  4. Not only would it be humiliating if Dems pick up a seat in the senate during a midterm, but it also greatly reduces the power of Manchin if the Dems have 51.

    3. @Thomas John wrong , the GQP was pushing goddam authoritarian style and the democrats who the idiots call communist held the line for democracy . Go cry your tears taste like gravy

  6. Very good news. Hopefully Democrats win Nevada and Georgia. Rooting for Katie Hobbs to win the Arizona governorship as well.

  7. WOOT WOOT!!! such good news as he is a lovely man..a bonafide American hero vs ….just another awful human being. Is Masters even a human being!?
    I feel that Mark would know having been to space and such…lol

    1. The elections for this seat the last two times have been by razor thin margins of thousands of votes, Kelly taking it by 100,000+ is huge in Arizona. Now Kelly will have the time to build an incumbent advantage and is likely to leave the Senate when he retires.

    5. @Geman1512 you live in America? You support Russia and Putin and fascism? If you vote Grifter Owned Party, that is who and what you support. Go back to Russia, traitor.

  9. Congratulations Mark and Gabby. Your many sacrifices for the people of your state and nation are now recognized properly.
    Thank you.

    3. @Tentin Quarantino questioning a bunch commies is not a conspiracy. Y’all literally censored your ex-president and you expect people to believe you’re actually winning?🤣yeah right!

    4. “Sacrifices”? Both of them are lifetime government parasites, thank God they have you to pay for it all. LOL

    5. @Jack Alope debunked completely even. It’s an embarrassment for anyone to point at it for any reason x) dems need to go on the offensive far more

  10. The Dems need 51 or 52 because they need to offset DINO Joe Manchin. Let us hope that McConnell will take an early retirement rather than spending at least 2 more years as an also ran.

    1. Wouldn’t hold my breath on that…he wants to die with the gavel in his hand. Have his ashes scattered all round the capitol

    2. No they don’t need 51 or 52, because they lost the House. So it means nothing now. Manchin always votes for your judges, and that’s the only thing a Senate majority can do going forward, without Republican approval………there will be no more Green New Deal bills to talk him into supporting.

    3. Don’t be so afraid. This is the third Arizona Senatorial election in a row that went Democratic. This election sends a clear message to Senator Sinema that she needs to be worrying about Democratic support, not crossover Republicans. If she doesn’t clean up her act in the next year she is sure to get defeated in her primary. My only fear is she is planning to not run for re-election and she is stooging until then.

  11. From a Navy Veteran. To another Navy Veteran. Thank you for your service Mark Kelly. Happy Veterans Day! Well deserved win! 🇺🇸 Democracy has prevailed across America 🇺🇸

    1. Thank You Arizona for keeping Kelly!! I didn’t agree with Mcaine politics, but loved him an American hero!! Trump disrespecting John made me mad!! From Michigan Democrat, again, thank you Arizona!! 💙🇺🇲💙🇺🇲

    3. @Benjamin Navarro Mccain was a RINO exactly like Liz Cheney. Silver spoon like his daddy, everything handed to him his entire life, all paid for by taxpayers. Nothing to respect there.

    5. @srl nee you’re crazy. Do you really not know that there are liberal gun clubs? Yes we own guns. Also private businesses can make their own rules. Get over it.

  14. Mark Kelly is such an accomplished person and his twin brother also that it takes your breath away to read about their lives. Arizona is privileged to have him as their Senator.

    3. @The Falcon mayor of Braddock PA., LT. Governor. And released the man he held at gunpoint when he was proven not involved in any crime. This should make him popular with 2nd amendment voters. I guess he has access to a trust fund so he didn’t take a salary while he was mayor. He’s not denying any of his life nor lying about it. He’s kind of refreshing.

  15. In this broadcast Abby Phillip characterized Gabby Gifford’s gunshot wounding as a “horrible accident”. It was premeditated attempted murder by a right wing extremist, and no accident.

    3. Slip of the tongue. Let’s extend her some grace. I seriously doubt that she views it as an accident. She was most likely reaching for the word, “incident”.

    4. I think she meant “incident” not accident. And yea it was an attempted murder for sure, but Jared Loughner was not right wing. He was an insane conspiracy theorist who by admission was neither left nor right and was registered as an Independent. But hey don’t let facts get in the way of your lying about him being right wing. That’s what you guys do after all.

  17. Proud to be in Tempe Arizona! Congratulations Mark Kelly for making new Arizonans like myself proud!!! Now let’s get pass this governors race…

  18. McCain’s son campaigned with Mark Kelly to retain his old seat. That says a lot about the modern Republican Party , no place for old Republicans who put their country first. I am surprised Kelly isn’t talked about more as a Presidential Candidate, he is a good man who entered politics to continue his wife’s work. I remember him saying something like “I’m an Astronaut that commanded a Space Station, but people still think my wife is the cool one.”

  19. God bless you Mark and Gabby!! Happy veteran’s day to all our men and women in uniform. What wonderful news!!! You deserve this victory. 👍

  20. As a Veteran, I am proud to be among other Vets, like Mark Kelly. What an amazing story this remarkable man has.

    1. What story, lifetime government teat parasite? He needs to publicly thank the US taxpayers every day for paying his way through life while he gets to live the six-star lifestyle while serving his corrupt democrat masters.

