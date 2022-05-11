41 comments

  1. The “transportation secretary” doesn’t have a damn thing to do with inflation or the economy. Nothing in those job duties has anything to do with handling the economy. Total waste of time interview with someone who is far less than qualified. Typical of CNN.

    2. @Christian 153 ahh, I see. My mistake. You’re correct then, we shouldn’t assume what make believe gender role he wants to play regardless of what gender he is. 😂

    3. @BobbyBaklava there are a number of things that can contribute to inflation. Have you been to the grocery store lately? I am a home builder so I know a few things about supply chain problems. Also last but not least are fuel prices.

  3. Wow he’s really asking him tough question and then rebuttals his answer to dig in deeper – impressive journalism!
    …. Not.

  4. Wait I thought CNN said it wasn’t Biden or his administration’s fault so how can they fix it?😂🤡

    2. @A C do you only watch usa news or something? You think the rest of the world is in an economic peak or something.

    2. Elias, Im sure you can see how well the govt regulated gas in Venezuela. BTW they had record losses a yr or 2 back, noone said anything when shale went broke….

  7. This is a time to batten down the hatches. Reduce extras in my budget, stock up on canned goods, take public transportation as much as possible

    2. Who remembers Trump saying covid 19 was a Democrat hoax , and would be gone in a couple weeks.

  14. I’m roaring with laughter at the guy on the right side of the screen. He is so stupid. Obviously, he has not studied the history of inflation. He has no clue what has happened during the last 1,000 years in regards to inflation.

  15. These have to be the worst questions. “Who do we blame?!” “We’re angry, why?!” There isn’t one question of substance or that would offer new policy information or details. Is this pundit always this awful?

  16. What are you expect when you literally have a mail order president it’s like buying something off wish

  17. Mr. Lemon, do some actual journalism. Stating how people feel in the form of a question isn’t journalism. It’s sensationalism with a straight face.

  18. The problem with all of their “measures” allegedly “already underway” is that none of them seem to be having much effect, Temporary measures can never fix long-term, deeply rooted problems. So of course they play the blame game, politicians always do. But this is the system our so-called “leaders” have created over the past 50 years – “globalization” and governments spending more money than they got. So we have bouts of inflation and the occasional recession, and all the while the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. Maybe their propositions weren’t so great after all and they don’t have any answers to the numerous problems that exist in society today. Do our great leaders even try to do anything different than they did in the past? Not really, they just keep doing the same things that never worked that well in the past, hoping for a better day and hoping that day comes before the next election.

  19. During WWII companies that were guilty of price gouging were severely punished and given a public pillory. We need to rein in the oligarchy’s greed.

  20. Oh look at these two little ladies having such a sweet conversation about President Brandon. 3 abject failures in one short video.

