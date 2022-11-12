Why Trump’s possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family

75 comments
Why Trump’s possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

75 comments

  2. I hope Donny goes against all the good advice he’s getting to prove to everyone that Trump is only in it for himself.

    Reply

    1. @BP I live in a free and wonderful safe Republican state I’m blessed in not in a crap 💩 hole homicidal democrat state.

      Reply

    2. @Zhao Wei 10 % for big guy . Jail coming for slow Joe

      Trump’s first name isn’t Joe. Damn, some people like Zhao Wei are so dumb. 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply

    4. @Zhao Wei For the record CNN viewers are gullible AF. These lemmings still think there was collusion.

      Reply

    1. You know that for sure I’m guessing, or you wouldn’t say it, bc that would be spreading disinformation and Liberals never do that. 👌

      Reply

    2. @JDog or you could take the FACTS into account! They asked NICELY MORE THAN ONCE over X amount of time ( heh a year + shows respect of a X president That he would do the RIGHT thing!) RIGHT! Got stuff back 2X RIGHT! Were told X2 thats it! Then had to serve a serch warrant! SERCH WARRANT! and he STILL had TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS in a BEACH CLUB! As to the declassified argument give U.S. a BREAK. This is tRUMP! Did you type into YouTube what tRUMP thinks about mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. We KNOW if Obama tried what tRUMP is doing NOW you all be saying lock him up RIGHT! You think a guy with as many witch hunts! Would dot those i ‘s and cross those t ‘s RIGHT! As to nothing coming of it. WATCH! Good thing we still have trials! And DON’T just lock folks up RIGHT

      Reply

    3. @JDog

      It certainly is! Granted it’s not a “paid” position but an important job nevertheless.

      She’s supposed to engage with all the other ‘first” ladies when El Presidente was on tour as part of the diplomacy thing.

      And of course she has to show an interest in “women’s groups” and charities and agree to be a sponsor etc, etc.

      Suggest you Google up how it works … plenty of historical stuff available.

      Reply

    5. @Courage Karnga

      Doubt it. Would just depict her running off at the earliest opportunity.

      Suggest she would wait until Trump is dumped by the GOP and then institute divorce proceedings … on the grounds that she can only be married to an American President and her husband has let her down very badly, so he’s got to go.

      In any event Trump is no longer fit for purpose … and you can take that any way you choose …

      Reply

    1. ​@JDog type into YouTube what tRUMP thinks about mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. TOP SECRET documents in a BEACH CLUB! We SHOULD all agree! Except the hypocrites obviously tRUMP! And the FOOLS

      Reply

    4. The children after college graduated; should have start left home and working on their own knowing very well the disgusting characters of their father !!

      Reply

    1. Whether it would be Trump or Desantis the Republicans and the true American people will unite once again to stop this ongoing leftist liberal stupidity that is bringing down American interest and empowering and promoting anti American agenda.
      One good thing to note Pelosi will surely no longer be the Speaker. One good inspiration to true American people that this fight to regain our country is going forward.

      Reply

    2. @John daily What was on Hunter’s laptop? Tax evasion? Trump, a billionaire and the president of the United States, paid $750.00 dollars in federal taxes in 2017.

      Reply

    3. Nothing says “stable genius” like insisting you’re a stable genius, when nobody even asked!

      Reminds me of a homeless crack addict I once saw on the streets of Las Vegas……..

      Reply

    2. That’s exactly what we hope will happen. Then he will be exonerated…😀 Desantis doesn’t like “wokeism” either…

      Reply

    3. @Zero Gee and your ignorance to the truth beyond the CNN MSNBC etc. bubble is not only laughable but pitiful.

      Reply

    5. @DYRBCebuCity1968 FilAm Radio hahaha brilliant you should be a standup you’re talents are clearly wasted as a fascist agitator ✌🏼😁😁😁

      Reply

  14. How could Donny even cope being in the WH, without his family members just down the hall, at the ready to help keep his tantrums and endless blunders under control?? Like a toddler left alone in the day care. Diaper full…and no one to change it.

    Reply

    1. ​@John daily fox needs a name change to LION news! It’s like fake news without all that fake stuff! Besides they’re not even clever just LIES

      Reply

    2. ​@Krisie Addams type into YouTube what tRUMP thinks about mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. TOP SECRET documents in a BEACH CLUB! We SHOULD all agree! Except the hypocrites obviously tRUMP! And the FOOLS

      Reply

  15. Trump has to run in order to avoid prison. If he loses the primary, he will run as an independent or start his own party. You read it here first.

    Reply

    2. I have been saying that for months. He even had the name and logo on his Bullshit pretend Twitter page. He will want to safety of being a candidate to last as long as possible!! And split the GOP down the middle without even looking back!!It’s gonna be good to be alive to watch this!!!!

      Reply

    2. And gas prices too… I miss Russia Collusion. It’s better than name calling and a Nuclear War… The problem is nobody knows how to cut a deal anymore to keep the peace so we resort to pissing off China, North Korea, Russia, everybody… Thanks Dark Brandon!

      Reply

    4. @SJYou need to realize that we don’t live in a perfect world and that “all” politicians lie. When they aren’t lying they are probably stealing lollipops from babies, buckaroo…

      Reply

  17. I’m picturing the first family wing in a prison. When several members of a NY mafia family got arrested, they sometimes let them all have a wing. I see the Trump name as you enter and (spray-painted) gold bars, a Diet Coke machine and a wall of TVs. EDIT – I almost forgot. The suite for the Secret Service.

    Reply

  18. No one should try to calm tRump down. He should be encouraged to go “Defcon 3” on his perceived enemies and he should also represent himself in court. /s

    Reply

    5. Yes it most certainly would.

      With constant reruns on every single news service on the planet.

      American DOJ goes on air, repeating the “nobody is above the law” line, with a background image of Judge Dredd … so the MAGAS can identify the context of Orange Jesus being incarcerated for crimes against the American Nation … and know they’re next.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.