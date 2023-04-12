Recent Post
34 comments
This is terrifying
It is yes 😨
What? Am I just not listening write or the title just misleading? Because it just sound like them being traumatized but also talking about how the cartel gave them medical treatment.
😂 I heard the same. But their faces said “am I reading this script off the teleprompter right?”
They were initially taken by some guys who mistook them for other gang members from elsewhere. Once those guys were dealt with I’m sure other cartel members took them to get treated for wounds in hopes they wouldn’t look bad by the US government. Is there something wrong with them giving out the details? Should there have been something else they should’ve said instead?
@Jose Sanchez eh 😅 violent crime everywhere… This is unfortunate but it happens is what the gringos say when it’s us…..
right not write!
marjorie taylor green started this bs in that hearing
lol du hayes
I seen police treat them worse and now America cares for them.
Lmaoooo this is for robbing street vendors I heard 😂😂😂😅😅😅
I won’t ever go to Mexico again. “🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 please dearest Lord help them. Heal them. Give them hope and strength and comfort. “. Yo-you’re my prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
What is the full story? Why did the cartel kidnap them but then treated them medically? Then what’s the prob😂
@HonoraryUCE they were being stupid asking for the plug I bet….
I live here they are not telling you the whole story.
I live here they are not telling you the whole story.
@Ramona Ray Aka Meng se pasaron de verga los Morenos aha asi pasa osea no pasa nada….
Yal went try jacking they product or something. Wasnt no bullshit surgery cuz it was “CHEAP”.
This is horrible. Rip 😪
So sad and frightening!
Why the heck wouldnt they get their medical treatment in the US?
@Glen Garbera right, with a 10x risk factor and no recourse…not a good deal
@chalupa grande mostly trained in USA.
@chalupa grande They didnt exactly go to a major city like Mexico City.
@Sevenfold120 my point exactly
Absolutely frightening, I’m happy you’re home and you’re with each other in the USA
I think that, the stress after this will take some time and I’m very, very sorry about your friends. It’s just all so terrible.
🙏🏻for the victims families. 🕊️✝️
Sounds fake
Utterly frightening
More to the story.
Wowww so heartbreaking and scary🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
There’s more to this story
That’s Macy gray in training day!!! Haayyy
Q Butter stand up.
The irony of it all