    1. @Jesus has given you all. Repent or die. We’ve been through this before:
      you can delete your original “Repent or die” comments…..but you can’t hide that you did indeed type and post them.
      Honey.

  2. Unfortunately, the country and 99% of Republican cowards, including Lindsay Graham are not better than what we saw on 1/6/21. I am terrified for this country.

    1. @Garden Alive Blah, blah, blah. As if we could eradicate racism that jellyfish like Graham would not be able to survive. Try not to sound so gratuitous.

    3. Let’s not talk about this kind of stuff, how about the mean ole “Ultra MAGA” people? They’re responsible.

  4. Lindsey in 2016-“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed and we will deserve it!”
    In 2020 Trump lost the House, Senate and the Presidency!😁✌

    1. @James Guy PhotographyThere wasn’t going to be an insurrection. Their condemnation was really about political optics. By the way, “2000 Mules” shows that Trump’s gripe was right!

  5. Nothing is happening to this guy. It’s disgusting and our country is suffering because of him.

  6. Senator Lindsay Graham only cares about himself and therefore keeps flipping back at every turn.

    4. @The TacoCat The FBI is knocking on your bedroom door and wants to ask you questions while you put on your underwear.

  7. And imagine if these “adults” would just act like they do when nobody is watching. You heard how calm and level headed he sounded so you know he’s capable of acting that way all the time but he doesn’t. It’s true of all of them. They can easily get along but they choose not to.

    2. Camera’s. Only since REALITY SHOW MEATHEAD has camera exposure been important.(remember how he kept asking how his rating numbers were? Like when did a politician EVER WORRY about that? They get news coverage WHEN THEY PASS A GREAT BILL OR LAW. Otherwise they are out of the Limelight. Politics is meant to be boring. That is when everything is chugging along just fine.

  8. Don’t blame Trump, a Manipulative Sociopath, blame Trumpism – those that Support, Condone and Encourage Trump.

  9. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, March 30 1953

  10. Behind the scenes its a totally different story..if only the Republicans believe what they see and hear with there own ears and eyes!!

  12. I remember when the republicans called John Kerry a flip flopper. It seems like i am seeing a lot of republican flip floppers. The republicans the American Taliban party.

  13. When our founding fathers built our government, most people didn’t live very long. We need term limits for Congress & SCOTUS.

    1. @Billy Barnett Since the Supreme Court first convened in 1790, there have been 112 justices and only one ever has been impeached. In 1804, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Associate Justice Samuel Chase. He was impeached on politically motivated charges of acting in a partisan manner during several trials. However, in 1805 Chase was acquitted by the Senate, a decision that helped safeguard the independence of the judiciary. He served on the court until his death in 1811. So, ya, that worked…🙄

  15. “Lindsey is the guy who double crosses everyone to save his own skin”
    President Obama — 2020 Memoir

    2. @BlackDoveNYC we’ve all experienced it many times now with sen,graham he even betrayed john McCain and they were best buds.

    3. @Nik Palmira to quote Harry S. Truman: “If you want a friend in Washington, buy a dog.”

  16. A person that behaves like Lindsey Graham doesn’t deserve to be in a leadership role or have the power of a lawmaker.

  17. An Octopus has more spine than Lindsey Graham! The fact that these GOP members still openly support Donald Trump tells you all you need to know about their character!

  18. Yeah, there were a lot of people who thought Trump supporters would come to their senses and condemn his actions. Boy were they all wrong!

  19. There seems to be two Lindsey Grahams: the one who speaks as if he’s reasonable and the one who speaks as if he’s being blackmailed.

  20. What happened to honesty and putting our country before their Party and elections. If the R’s had been honest at either of the impeachments, so much division could have been overcome.

    2. @Jimmy B who signed that deal…and didn’t carry through with it? Who was that? “The United States signed a deal with the Taliban on Saturday that sets the stage to end America’s longest war” dated Feb. 29, 2020

