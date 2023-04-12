67 comments

    3. bright side is that these horrible years will humble us all like the WWs and many others event did for the world. alot of people forgot the horrors of the past since we always annoyed by the old people and want them dead but we forget those people are also the people who went through alot of the worst stuff or were very close to people who went through those many horrors.

    1. Is this a comment from the day Biden got elected? Because it looks like a comment after Biden got elected.

    3. No Its a comment from someone whose been around since the Kennedy Administration…Dad was against war … just like me…but that didn’t stop him from becoming an Island Hopper Combat engineer Amphibious…

  5. For me I think aside from getting ready is they’re testing the waters on how Taiwan and other nations would react. If they see no reaction then they might attack. Always challenge them to show them that you’re ready to respond anytime

    1. @Chocolate Caliente exactly，the key point is how much benefit can Taiwan bring to the extra-territorial country.
      As I know,none.

    3. @Ann An lol… even 500 miles away from home belongs to them? the panatag which 20 miles from phils is still with them? pls ask yourself

    4. The Truth as far as it goes.
      China follows a similar logic — display of power as “deterrent” as well as trial balloon.
      May the Free World remain vigilant + adamant in the face of aggression against sovereign states.

  6. The United States continues to expand military partnerships with South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia and other countries in hopes of being able to Keep international waterways open and build what officials, including Milley, call ” “There is a strategic advantage over China.”

    1. Philippines president Marcos already said that the new US bases are not to be used for offensive attacks against anyone, only for defending if the Philippines is attacked by anyone. The US also came out said these bases are not permanent. Basically, the US is paying the Philippines to be their bodyguard.

    2. @Ghost do you actually believe that? do you really have faith what the US says? so naive, so gullible.

  7. “Looking for someplace to plug in my T.V., when I finally realized it was WWIII!” the late, great Root Boy Slim.

    1. @Raymond Parnell Well you have you head in the sand , Taliban was not slaughtered They run Afghanistan, the yanks got their asses spanked , cost them thousands of us soldiers , 6 trillion dollars and left 20 billion military equipment, you wouldn’t call that a victory.

  9. Taiwan has a very well spoken and intellectual Foreign Minister who clearly understand Taiwan’s stance in respect to China, their nemesis & USA, their ally, and also their Sovereignty and Rights. However, when China decides to take Taiwan by any means including by force, I see very little hopes that Taiwan can survive

    1. I always found it hilariously sad that they have bunkers to “maintain the continuity of government.”
      umm.. excuse me.. WHO ARE THEY GOING TO GOVERN IF THERE IS NOBODY LEFT???

    2. Wouldn’t it be great if wars could be fought just by the a**holes who started them? – The Postman, 1997

    2. True Taiwanese president must think her senior citizens people before she acting like a brave one fighting China poor taiwanese people if China invade taiwan it will be like UKRAINE.I don’t think so US will put full force to defend taiwan they can even depend Ukraine shame

    3. @Gumamella vlog yes i can’t imagine the fear of those who cant defend themselves if war breaks , those politicans who decided to go to war are prolly the first people who will take their loves to another country to save theor kins.. chinese or taiwanese alike…

    4. they were let to live fair and peaceful by mainland, until the new party called the big bro who is responsible of why the mainland suffered a century of humiliation. the status quo was, no US no war.

    2. Best way to reduce tension is to make country’s harder to invade harden them up militarily budgets need to increase across the bored in the west

    3. We should not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.
      We don’t need the world police

    5. Americans were one of the last countries to enter WW2, The war was ended by the Soviets,

      Please explain to me how America did anything significant in WW2?

    4. @GoryOrator this is the greatest nation on earth, blessed with the largest GDP year after year, blessed with the best military year after year, and blessed with the best media year after year, for literally decades. Cry in your pillow

  15. Don’t forget, China’s cival war is not over it’s just postponed for 70 years and the power gap is increasingly bigger.

    2. The Philippines is also under attack. The Chinese has already built a military base on top of an artificial island that is inside Philippines’ territorial waters. They are guarded by like a dozen “fishing boats” that are manned by armed militia, and even a Chinese warship has been spotted there.

      It’s because of these overt aggression that the Philippines is now allowing the US Navy to double their forces on their island, as well as use of four of their naval bases as well.

      Make no mistake. Whether China out-right says so or not, their action is clear: They are aggressing against everybody in the Indo-Pacific.

  19. Countries are going through conflicts such as these and we can’t even get along because of skin color, what you chose to do with your on body, sexual preferences and a reality tv personality. It’s sad man

