54 comments
I just can’t wrap my head around being so desperate that you’re willing to use a nuclear plant as a base to store and shoot weapons from.
Better than using civilians as a shield.
@Maja-Danmark You might have commented on a post from a 🤖🇷🇺. I think they’re blaming 🇺🇦 for storing weapons at the nuke plant.
In order to control the plant, some troops may be stationed there. Where did the info regarding storing weapons and firing them from the plant’s territory coming from?
This happens because Russia can no longer afford in Battlefield
Godspeed Ukraine 💗
Thank you Vladimir Putin for being the single best RECRUITER for NASTO/OTAN with Finland and Sweden joining NATO/OTAN!
meanwhile Turkey is switching sides and will probably leave NATO 😂
What is OTAN do they think it’s cute to do it backwards 🙂
That used to be considered demonic. Speaking backwards I mean.
World’s 2nd strongest superpooper Russia hiding from Ukraine and firing from a nuclear plant.
It’s a genius idea. Ukraine would have to be foolish to attack them while they are hiding in there
@Faux Que it’s also against the Geneva convention for a good reason but I’m sure you don’t care 1 iota about that.
))))
NATO should make it clear to Russia that any radiation leak caused by their illegal occupation of a nuclear facility, would be a red line issue for NATO, should any potential leak cross into NATO territory, it would be considered an act of war and that an immediate and appropriate response would follow.
Don’t watch Hollywood movies 🤣
November 2021….Westinghouse Inks Major Nuclear Reactor Deal in Ukraine…
….The deal, with an estimated value of about $30 billion, initiates engineering and procurement of long-lead items for the first Westinghouse AP1000 unit to be built at the Khmelnytskyi site. Other sites where future AP1000s will be built, presumably under extensions of this initial agreement, include current nuclear power stations – Rovno, South Ukraine, and Zaporozhye 👈. At the Khmelnitski site, the company will complete Unit #4 and build a new Unit #5
Brookfield, the private equity fund that owns Westinghouse, last April 21 was reported to be considering selling the firm
What kind of immediate response? 😂😂😂😂. Sounds like reading from a teleprompter.
🙂 Ukraine is the one who bombs the plant, not Russia. Did you hear what a LOGIC is?
Maybe Hunter and his energy buddy’s at Barism can negotiate a deal with Russia. Just remember though “10% to the Big Guy!”
5 years of screaming BENHAZEEEEEEE!!! To 5 years of screaming LAPTOP!!!
Meanwhile, Trump got raided by the FBI.
Wow STILL so triggered.
Living rent free there buddy…🤣🤣🤣
What are you drooling about, troll?
“Those who can make ypou believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
The Russians may have lost 7 planes last week , however they can take solace in knowing that their Army Tank turrets are flying better than ever. 😁
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 that’s really nice dude
Aerodynamically the turrets fly better than their planes.
@Grumble Woof yes they look like flying saucers … but with a tail
In invading Ukraine, Russia only made one mistake. Too bad it’s the same mistake they make when they invaded Afghanistan.
The mistake? Learn from your mistakes.
No wonder cnn is losing credibility 😂
credibility?
If the Russians control the area why would they fire upon it🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
@T Howl As for Kiev, I don’t fully understand why Russia didn’t take it right away. But, the fact is that the troops are advancing, slowly of course.
@T Howl ask People in donetsk… Ukrainians bombed chemical plant there yesterday… And aboout 10 000 mines are thrown by Ukrainians to the donetsk streets and parks
Trump Search Said to Be Part of Effort to Find Highly Classified Material
The former president said he would not object to the Justice Department’s move to release the search warrant used to carry out the search of his Florida home.
it doesn’t take a mathematical genius to understand that putting rocket launchers near a nuclear power plant is a bad idea, BUT IT TAKES A WAR CRIMINAL TO ACCOMPLISH AND PERSEVERE IN SUCH ACTIVITY
👋👋💯
We really need to replace these old school dangerous fission reactors with new passive reactors that can’t be melted down.
“If the cooling system collapses [..] you have Tchernobyl” This guy has no idea what he is talking about. Why can’t you invite a nuclear safety engineer that knows how a reactor works?
they need show, not news broadcast
What is the minimum baseline energy output a reactor core can be reduced to, and would that be sustainable in the absence of a functional cooling system. Please enlighten me.
@Евгений Самсонов Is potato.
@Ilir Llukaci I prefer my nuclear power plants with functioning cooling systems. But I’m not a MAGAT, so what do I know?
Depends if the cooling systems are linked between the six reactors. At least they must draw their water from the same source and discharge into the same place. The control systems might be centralised or share a common component or pathway. If so then you could in theory have 6 Chernobyl’s . An explosion in one could cause failures in adjacent reactors etc… but it is worth noting that only one of the four reactors at Chernobyl went into meltdown. That said, Russia could deliberately destroy all six reactors causing meltdowns and explosions high into the atmosphere. This would be six Chernobyl’s worth or radiation spreading far and wide. The uninhabitable exclusion zones would be potentially hundreds of kilometres and contamination could spread to most of Ukraine and the occupied Russian eastern provinces. It is probable that radioactive dust could rain down very far from the reactors. Neighbouring countries including Russia and Belarus could have farming disrupted and crops and livestock contaminated and not fit for consumption. This would also likely extend to bordering NATO countries. A deliberate radioactive cloud unleased on NATO countries by Russia would be an act of war and NATO would respond with full force in kind.
Now I get it! So all issue with this power plant is that Ru cut it from Ukr power lines and reconnect it to Ru, so that all the powers go to Ru territories and Ukraine will get big hole in there power supplys. This is why West so hard to demand “demilitarisation” and “peacekeepers” there, so that Ukr are not died so fast to first temperature drops)))
The main thing from the briefing of the Russian Ministry of Defense on September 12:
– More than 2 thousand people lost the 14th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the offensive operations of the allied forces in the Soledar area
– The Russian Aerospace Forces, with a strike on the deployment point of the 28th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Nikolaev region, destroyed up to 100 militants and nine pieces of equipment
– During the fire strikes of the RF Armed Forces, the losses of the 3rd battalion of the 66th mechanized brigade in manpower amounted to more than 50%
– The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed the US-made AN / MPQ-64 counter-battery radar supplied to Kyiv
– The personnel of the 23rd battalion of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left their combat positions without permission
– Russian air defense systems destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs, intercepted two HIMARS MLRS shells and four Olkh MLRS shells
Not!
Rather than getting your news from CNN, I recommend watching the UNGC meeting on YouTube. Russia isn’t being simply being asked to create a demilitarized zone, they are being told they must relinquish full control of the plant back to Ukraine or IAEA will not be allowed on site to help safeguard the plant. Its fricking insane that politics is interfering with preventing a nuclear catastrophe!