What exactly does Putin think he can do to the USA, that the USA could give back 3 times over
Actually, Russia has more nukes (and updated compared to ours – 30yrs old) than the USA. Well known fact and very scary. My father in law works at the Pentagon and has shipped a ton of emergency items to all of us bc of it. “May we live in interesting times.”
@Adam Taylor well if you believe in life after death then it shouldn’t matter.
Well, it would be all fine and good for Russia to issue such an intimidating declaration if it weren’t for a few pesky little details: a majority of the weapons being used by Ukraine are not FROM the US. If they were it’s probable the Russian military would be in much worse shape than it’s in now.
The Javelin- which has been the real show-stopper – is actually a British product. The Neptune missile, which sent the Moscva down to meet Neptune in person, is actually a Ukrainian device – originally designed for the Russian military. The Bayraktar TB2 drone – which the Ukrainians have been writing songs about – is from Turkey not the US.
It’s also worth mentioning that NATO and “the WEST” (for whatever pejorative value that idiotic generalization is worth) are not the sole sources of Russia’s woes. It’s a lot closer to the truth to say it’s the ENTIRE United Nations. Even countries supposedly “friendly” to Russia are not solidly committed to them. China may have abstained from voting for Russian sanctions, that does NOT mean they have cut off ANY trade whatsoever with Ukraine, neither has India, Iran and many other countries that are decidedly NOT “the West” or even slightly NATO. I wonder what THEY might be selling the Ukrainians? Military and financial aid is also flowing into Ukraine from countries as far flung as Israel, Brazil, South Africa, Malaysia and even Putin’s ex-pals in Venezuela. Not a terribly “Western” group of countries there.
The “unpredictable consequences” had already occurred when Russia stuck it’s greedy hand into Ukraine and pulled back a bloody stump. They sprang from a crooked bunch of dirt-bags in the Fifth Service of the FSB conning Putin into giving them lots of unmarked cash to fund “Russian-loyal” resistance groups in Ukraine that NEVER existed. Putin’s spies were simply pocketing the money intended for these “resistance groups” and sending bogus reports back to Moscow, so they would send them even more untraceable cash to pocket. This whole war is a direct result of Putin’s own paranoid gullibility.
Very well said, great post!
Thank you for this. Its totally worth writing all that. Your view is very valid and ive learned something.
You seem informed. That’s refreshing.
@strong videos China knows what side its noodles are buttered on. The customer is always right and the U.S. dwarfs Russia. Companies doing biz with Putin will first get a friendly notice.
Have I understood correctly: the Russian narrative regarding the freak wave that sank their ship has changed overnight?
@Vaeliecks nah not to me he ain’t
Some war dolphins rebelled and sank the ship. They didn’t give their porpoise.
Russia have no right to complain about it when they supplied weapons to separatist in Ukraine.moldova and Georgia.
@g00ey Blunt putin is not a coward. he declared him self a special operations to the ukraine. what else you could ask for?
@sammyshott23 …and fertilizer!
@Delroy Edwards Russian Ministry of Defense announced: Ukrainian cargo plane was shot down
@Leonie Romanes Russian Ministry of Defense announced: Ukrainian cargo plane was shot down
Lol! Every time pukin threatens nukes! More weapons sent! Stay strong Ukraine! Viking prayer! Such amazing bravery and valor being shown!
При чем здесь викинги?
‘Pukin’! Love it!👍
@TOMO wrong comrade
I voted for Biden and I think his doing a great but we need a long term plan were we remove sanctions on nations like Russia or Iran or Cuba and we focus on our domestic issues , sanctions on other nations have achieved nothing .
We need to stop all domestic drilling in this country and we need to import oil , its cheaper , its cleaner and it helps create jobs in this country , from shipyard workers to exporting oil drilling technology , we have the best technology when it comes to oil drilling equipment in America , we could also convert some of our steel factories in order to sell drilling equipment .
I’ve been voting democrat since 2008 , I think Biden is doing an amazing job on domestic issues but he promised to remove sanctions on foreign nations and focus on domestic issues , he hasn’t done that and his imposed more sanctions , its not a good sign and if this continues I won’t vote in elections anymore .
