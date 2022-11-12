Why Trump’s possible 2024 election bid is causing division in the family

Recent Post
75 comments
Donnie is an albatross around the elephant. Good luck shaking free of him, GOP…
I hope Donny goes against all the good advice he’s getting to prove to everyone that Trump is only in it for himself.
@BP I live in a free and wonderful safe Republican state I’m blessed in not in a crap 💩 hole homicidal democrat state.
@Zhao Wei 10 % for big guy . Jail coming for slow Joe
Trump’s first name isn’t Joe. Damn, some people like Zhao Wei are so dumb. 🤣🤣🤣
@Suzy Farnham with an trailer park audience like yourself why would I make my comments witty?
@Zhao Wei For the record CNN viewers are gullible AF. These lemmings still think there was collusion.
@BP Based on your extreme level of racism….you are 100% a Democrat.
His wife showed she didn’t want to deal with the first term.
You know that for sure I’m guessing, or you wouldn’t say it, bc that would be spreading disinformation and Liberals never do that. 👌
@JDog or you could take the FACTS into account! They asked NICELY MORE THAN ONCE over X amount of time ( heh a year + shows respect of a X president That he would do the RIGHT thing!) RIGHT! Got stuff back 2X RIGHT! Were told X2 thats it! Then had to serve a serch warrant! SERCH WARRANT! and he STILL had TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS in a BEACH CLUB! As to the declassified argument give U.S. a BREAK. This is tRUMP! Did you type into YouTube what tRUMP thinks about mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. We KNOW if Obama tried what tRUMP is doing NOW you all be saying lock him up RIGHT! You think a guy with as many witch hunts! Would dot those i ‘s and cross those t ‘s RIGHT! As to nothing coming of it. WATCH! Good thing we still have trials! And DON’T just lock folks up RIGHT
@JDog
It certainly is! Granted it’s not a “paid” position but an important job nevertheless.
She’s supposed to engage with all the other ‘first” ladies when El Presidente was on tour as part of the diplomacy thing.
And of course she has to show an interest in “women’s groups” and charities and agree to be a sponsor etc, etc.
Suggest you Google up how it works … plenty of historical stuff available.
She’ll be filing for divorce any day now…
@Courage Karnga
Doubt it. Would just depict her running off at the earliest opportunity.
Suggest she would wait until Trump is dumped by the GOP and then institute divorce proceedings … on the grounds that she can only be married to an American President and her husband has let her down very badly, so he’s got to go.
In any event Trump is no longer fit for purpose … and you can take that any way you choose …
As it should. I’d be embarrassed of the family name if I were one of them.
@JDog type into YouTube what tRUMP thinks about mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. TOP SECRET documents in a BEACH CLUB! We SHOULD all agree! Except the hypocrites obviously tRUMP! And the FOOLS
@JDog how much have you donated to tRump a grifting billionaire.
@Gary Kubodera so you’re prone to brainwashing I see. 🤔
The children after college graduated; should have start left home and working on their own knowing very well the disgusting characters of their father !!
Look I would change my name and leave the country if necessary
It’s absurd trump needs to be treated like a temperamental child and they acts like that’s ok.
Jared already got his 2 billion payout from the first time.
Whether it would be Trump or Desantis the Republicans and the true American people will unite once again to stop this ongoing leftist liberal stupidity that is bringing down American interest and empowering and promoting anti American agenda.
One good thing to note Pelosi will surely no longer be the Speaker. One good inspiration to true American people that this fight to regain our country is going forward.
@John daily What was on Hunter’s laptop? Tax evasion? Trump, a billionaire and the president of the United States, paid $750.00 dollars in federal taxes in 2017.
Did Jarvanka pay taxes on the Saudi bribe?
@John daily how to make a nuke
Probably selling secrets
“Remember – I’m a stable genius!” 😁😂🤡😅 Omfg that guy is so ridiculous… 😆
Best comic the US had ever had. 😉
Nothing says “stable genius” like insisting you’re a stable genius, when nobody even asked!
Reminds me of a homeless crack addict I once saw on the streets of Las Vegas……..
