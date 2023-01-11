Recent Post
I pray to god that Ukraine win
@L98FIERO 👈 Lord haw haw 💩 🚩
@Sir Colin Lesley Rowling Well, that was pretty immature! Now get off your Mom’s computer and go to bed!
@L98FIERO 👈,, yep ,, definitly a crook 🚩 .
@Raymond Woods no bro Fox News is bullshitting you
@Mike Graham no youuuuu are clueless
All Ukrainian forces need to communicate with untraceable communication devices, especially along the front !
Russians have never been issued any.
@Frank слава Україні!
You buying bro?
The Ukrainian Military: We’re such great fighters that we lost all the military equipment you’ve sent us so send us more.
@Frank you total disappointment bro.
CNN journalists, be safe. And thank you for bring us the news and information 🍀
That’s an expensive sound studio
Sorry to have to break it to you, but that wasn’t news, it was instead of news because 3 hours ago 90% of Soledar was in Russian hands. CNN is telling you what they want you to hear and tomorrow, they will tell you that Soledar was a nothing town, of no significance while that Russians surround Bakhmut.
@L98FIERO
I’m Sorry to telling you that I have my standard and have enough capability to learn and understand what is true or fake. Go to have a break, please. I understand Keyboard Warrior job is not easy 🐣
You thank CNN for scripting the propaganda properly.
Они вам врут😂
🇺🇦 🇺🇲🤝!!!
The fact that Russia thinks they can attack a country but can’t be attacked on their homeland is baffling
@ALONE Yes. Russia will fail. You will toil for us an be another cog in our global supply chain… 🤑🤑🤑
@Skankhunt420 Ukranian bot with multiple accounts no.34, you know pretty damn I’m not russian.
Who doesn’t like them!? Be sure they like them better then ukranian, russia has much bigger culture than proxy ukraine.
The thing is that ukranians lying biiiggg about the war, and now this big lie has come to the end.
That’s how wae criminal Putin thinks.
@csdff wgdfgfdf Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe
@Carol Miller You mean same as your german nazi ancestors
Great reporting! Glory to Ukraine!
🇺🇸 ❤🇺🇦
Russian immunity is more significant than any western allies as Russia is fighting against all the Western Colonists and the supporters of Nazism along with their technologies and economic powers. This is for Russian existence. If Russia fails, all the developing economies will be colonized by Western allies.
I hear Ukraine hasnt lost a single soldier since the war began.??🤔🤔🤔
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube
🇷🇺 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
Stop Believing CNN Fake News, They Hardly Tell The Truth
Ezekiel 35:5 Because thou hast had a perpetual hatred, and hast shed the blood of the children of Israel by the force of the sword in the time of their calamity, in the time that their iniquity had an end…
Ezekiel 35:6 therefore as surely as I live, declares the Sovereign LORD, I will give you over to bloodshed and it will pursue you. Since you did not hate bloodshed, bloodshed will pursue you.
YOUR REIGN IS OVER WHYTE BOYYYY
They don’t have time to count their own deaths 😪
Drain the battery of the drone? Come again? The device looks like a directional jammer. I guess it could drain the batteries a little by needing to boost transmitter power to talk to the controller, but I don’t that is significant compared to the propulsion.
Don’t react. Control your emotions. Be in power.
The smile of the soldier tell its a mission success and because they are defending… slava Ukraine
That was the same smile from German Nazi before USSR took Germany
Thank you for these reports CNN. They hand in broader perspective on operations. Slava Ukraini!
My heart goes to Ukraine people and its defenders and supportes 💪🙏💙💛✌️
#StopRussia
#RestrictRussianVisas
#MoreSanctionsOnRussia
#MoreSanctionsOnIran
#ItSanctionsOnRussia
#SupportUkraine
#DonateUkraine
🙏🇺🇦💖🥇SLAVA UKRAINI!👏🇫🇮🇨🇭
🥇💖🇺🇦 Heroic Sava🥇💖🇺🇦
Prayers for Ukraine!!!!
send brave heroes and the innocents anything they need to survive and push back forever the Kremlin. Slava Ukraine! 🇨🇦🇺🇦
Safety & success for Ukraine! 💙💛
I wish we weren’t giving the patriot system or some of the other systems to Ukraine. If they fall into Russian hands, that wouldn’t be good.
god bless the russian troops. 🤍💙❤