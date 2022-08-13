61 comments

  1. Cruelty is the point.

    “It reflects a clear principle: Only Trump and his allies, his supporters, and their anointed are entitled to the rights and protections of the law, and if necessary, immunity from it. The rest of us are entitled only to cruelty, by their whim. This is how the powerful have ever kept the powerless divided and in their place, and enriched themselves in the process.”

    “It is not just that the perpetrators of this cruelty enjoy it; it is that they enjoy it with one another. Their shared laughter at the suffering of others is an adhesive that binds them to one another, and to Trump.”

    “Trump’s only true skill is the con; his only fundamental belief is that the United States is the birthright of straight, white, Christian men, and his only real, authentic pleasure is in cruelty. It is that cruelty, and the delight it brings them, that binds his most ardent supporters to him, in shared scorn for those they hate and fear: immigrants, blackVoters, feminists, and treasonous white men who empathize with any of those who would steal their birthright. Trump’s ability to execute that cruelty through word and deed makes them euphoric. It makes them feel good, it makes them feel proud, it makes them feel happy, it makes them feel united. And as long as he makes them feel that way, they will let him get away with anything, no matter what it costs them.”

    –Adam Serwer, The Atlantic, December  2019

    “All cruelty springs from weakness.”
    –Seneca

    Reply

  3. Unlimited Power in the hands of Limited men (tRump/Putin) always leads to cruelty.” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

    Reply

    1. You got Solzhenitsyn twisted. His quote would be directed at the FBI and this current administration.

      Reply

  5. Imagine throwing your life away for Trump, a man who views you as a “sucker and loser” for getting shot and killed. The same way he feels about our wounded and deceased military veterans.

    Reply

    1. many of these violent trumpers are young people who have no real discipline from parents . they think they can do as they please

      Reply

  6. The day I heard that Trump was going to set up his own social media site; was the same day I knew that domestic terror attacks would be linked to it.

    Reply

    2. @Long Duck Dong do you speak in solely buzzwords or are you capable of forming an original compete thought on your own?

      Reply

    3. @Long Duck Dong you didn’t watch, just came the comment? You do realize that’s so much more em a right? Pathetic, I hope this is a bot. Otherwise I’d hope you’d have something better to do with your time. Take up a hobby, take night classes or GET A JOB

      Reply

    2. @Jihadi Dolan You’re absolutely right, he believed he can con people from their money.and that’s exactly what he did.

      Reply

    4. @Jihadi Dolan Believer in what? Can you imagine being in your last moments and clinging on to some belief? Death is the ultimate ender.

      Reply

    2. It’s no longer just about one man. The rot has spread to many, many other members in Congress. 😖💔

      Reply

  10. Remember when the GOP was the ‘party of law and order’ and ‘staunch supporters of LE?’ Now they’re targeting FBI offices

    Reply

    3. @Jimmy1982*Playlists As well as the party of “family values”. There is not one principle that they espoused that they haven’t abandoned.

      Reply

  11. Why don’t you start arresting, those people who are making threats, remember no one is above the law.!!!

    Reply

    2. …which is decisively. Same way as one disciplines a child. Children will be children. The adults must step up.

      Reply

    4. How are you any different, than this nut? Everyone, even those who follow Trump, deserve justice.

      Reply

    1. @Lion O my point is he uses his supporters as little more than a source of funds. he isn’t doing anything.

      Reply

  14. Thank you for the clarity and please help us get to the dark star of radicalism to turn the heat off! So many people blame government agencies when it is US, American citizens, who need to try to tamp this down…we have to take our rights and Responsibilities seriously!

    Reply

  17. There is such a thing as too much freedom.

    Like when someone is free to engage in stochastic terrorism to the point that that person’s supporters are killing and dying for them, that kind of feels like a hard limit.

    Reply

  18. “When Fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”
    -James Waterman Wise

    Reply

  20. As so often, the freedom of oneself ends where it infringes on the freedom of others.
    I don’t get why these people calling for violence are not under close surveillance and charged with causing unrest, insurgence and sedition.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.