Recent Post
- Another top Trump official being deposed by Jan. 6 panel
- ‘A fragile monster’: Author describes Putin’s character
- Executive Producer of CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” in Conversation at AAJA / CITIZEN BY CNN
- Analysis: How FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago could help Trump in 2024
- Gabby Petito’s family seeks $50M in damages against the Moab Police
51 comments
Did that guy seriously just say “the governments not gonna lie”?
Lol
@LanceReactor already forgot about ol Hillary and hunter already huh? Memory span of a goldfish.
Ikr
It’s very rare that something like this would ever happen to a former president in fact this is a first.
It’s not a good sign when CNN is already talking about how this is going to backfire on the democrats.
@Hugh Janus yup we trust them alot mroe than trump.
@Archie Clement nope cnn is still the most watched news station in the world.
“The government is not going to lie” 😂😂 finally a laugh from cnn
Well said! 👊🤣🇺🇲
Last fight https://youtu.be/tqy1HnDQ-wU
@Sam White If you knew anything about civics you would find out that we are tge government. You can write legislation, get signature to get it on the ballot, run for office, lobby congress, vote for people and things you agree with. Instead of complaining and being suspicious of our government why don’t you run for office?
@Janet Wells I know a ton about civics…Honda manufactures them and hector has three.
Look at their faces. They’re scared of what they have been encouraging for a long time. They now know they have messed up.
What are you talking about Trump is going to prison!
their political theater is a joke.
It was an incredible Raid, no one has ever seen a Raid like this one. It was the biggest and bestest Raid ever. Everyone from the FBI was there. Kanye was there, Biggie and Pac were there I think. Fredrick Douglas was there. It was the best Raid you have ever ever seen in your entire life.. Believe me!
So original. It totally hasn’t been posted a million times already…
Excellent Day — Good Day for Trump – this will ELECTRIFY his base.
Trump ready for FBI months ago. TRUMP is Genius !!!!
TRUMP.2024
Good one😂
No person is above the law! Meanwhile the people who are above the law continue to do what they want lol
@Anson Arnold Well I suppose congratulations are n order, but also she should be prosecuted for in insider trading.
Democrats to trump in 2024: Who the hell are you supposed to be!?
Trump: I’m vengeance
@Liianabanana I agree—so why would you vote for him?
Last fight https://youtu.be/tqy1HnDQ-wU
trump is not getting back in office and you’re a damn fool if you think that’s going to happen 🤣🤣
Republican voter registration will now be at an all time high.😂
Yea baby!!! I’m all in
And democrats 💙💙💙💙💙💙
“The government’s not gonna lie” wait, what??? 😂 This guy just lost all credibility 😂
@Brad Canning check out the big brain on Brad 🤯 thanks for the clarification.
😂😂😂😂
Last fight https://youtu.be/tqy1HnDQ-wU
A CNN panelist can’t lose credibility.
Everything is theatre to these guys. To think Garland will sign off on this without merit is ridiculous
Can you imagine just 5 short years ago, the idea that getting raided by the FBI for corruption could actually ‘help’ a presidential candidate would have been completely insane. Now, we’re like “yeah, that tracks”.
@don’tbelieve whatyouaretold — how is biden working out?
@Bill Billerton don’t speak, you’re embarrassing yourself. Im speaking facts, and you’re just saying, well, nothing at all.
@67hundredthz hahahahahah.
@Bill Billerton p.s. you sound ridiculous. LOL. Gibberish. Hahaha
It’s absolutely abhorent to me how much the media in this country can only see the light of day through a political prism. Is it any wonder that our politicians behave the same way? The law is the law, regardless of what political points are gained or lost.
@Shot Gun The darker road would be to let a traitor get away with his crimes
Perception is reality. You are not getting it.
Who laughed when Joe couldn’t put his own jacket on..and his wife/mommy needed to help him??!! Come on laugh a little..
1 P Bad Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1AhhPPa2mA
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“The government is not going to lie” is that guy foreal? Lol wow
A swing…..and a miss!! Thanks FBI. Just ensured Trump will run in 2024. I was hoping he wouldn’t.
This will backfire on the democraps in spectacular fashion.
I’m sure the 5 people still watching CNN appreciate this
As a tax paying life long citizen of this once great country I still love I know without a doubt that if the government being state local or federal wants to they will formulate any reason they want to generate a warrant and smash you to pieces, criminal or not.
So there must be an insider giving them information that the files would be in his office or his safe? Wow! Who would’ve thought that might be the place to look for documents you want to find.