Man am I tired of this…truer words have never been spoken!!!
Yeah, I’m tired of demorats…
Except for our two tiered justice system, he would be in the slam and not the W.H.
Nothing says “stable genius” like insisting you’re a stable genius when no-one even asked!
the grift will never end
They grifted the grifter (2 Saudi billions for Jared/Ivanka). Well done you PoS.
You can just see Donald begging DeSanctimonius for a presidential pardon. Priceless. ✌️😎
😄
That’s exactly what we hope will happen. Then he will be exonerated…😀 Desantis doesn’t like “wokeism” either…
@Zero Gee and your ignorance to the truth beyond the CNN MSNBC etc. bubble is not only laughable but pitiful.
How much do you want to bet someone had to explain what that word means?
@DYRBCebuCity1968 FilAm Radio hahaha brilliant you should be a standup you’re talents are clearly wasted as a fascist agitator ✌🏼😁😁😁
“Ivanka had a plate of causes on her shelf in the West Wing.” Hahahahaha
How could Donny even cope being in the WH, without his family members just down the hall, at the ready to help keep his tantrums and endless blunders under control?? Like a toddler left alone in the day care. Diaper full…and no one to change it.
@John daily fox needs a name change to LION news! It’s like fake news without all that fake stuff! Besides they’re not even clever just LIES
@Krisie Addams type into YouTube what tRUMP thinks about mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. TOP SECRET documents in a BEACH CLUB! We SHOULD all agree! Except the hypocrites obviously tRUMP! And the FOOLS
Let him potty train himself on the gold toilet.
@John daily Not likely, fool. I have NEVER encountered an intelligent Trump supporter, lol…
Absolutely correct! Well put!
Trump has to run in order to avoid prison. If he loses the primary, he will run as an independent or start his own party. You read it here first.
The perfect scenario is him running as an independent and splitting the republicans
I have been saying that for months. He even had the name and logo on his Bullshit pretend Twitter page. He will want to safety of being a candidate to last as long as possible!! And split the GOP down the middle without even looking back!!It’s gonna be good to be alive to watch this!!!!
He completely obliterated his Oath of Office.
@Laughing at the trollzzzzz get f*cked ivan
And gas prices too… I miss Russia Collusion. It’s better than name calling and a Nuclear War… The problem is nobody knows how to cut a deal anymore to keep the peace so we resort to pissing off China, North Korea, Russia, everybody… Thanks Dark Brandon!
@Lemon you have a childlike view of how the world works, time to grow up, buckaroo
@SJYou need to realize that we don’t live in a perfect world and that “all” politicians lie. When they aren’t lying they are probably stealing lollipops from babies, buckaroo…
@Lemon yeah, no sh*t numbnuts
I’m picturing the first family wing in a prison. When several members of a NY mafia family got arrested, they sometimes let them all have a wing. I see the Trump name as you enter and (spray-painted) gold bars, a Diet Coke machine and a wall of TVs. EDIT – I almost forgot. The suite for the Secret Service.
Trump loves the uneducated and there all in this thread
quite a picture! maybe donnie can pick out the toilet colors…
@Jerry McClure Touche’
You also forgot the burgers
No one should try to calm tRump down. He should be encouraged to go “Defcon 3” on his perceived enemies and he should also represent himself in court. /s
He blames Melania for backing Oz? That is a horrible thing to say to a spouse. The nerve of this guy!
She should kick him out , maybe that’s why he was on truth social, a bad night in the dog house!
No more horrible than cheating on her after she had his son.
Would be intresting to see a presidential candidate arrested live in front of the entire country!😃
Or just build a wall around Mar a Lago? 🙄
Yes! World!!!
Should have been🥺
It would be nice if the whole world could see Biden walk in the women’s bathroom, and then piss in the sink.
Yes it most certainly would.
With constant reruns on every single news service on the planet.
American DOJ goes on air, repeating the “nobody is above the law” line, with a background image of Judge Dredd … so the MAGAS can identify the context of Orange Jesus being incarcerated for crimes against the American Nation … and know they’re next.