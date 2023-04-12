Recent Post
- Americans kidnapped by Mexican cartel reveal horrifying details
- Taiwanese official: Military drills suggest China is getting ‘ready to launch a war against Taiwan’
- Ex-prosecutor weighs in on Manhattan DA’s lawsuit against GOP congressman
- Hear Michigan GOP Chair’s Beyoncé paganism conspiracy theory from 2020
42 comments
How awful for you. I hope you can heal from this horrible ordeal.
Horrifying. Hope they can find healing and peace.
Damn watching your love one die in front of you and can’t do nothing to help. Sad!
They sound so traumatized and hurt. Horrifying ordeal. I hope they can find peace.
😂😂😂😂 what they going to find it’s another way to buy some coca-cola 😂😂😂😂
@Rob664 😂😂😂😂Are you enjoying trump’s current and future indictments? 😂😂😂😂
My heart goes out to them ❤❤
Praying for these people. Heartbreaking and traumatic ordeal.
Send them some money instead. Praying does nothing except make YOU feel better.
@Jen Kem How do you know they need money? Also, no one cares about your position on prayer.
@I’mNottaPiñata You’d be a fool to think they weren’t down there doing illegal things to begin with. Even if there was a god, he’d be telling you that they got what he wanted them to get.
My heart goes out to these people and their families. I grew up in southern AZ and can honestly say that it’s never been safe to be an American in Mexico. Never.
It’s never been safe to be an American in America .
@a. wanderermatamoros is a very dangerous place, we north Mexicans do not travel the northern states freely. It is a death sentence.
😂 Are you joking..? 48,000 fire arm deaths in the US last year,over 160 mass shootings in the US already this year…🤷♂️ And you want to talk about how unsafe other countries are..? 🤦♂️🤡😂
Heartbreaking. I hope they can find peace.
Sick that the cartels knew they’d wrongfully kidnapped these people, yet tried to also traumatize them sexually! Awful stuff.
they wanted to send a message
Thank goodness they survived 🙏🏽
Their lives have been tragically changed forever over their innocence and error by heartless brutality and savagery. My heart goes out to them and I pray they heal physically and emotionally.🙏😥
Ignorance has never really been a truly acceptable plea.
@Kylie Harrison neither has torture or murder.
Thats sad bruh shes gonna take blame for her brothers death for the rest of her life. Im sure her brother is up there telling her that its not her fault and he was there for her. Thats what family does i hope she finds peace. Id be devastated if this happened to one of my family members i couldnt imagine the pain they feel
I hope she finds peace. She seems like she is very much suffering from survivors guilt. That’s horrifying. Hope they both get through this with some help. I can’t even imagine witnessing and being through something like this.
Yeah you could definitely tell she feels responsible. Its hard to imagine.
@Josh she was respondsible 100%
she was wrong she should feel guilty. Clearly you have not seen the interview from her mom. This lady is a piece of work and those guys died because of her stupidity. no sympathy. she needs to go to church and ask for forgiveness.
She’s also suffering from weight. She must have been going to Mexico for gastric bypass surgery. I still have suspicions about the reason for going to Mexico.
My heart goes out to them. I hope they find healing
My heart goes out to these folks. 😢
It’s so inhumane and Shocking to hear (and visualize) what they all had to go through, it was nothing short of a miracle that they were freed to go and to tell their story. I’m so sorry for their losses 😔 but I’m so glad at the same time that they both lived to see another day. 🙏 Thank you JESUS 🌹
One of the craziest and definitely one the most saddest things I’ve heard.
Very Sorry you guys had to go through this.
They were buying drugs 😂🤣🤣😅🤣🤣
@I dont care anymore That’s mature..
@Krapee Vids No, it’s fact. These people are no different than the cartels due to what their gangs are doing back home. These people got what they deserved.
What horrible ordeal these people and their companions suffered. This is a tragedy. My heart goes out them and their families.
This was a powerful interview. Anderson Cooper did amazing at asking follow up questions and also being sensitive. These cartel members are sick and mentally deranged in the head
What the cartel did isn’t any different than what the gangs these people are doing in the states. These people got what they deserved.
@Danlovestriviumthat’s very cruel of you but it’s true north Mexico is a very dangerous place even north Mexicans do not freely travel the north states, the people live, work, and die in the places they are born. Think Arkansas but without the green scenery.
I’m crying here watching this. I broke down when he recited back the last words of his friend right before passing away. You can just hear the pain in their voices. My heart breaks. Stay strong and just know we all support you!! ❤
Brent? Your name is Brent and you’re literally crying watching this? Softer than a baby’s bottom.
Me too.