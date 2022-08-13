62 comments

  1. “This is not who we are as Americans “ comes up so often. Sorry but: This is EXACTLY who you are as Americans. Read a couple of history books 🙄

    Reply

    1. Yeah, it’s not like any of these complainers about immigrants have put in an application to go work on a farm and pick fruit and vegetables.

      Reply

  4. Abbott is all about theatre. But don’t expect him to solve any problems in the state of Texas (his job).

    Reply

    2. @Hiep Nguyen have you been to New York? It’s not exactly a small state. Do a little research on the number of illegals Brandon is letting in.

      Reply

  6. Man, I’m beginning to really like this guy. He is spot on about the use of these people as political tools. His empathy appears credible and it’s good to see him speaking out.

    Reply

  8. Abbot feels like Eastwood because they have both spent their lives profiting from pretending to be something they are not.

    Reply

  11. Immigrants would much rather live in New York and DC than some country town. There are way more jobs, things to do and benefits to take advantage of. Give them a choice and most of them will gladly get on those busses…

    Reply

    1. And all the democratic states and cities have plenty of room for new illegal immigrants. Most were smart enough the flee the hell holes

      Reply

  13. Well glad to see the New York mayor finally agreeing with Abbott.
    Maybe now the White House well realize the humanitarian crisis coming across the border.
    Maybe when mayor Adams visit texas he can visit the border too

    Reply

  20. They’ll end up in in NYC working illegally in the food industry anyways. Adams should thank Texas for the cheap labor.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.