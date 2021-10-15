AMBER ALERT – 9 Yr. Old Girl Abducted in St. Thomas | TVJ Midday News – Oct 15 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
29 comments
Jeeza Christ mun leave the children alone..
Father God please save her, I beg of you….
@Tabulus Rasa lool
Dms
@Tabulus Rasa everthing is done for reason dont underestimate the king of kings
@wisdom knowledge and understanding You can not be serious. Imagine the horrors this 9yr could be facing, what could possibly be the reason for this?
NG to get
@Tabulus Rasa AHf
Why the hell you don’t just get into the news. We don’t need a run down before we get into it.
Please lord let her return safely
Dear God intervened Lord and let she return safely and unharmed jamaica jamaica
Praying and hoping she will be found unharmed also prayers for her parents family and friends who must be extremely worried and depressed…
smh.. Sigh
Lord help this child
Lord please protect this young girl and guide her home alive and unharmed!!
Dear God, please intervene and help this child to be found safe and sound
I am praying for her to return home safe, no arm or danger to this little girl in Jesus mighty name.
Whenever people go out of the law we the authority must go HARD on the culprits .build more prison let them work while there no free occupancy
I am praying for the little girl Safe return
Prayers for her safe return in Jesus Name Amen
True talk
Oh Jesus, please let she return home unhurt. My heart goes out for the parents.
Let your voices be hearf concerning the little girl that his missing its a shane how you all only talking about vacine
Covid alone a dem agenda
Why they take away the people dem pinkney jah jah WHY ? Carry back the child please its unjust wicked cruel and abominable
Ooh my god that poor child i hope he let her go please
Where is the video footage of the man kidnapping the little girl we need to find the kid alive asap
Lord Jesus Christ please bring her back home safely to her family and friends
Lord please bring this little girl home safel
We are praying for her safe return….