon as you are out of boot camp. Thanks for volunteering to fight for Mexico.
Russian Military Strategy : “When we come to a minefield, our Infantry attacks exactly as if it were not there.”
Field Marshal Georgi Zhukov
So when are the Russians running out of missiles and artillery shells?
@Jeremy john Hall don’t give Russias generals ideas on how to make decisions that are competent
@Damien Haydon Who do you think you are?? To attack a person personally for a valid, contributing comment? And what do you contribute? Hate? Boo. Boooooooo.
We did not
@JT Cull no the high ranking ones are smart. They probably don’t want to destroy the system because they want to gain control of most of the country. Rebuilding cost more if the system is completely destroyed. But not destroying it will only make it harder on themselves. If it was me; I would knock out both & destroy the food plants as well. The need goal would be worth it. All the natural resources will make up for the damage in the long run. Don’t underestimate them. Especially if you live in the west. Because they see us all as monsters who worship Satan. They said it a couple of times.
“We have no electricity.
We have no heat.
We have no clean water.
We have no food.
We have no communications.
We have no internet.
We have no more Russians in Bakhmut,
and we are happy.”
Ukraine resident of Bakhmut Ukraine still holding on
@Tex AJP It’s Ukraine – not THE Ukraine. It’s an internationally recognised country not a region.
@Bonnie Lviv is a polish city and Kiev is a city in THE Ukraine
@Dan Rook end usa occupation of Syria
@trisha wilson lying just like comedian zelenskyy, do you still believe is ghost of Kiev?
Soon …we have no bakhmut lol
Amazing to see so many men and boys risk their lives for their land, ruler, and honor.
The rest of us can only be grateful and supportive
You must be a woman
@Rob 51 Russia,s action threaten the entire world. Russia and Putin must be stopped.
Russia caused this unnecessary conflict.
@Ruwayda Struwe There would be no war if Putin hadn’t broken International law and invaded a sovereign nation.
@sthembisoh xulu Bullshit.
The West had no intentions of attacking imperialist Russia. That’s just Putin’s paranoia, only believed by cretins.
@Jeff Suter Bullshit is what you are saying.
Every president of the US has expanded NATO closer and closer to Russia, USA doe not want country who looks to be as big or dominant as them globally, they finished all African countries who wanted to do away with the western colonization and the only thing stopping them from doing the same to Russia is nuclear weapons, hence the proxy war. No wonder yall’s government gets away with so much it’s because they know that what ever they say you stupid people will believe, “Fight til the last Ukrainian. ” Putin started an unprovoked war”, yet they were endorsing a nuclear plant in Ukraine, overthrew the democratically elected president of Ukraine to install their puppet president Zelensky who will later be told to apply for NATO membership yet when the soviet union collapsed the agreement was NEVER EXPAND CLOSER TO RUSSIA.
USA invades Haiti, all you silly slow thinkers don’t know anything about that which is something that is happening currently
Glory to all ukrainians and the soldiers and all family and people that’s going through this prayers to all of you…. May God and safe Angels be with you all
@Fish Lives Matter Stupid Putin lies. barbaric ruSSia murder, steal, and blame on the victims.
@Michal S
Glory to the heroes & all who defend Ukraine.
Best wishes & support from Australia.
Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦💪🏻🇦🇺
@Fish Lives Matter Still banging that old drum?
@Frieda putIN bold chicken
@A S SLAVA UKRAINE 💛💙💛💙💛💙
either Putin likes the international defensive support to Ukraine or not, he has no other option but to bear with it
Banderastan MUST, WILL and IS getting dismantled… albeit kicking and scratching…. irrespective of the hysterics, tantrums and virtue signalling emanating from wherever. Eventually, the ODD-COUPLE…. lolzlozlzlxl….of banderovskies and ‘small-hats’😲🤯😲, along with the esteemed assistance of their degenerate G10b0kh0m0 handlers in Zimbabwe, will then move the capital into the Tchernobyl sarcophagus for permanent safety. …. Meanwhile…. For now, they get to live like their ‘national hero’ bandera…. In Huts and Dugouts and No Flushing. A STATE That REJECTS It’s HISTORY is Corrected by Geography.
He has the option to stop fighting…
That is always a possibillity !
Glory to brave Heroes defending Ukraine from terrorist attacks 💙💛
War criminal Zelenskyy will burn in hell for eternity.