I think now is the time to ban domestic drilling and to import cheap and clean oil , our green laws are strong but we need to impose stronger environmental laws not just for fracking oil but we need stronger laws imposed on the lumber and wood industry and the coal and mining industry
we need to remove sanctions on Russia because NATO needs Russian oil , Ukraine could have done more to prevent this war but now the war needs to stop , Russia can return areas under its control to Ukraine and Ukraine needs to stop its attacks on Donetsk and Lugansk , these two cities support Putin and they have the right to support Putin without being discriminated
Instead of creating a new world order based on trade , our sanctions have created a world disorder , we only have ourselves to blame . The war needs to stop but both Russia and Ukraine need a peace deal where both sides can improve relations in the future , Russia can return Mariupol as a show of goodwill and Ukraine would allow more independence to Donetsk and Luhansk since these two cities support Putin . A peace deal would also benefit NATO , because they can continue imports of Russian oil and it would benefit Ukraine and Europe
we keep talking about the dark history the USSR while ignoring reports of dead children found in Canada who were forced to attend residential schools , these were children forced to attend residential schools and they were abused , less than 100 years ago , many of the victims are still alive . I’m sorry but I would support the USSR over Canada if I was born in the 1950’s and I was forced to attend a residential school , don’t tell me to be proud or thankful , spare me the bullshit
“What is good in life Conan? To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you and to hear the lamentations of the women!”
Oh, so they’re targeting kindergartens now? The courage on display is truly amazing.
@Ashutosh Kulkarni *than
@Mando When the dust will settle, is this that you will remember? That Putin threatened, or Putin placed into alert the strategic Russian forces? The fact that WW3 may have a WW4 fought with sticks and rocks has long time been established. Was it not better when there was peace, before 2014 and even before 2008? 2008 was also better as it was before the economic depression came, no?
@Ashutosh Kulkarni Try living in the present rather than constantly trying to bring up something that you weren’t even alive to see.
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr No they’re civilians trying to stop their homeland from being invaded.
Putin feels that the US is not make it easy for his newly appointed General.
@TOMO wrong comrade
Received , Thanks !😀
How about Russia been warned about invading neighbors.
hi.😀 😘💕💪🇷🇺🤜💥🇺🇦💥🤛🇷🇺👍💖😍💖👍
The louder Putin complains about US weapons shipments the more certain we can be that he is AFRAID of what will happen to Russian soldiers when Ukrainians get their hands on those weapons.
@UNEDITED wrong comrade
@TOMO wrong comrade
The Universal strategy against all bullies is to show no fear and don’t be intimidated, In the end bullies are always cowards. Nato cannot let empty threats prevent further support to the Ukranians
@Lunatic4Bizcas the us blatantly used dumb ordinance on apartments, hospitals, theaters, and train stations? Please find the video for me.
@Marvin Johnson Don’t try and put words in my mouth. Leave that kind of propaganda to Pootin. Read my comment before you go off half cocked and embarrass yourself.
@Morpheus given the opportunity you would still want to live in the USA. Always scandalizing the best democracy in the world
The Russian Navy is threatening to launch bubbles from the bottom of the Black Sea.
Good one 👍
Iz new top secret veapon in Great Russian Arsenal – Cruise Torpedoes!
Doesn’t it take a while to get warheads from sunk ship, their probably still working on that..
😂😂😂 lolz
Russia “retaliating” against Ukraine for defending their country. That’s rich.
They won’t admit the Ukraine attacked it, but are retaliating as if they did. Tells me who’s lying here.
Really, what would be the difference? Can they get any worse than killing children?
Tell Vlad that America hasn’t shipped any weapons to Ukraine and that those crates are filled with meteorological equipment.
@Ttom Gast LOLOL
@Phil Sissons it is their specialty
In part of a Special Meteorological Equipment Exercise, of course
Received , Thanks !😀
@George Ski Tito’s
It’s silly. The USSR supplied weapons to conflicts agianst the USA in Korea , Vietnam, ect.
And the USA has been supplied weapons to forces in conflicts with the USSR.
That hasn’t changed just because it’s no longer called the USSR.
It’s not surprising and complaining about it is frankly whining.
