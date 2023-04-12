42 comments

  1. Don’t get into an argument with a stupid person. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with. Experience!!

    1. @The Equalizer wrong simpleton…. congress can call upon ANYONE they choose by law. and this DA took a state crime and charged it as a federal crime. making it well within the feds discretion to question.

    2. @government cheese wrong — They have not been, as you say, _”charged (it) as a federal crime”_ . They are still State crimes. They have just been elevated to a bigger crime (felony instead of misdemeanor) because they were committed to hide the other crimes. You either know this and are lying, or you have no right whatsoever to call another user a simpleton, that’s for damn sure!

    3. That only applies when the asker has a right to ask… In this case, he does not — that is the point. Is English not your first language?

  5. It is very sad that it is all about money and not policies. It seems like it is all about the money and power that politicians are looking for and not serving their constituents. What has this country become? The voters better wake up or it will only get worse.

  8. Dr. Ben Franklin response to a question: “Well Doctor what have we got a Republic or a monarchy. A Republic replied the Doctor if you can keep it.”

    It is a Constitution for everyone or it is no longer a Constitution.

  10. Had Jim “I Know Nothing” Jordan actually passed his Bar Exam, then he would’ve known that his action in this matter. I think we can all figure out which portions the exam Jimmy flunked.

    1. Jordan never even took a bar exam. Judging from his tenuous grasp of the law, he could probably foresee that the results would have been embarrassing.

  13. It was a wise move for Jordan to never attempt a bar examination. He clearly has trouble understanding the law.

  14. An Pacino’s yells, “You’re out of order! You’re out of order! The whole trial is out of order! They’re out of order!”

  15. Fun fact – chair of the judiciary committee Gym Jordan never even took the bar exam. He’s not a licensed lawyer 😂

    1. he graduated his juris doctor dummy…. vastly more than passing the bar. he simply chose to go a different direction with his career. he also has a masters in teaching.

  17. Wow. In most other countries, anyone interfering in court proceedings or an ongoing investigation would be in jail now. 🤔🤔 ??

  20. Any subpoenas issued by Jim Jordan should be treated with the same respect he has shown subpoenas issued against himself.