Wat fuk are you saying
At first it would seem strange for the Wagner leader to say that , til we remember that his entire goal is to have a heroic win at all costs to his men….Therefore describing them as anything less than patriotic warriors….only take away from his “”great victory.””….after failing daily in Bukhmut for months……..
Prigozhin is telegraphing his next move again, more ex prisoners turned into canon fodder.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner Group, wants to add the salt mine at Soledar to his personal holdings. This is why he has directed so many troops to attack a town of relatively minor military value compared to other potential targets.
I also heard kim kardashian has a new boyfriend. While we are passing around gossip
UA Army used HIMARS to destroy the mines so it’s a fruitless endeavour, besides they only want to go around Bakhmut so they can surround it.
Let him in to the 🧂 and then💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥‼️
@Green Garnish why would the us army destroy the mines that AFU are hiding in? Furthermore theyre pretty large mines, not sure that himars could collapse
Are you stupid? After the Russians took control of Solidar, Bakhmut became surrounded. After the days of the Russians will control it. Who told you that Solidar is not important?
Excellent reporting!! Russian aggression must be stopped!!
🇺🇸✌🏻🇺🇦
@Ferdinando Riboni I am a Ukrainian girl living in Mariupol.
I think that all countries that supply weapons to the criminal, Nazi, terrorist, Satanic regime of the Bandera junta of Kiev are legitimate targets for Russian nuclear hypersonic missiles. Evil will be defeated, Russia has always emerged victorious in the fight against Evil.
Freedom to Ukraine! Glory to the Russian soldier liberator! 🇷🇺 ❤️
@Глюкозка I am a Ukrainian girl living in Mariupol.
I think that all countries that supply weapons to the criminal, Nazi, terrorist, Satanic regime of the Bandera junta of Kiev are legitimate targets for Russian nuclear hypersonic missiles. Evil will be defeated, Russia has always emerged victorious in the fight against Evil.
Freedom to Ukraine! Glory to the Russian soldier liberator! 🇷🇺 ❤️
@♠️ Манька Облигация stop lying you Kremlin bot
Russia is actually stopping the west from it’s aggression towards it’s people in future.
YER PUTIN SHOULD BE HELD FOR WAR CRIMES.
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube
You forgot too put in the sing that, along with this tirades of heroism, that US and Nato provided you with more then 100 billions of dollars in arms…And that you are their proxy…and a servant…and a puppet…that you died on the behalf of US. Military industry…and that you”we been played as fools
Oh, those Russians are a naughty lot. What are we going to do with them.
@Milan Savic Glad the free world are helping Ukraine defend themselves against an illegal invasion by Imperialist Russia.
It doesn’t matter how many times you repeat Putin’s propaganda lies, they are always untrue. The only cause for this conflict is Putin’s paranoia and warmongering.
Don’t forget to include in the poem the part about being a proxy and begging the west for aid . Instead of playing the USA against Russia and keeping your independence. U got played by the US and fucked by Russia . Well played lol
@Jeff Suter Soledar has fallen, Putin is alive, Russia didn’t run out of missiles…etc…
And this is all propaganda.?
The biggest propaganda is you and people like you. Paid bots and ukranians supremacist.
All you have left is to go and celebrate Stepan Bandera’s birthday…
Yo, that shockwave take it’s sweet time reaching them. I wouldn’t have added that to this video.
It is always good news to see captured Ukrainian fighters returning home. They have to fight the Russian invaders in order to regain their independence and freedom, unfortunately.
Russia has had to resort to using WW2 era field guns which are basically point and shoot with a hope of hitting something important.
May the Freedom Fighters be Victorious ✊🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦💪
They are not fighting for freedom.
@sthembisoh xulu They are fighting for freedom against Russian dictatorship and warcrimes.
Wagner Chief remarks about Ukrainian forces fighting with honour in Soleder, which means the number of deaths of Russian Soldiers and his boys in Soledar are increasing and cannot defend Ukrainian forces any more and are retreading back from Soledar.
Well done Warriors.
Try to stay strong and have no mercy.
GLORY TO RUSSIA. THE ONLY COUNTRY WHO IS NOT AFRAID OF TAKING ON THE WESTERN COUNTRIES TILL THE LAST BREATH.
Congratulations, Russians, in winning Soledar. Enjoy your, surely, short live occupation.