45 comments

  2. All Ukrainian forces need to communicate with untraceable communication devices, especially along the front !

    Reply

    4. The Ukrainian Military: We’re such great fighters that we lost all the military equipment you’ve sent us so send us more.

      Reply

    2. Sorry to have to break it to you, but that wasn’t news, it was instead of news because 3 hours ago 90% of Soledar was in Russian hands. CNN is telling you what they want you to hear and tomorrow, they will tell you that Soledar was a nothing town, of no significance while that Russians surround Bakhmut.

      Reply

    3. @L98FIERO
      I’m Sorry to telling you that I have my standard and have enough capability to learn and understand what is true or fake. Go to have a break, please. I understand Keyboard Warrior job is not easy 🐣

      Reply

    1. @ALONE Yes. Russia will fail. You will toil for us an be another cog in our global supply chain… 🤑🤑🤑

      Reply

    2. @Skankhunt420 Ukranian bot with multiple accounts no.34, you know pretty damn I’m not russian.
      Who doesn’t like them!? Be sure they like them better then ukranian, russia has much bigger culture than proxy ukraine.
      The thing is that ukranians lying biiiggg about the war, and now this big lie has come to the end.

      Reply

    1. Russian immunity is more significant than any western allies as Russia is fighting against all the Western Colonists and the supporters of Nazism along with their technologies and economic powers. This is for Russian existence. If Russia fails, all the developing economies will be colonized by Western allies.

      Reply

  8. A Tribute to Ukraine 

    The Fight

    Where were you 
    when the walls came crumbling down.
    Fearing for our lives
    In our home towns.

    Where children once played 
    Laughter was everywhere
    We now find graves 
    Seems like only…we care.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    If we lose.
    If this was our last fight.
    I promise you
    We didn’t run and hide.

    Only one way to live
    Head high and full of pride
    What we would give
    Our blood and tears we cried.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s soul.

    Instrumental 🎶 

    A burst of lightning 
    coming from the morning sky
    confuses all 
    We will not run and hide.

    But now,
    We’re standing side by side 
    Defending arm in arm
    Praying for our lives.

    And now,
    We’re standing toe to toe
    Fighting hand to hand
    Dying for our nation’s…..

    And then,
    There’s one thing that remains.
    Fight until the death 
    Fight for our Ukraine. 

    But now, 
    Our prayers were not met
    By those who stood by
    By those who would forget. .

    By Humble Driver

    thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube

    Reply

    3. Russian immunity is more significant than any western allies as Russia is fighting against all the Western Colonists and the supporters of Nazism along with their technologies and economic powers. This is for Russian existence. If Russia fails, all the developing economies will be colonized by Western allies.

      Reply

    4. Ezekiel 35:5 Because thou hast had a perpetual hatred, and hast shed the blood of the children of Israel by the force of the sword in the time of their calamity, in the time that their iniquity had an end…

      Ezekiel 35:6 therefore as surely as I live, declares the Sovereign LORD, I will give you over to bloodshed and it will pursue you. Since you did not hate bloodshed, bloodshed will pursue you.

      YOUR REIGN IS OVER WHYTE BOYYYY

      Reply

  10. Drain the battery of the drone? Come again? The device looks like a directional jammer. I guess it could drain the batteries a little by needing to boost transmitter power to talk to the controller, but I don’t that is significant compared to the propulsion.

    Reply

  14. My heart goes to Ukraine people and its defenders and supportes 💪🙏💙💛✌️
    #StopRussia
    #RestrictRussianVisas
    #MoreSanctionsOnRussia
    #MoreSanctionsOnIran
    #ItSanctionsOnRussia
    #SupportUkraine
    #DonateUkraine
    🙏🇺🇦💖🥇SLAVA UKRAINI!👏🇫🇮🇨🇭
    🥇💖🇺🇦 Heroic Sava🥇💖🇺🇦

    Reply

  16. send brave heroes and the innocents anything they need to survive and push back forever the Kremlin. Slava Ukraine! 🇨🇦🇺🇦

    Reply

  18. I wish we weren’t giving the patriot system or some of the other systems to Ukraine. If they fall into Russian hands, that wouldn’t be good.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.