Iraq and Afghanistan had a seemingly endless supply of RPGs.
🙄 Iam pretty sure I know who was supplying those.
@Gamadame Stubs and aircraft wire was a Texan idea that worked fairly well agianst RPGs.
Guessing that was the idea with the angle iron cages.
2 steps behind.
Other than providing shade they uselessfrim what I can tell.
@WILLIAM OWINGS You should just refrain from voting – period.
@Lars M. Rimol I did. Haven’t voted for anything but local representatives in a long while.
I have no obligation to vote for the lesser of what I believe to be two idiots.
I’m balanced…not left or right…accept demonstrable facts and navigate from there by way of moral compass. It admittedly requires adjustments occasionally but has steered me true enough for decades.
You are welcome to disagree.
I don’t take much personal.
Easy guy to get along with IRL. Vote for whoever you want.
If I choose to I will …or I won’t. That’s not your vote it’s mine. It belongs to me and me alone. It frankly isn’t any of your buisness what I do with it. And I have the freedom to speak just like you do.
I’m willing to fight for everyone’s freedom.
It’s beyond just rude to suggest I personally shouldn’t have what you deserve as a person as well.
This is heartening. Ukraine has invested wisely in their military, and it seems to be paying off in spades. Slava Ukraini!!! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
i upload videos on russo ukrainian war from the russian perspective thank you
Heróyam sláva!
Dmub
@Lunatic4Bizcas We are focusing Ukraine now. Not to focus terrorists.
@Lunatic4Bizcas You worry about saving Russia. It’s going to be ugly.
The way the Russians left the bodies of the ukrainians it’s no different than the way the Nazis did it. It’s a sad ordeal when they have to fight the citizens and bypassed the Ukraine’s Army. Finding tortured bodies and all the rest is sickening.
@sexy boy 69
неправда не делает другую неправду праведной. Мы должны черпать из прошлого, а не повторять его или оправдывать. Получите прямо
@Pascal Ramael год назад США закончили войну в Афганистане,где ты был эти 20 лет?
меня волнует то, что происходит сегодня. мне плевать на прошлое. мы должны не жить прошлым, а искать ошибки в прошлом и не повторять их. Убивать невинных мирных жителей неправильно, и вы не можете изменить мое мнение, так что перестаньте говорить о прошлом, потому что мне все равно
@Brigitte McDonough This isn’t war. This is Putin slashing the face of his old girlfriend.
Putin said his Flagship Moskva caught fire and explosions within led to it’s sinking. Is he now admitting that little Ukraine blew his Prize ship up? Ouch!
Of course it caught fire, than it exploded, then sank that is how missiles work.
@Sina Bagheri Sarvestani ahh a paid Russian misinformer
Probably bc Ukraine said they did.
Russia also sent a stern warning to Sweden and Finland for making noise about joining NATO. How many countries can Russia take on?
Why stop and Finnish when we can all Sweden the deal. 😂
@Britton Hansle modern nuclear weapons are remotely activated. I am confident it is possible to remotely deactivate or otherwise disengage their function or at least ward off their harm.
How far along the US and other nations are in developing that technology is kind of a mystery, but it has been under discussion since Reagan was in office.
But to simply accept that our enemy can just :poof: wipe us off the map is fatalistic.
To win the game it may be enough to say that some of us will survive, but none of them will. 🙁
@Capt Lazer I like the pun. But I don’t see where Putin is screwing around.
I just want once again to thank everyone who’s helping Ukraine to stand against the invasion. Your support, advise, weapons give us a chance to protect our so very young democracy. I also want to thank those, who help our refugees. It’s a great relief for our soldiers on the frontline to know their loved ones are safe and taken care of. We want peace and freedom for Ukraine, we want to return to our fields and workshops, we want kids to return to schools and colleges. Thank you all, who help us. We will win, we will recover and we will rebuild our country. God bless you!
Prayers and thoughts are with all you brave Ukraine soldiers. 🙏
I will continue to donate as much as I can. I hope Ukrainians don’t stop until Putin and his regime is down.
Given the disregard for civilian life and ineptness of his military, Putin is in no position to make threats. If WWIII does come, one thing that is certain is that Russia will definitely be obliterated.