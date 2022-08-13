Recent Post
62 comments
“This is not who we are as Americans “ comes up so often. Sorry but: This is EXACTLY who you are as Americans. Read a couple of history books 🙄
@FreeThinkin Melanin The Dems???
I’ve been here for 35 years and this City hasn’t done a damn thing for me
Then try doing something good for the city. It”s your home.
Ask not what you can do for your country, ask what your country can do for you. lol
@Danny Mancheno Yup
It’s the farm belt that needs workers.
Too many crops will rot if not enough workers can be found.
Yeah, it’s not like any of these complainers about immigrants have put in an application to go work on a farm and pick fruit and vegetables.
So your looking for slave labor, got it.
@Drought Tolerant No just fair labor.
@Jay Mass Really? Do you live in America?
Abbott is all about theatre. But don’t expect him to solve any problems in the state of Texas (his job).
Abbott couldn’t solve a 3 piece jigsaw puzzle.
Don’t expect any politician to solve a problem.
Theatre?
Russiagate.
Jan 6
Trump “raid”
Talk about theatre.
So New York can’t can’t handle a few busses how are small towns in Texas doing?
Your statement does not make sense. Texas has lots of land; New York is overcrowded.
@Hiep Nguyen have you been to New York? It’s not exactly a small state. Do a little research on the number of illegals Brandon is letting in.
@Hiep Nguyen Gotta share the responsibilities.
@Hiep Nguyen what happened to that “Sanctuary City” status ????🤔😅
Man, I’m beginning to really like this guy. He is spot on about the use of these people as political tools. His empathy appears credible and it’s good to see him speaking out.
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Mayor Adams is an empty suit. All talk, but nothing has changed.
@DarthSailorMoon Why? He’d make a great doorstop.
@Arch Stanton What’s wrong with Adams? He’s had at least a week or two to change the world.
Great idea, all states should do the same.
Abbot feels like Eastwood because they have both spent their lives profiting from pretending to be something they are not.
@Jerel Boza unseal obama’s records before you ask that
Send more! Maybe NYC will address homelessness once there are millions instead of like 50-60 thousand.
Lmao ship all of them to New York and Washington 🤣 ‼️‼️‼️‼️
I think your message would carry more weight if you used more emojis.
@P. B. Foote he used too many.
@This Land is your Land 🎶 🎵 Google sarcasm. BTW: Wonder why I didn’t use any?
@This Land is your Land 🎶 🎵 Well duh!
They need to start busing the illegal immigrants to Martha vineyards.
Immigrants would much rather live in New York and DC than some country town. There are way more jobs, things to do and benefits to take advantage of. Give them a choice and most of them will gladly get on those busses…
And all the democratic states and cities have plenty of room for new illegal immigrants. Most were smart enough the flee the hell holes
LOL, you could tell that Abbott thought he was so charismatic 😂😂
He is!
@Jay Massdid he 👈🤣🤣 hurt your feelings too ?
He is.
Greg Abbott for Doorstop!
Well glad to see the New York mayor finally agreeing with Abbott.
Maybe now the White House well realize the humanitarian crisis coming across the border.
Maybe when mayor Adams visit texas he can visit the border too
“Are you saying he is lying? Oh yes, I am.” Thank you, if someone has lied, just say so.
I Love Mayor Eric Adams from New York City
@Andrea Madden He’s from New York City
Bragging about being a sanctuary city> taking care of them
I was surprised when I saw and heard they were allowed to get into USA without arrangements.
Mayor Eric Adams
Yes🕊️
Re: Humanitarian needs
Don’t cry New York you wanted this to happen in Texas so they’re just spreading the help.
They’ll end up in in NYC working illegally in the food industry anyways. Adams should thank Texas for the cheap labor.