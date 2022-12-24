57 comments

  2. That was great. I’ve seen so many corny weather stunts, and some of them become memes or very funny. This was clever. It was entertaining. It was educational. I really liked it. I’m glad this guy enjoys his job.

    Reply

  3. I walked to the corner store around 11:30am… and this was my scene. I was keeping my eyes peeled for white walkers!! 😝

    Reply

  10. I’m surprised he can even talk – his face is purple and looks frost bitten already. Stay safe and warm everyone!

    Reply

    3. *WHY DO YOU AMERICANS DO THIS* are you so mentally diminished you cant imagine the weather without actual pictures of the weather with a man in it for scale…???

      Reply

  12. Welcome to Wyoming! It gets like that along I-25 and I-80 multiple times every winter but no major news agency covers it because of the low population. And the interstate highways often stay open with 65 to 75 mph wind gusts.

    Reply

  15. Left the house here in Colorado yesterday around 3pm for a 10 minute errand- to get booze (just in case)- and the temp was 40 so I had a light jacket. When I got home the temp was 10 freaking degrees! Thirty degrees in 10 minutes! Talk about bad timing, I froze my tookus off. Good thing I had booze…new record for the state btw. For temp drop over time, not the booze thing.

    Reply

  16. Lol, there he is!! I gotta say, this is my kind of weather!! Have fun out there! Drive safe, and go prepared!! 👊🏻😎

    Reply

  18. Its the same with hurricanes. Yes, we see that its snowing; yes we can imagine its flipping cold; yes, we see that there is a blizard happening. You know what? Why dont we send a reporter in the middle of that storm so that he or she van freeze his of het nose or ears off? Its so stupid, not just to put someone in danger, but to think that the viewer is too thick to not understand that the weather is bad

    Reply

    2. *Kenaustin Ardenal* – Couldn’t agree more. They have started doing it here – for every story. Pathetic. Obviously desperate to fill up the time space. May you stay warm & safe. Regards from a sunny New Zealand.

      Reply

  19. Intriguing, i always knew there was more to life and i have also been looking for a way to find not only protection but a way to be influential to the human society.

    Reply

    1. oh well you can achieve that by being a part of the illuminatus brotherhood, i know it sounds like a mystery but there are ways you can actually get in contact with them

      Reply

    4. @Rose Allen well it is not and you can’t actually expect it to be open to everyone, but if you want to know more you can look up Wilford Robert Taylor online you will find something interesting

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.