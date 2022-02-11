Recent Post
70 comments
Way to go Brandon!
@Jason Blaha nope think I’m going to pass on going to your level since I’m far about being gutter trash like yourself. Keep swimming in the cultists swamp
@John Trent show me proof of this if thats legitimate
@Dennis Foley Ah so you blatantly can’t admit to the truth so you resort to insults. Sums up your low IQ for everyone to see. You have lost the argument. Run along now kid.
@Ld O here they are blaming trump because they are to stupid to actually see whats going on.
The price of fuel for truckers is a major problem, the consumer always gets the bill.
@TurboFreak True, and he did it deliberately to destroy the economy. He’s a traitor.
All money flowing into a business comes from the consumer, unless its an investment or borrowing… and investments are expensive too
No sympathy for government workers who live off the backs of productive workers
It’s about 8 dollars a gallon in Canada.
@dave mitchell In return, you get to breathe air that you can’t see.
I’ll ask people how they like paying the highest fuel prices in 15 years instead of asking how they like having a house that no one can afford to buy.
@Robert Jack the evidence says you’re wrong. Period. Trump and his cronies conned you throughly.
@Tim Allen Biker Boy deepends on severity of outbreak. In general lockdowns are going away as endemic sets in. No one wants to shut buisnesses down.
Thst doesn’t matter !!!!! Don’t you watch cnn !!!!- thet tell us what to be mad about and it’s obviously not inflation or gas or crime or the border or Afghanistan or covid lies …. It’s trump still …. Forget that our president fell down like a loser three times while trying to walk or fell asleep at a global summit …. That’s not things for cnn to show- they only have to cover trump who one time grabbed a railing when it was pouring rain and I watched 5 liberal losers talk 4 hours about how trump isn’t fit to be president csuse he almost fell…. But joe biden nods out like a junky and they forgot to mention it ?!? Hahahaha these are most embarrassing people in the world
@Michael Whitted 😓
If you like your doctor you can keep them. We just need to flatten the curve. Our inflation is transitory.
@David Guelette You state you don’t care about my politics but infer I’m a republican. OK. You might not like it but true story the United Glass and Ceramic Workers of North America tried to unionize the glass plant in Kingsburg CA. If you think Trump was trying to destroy the middle class wait until all these illegal that Bidumb is letting in are trying for the same job as Americans but willing to do it much cheaper. Trump was not controlled by his party, he controlled the party. Unlike Bidumb who is controlled by his handlers. Bidumb was the one that kill all those union pipeline jobs not Trump.
@David Guelette Yes, it was!
@Richard Missile look Rick, I said I didn’t care about your politics and I don’t. You said that you voted Trump .I consider him a traitor to his country. You had a union problem. Actually I get that. There has been occasional corruption. The company has a team of lawyers whose job it is to be adverse to workers gains. The union is your lawyer. I’ve got mine.Ive seen lots of ups and downs.you will see yours.When times are hard is when you’ll see corporations spit employees out like spoiled meat. I am thankful for what the union did for my family .I don’t wish you harm.
The Unaffordable care act 🤣
@David Guelette You consider Trump a traitor? Then he’s in good company, considering this country was founded by traitors.
Thanks Joe🤡👍. Keep up the good work
Lol and they trick people to get out trump … am not a trump person but i know trump would of put america first!!
Don’t worry. Prices will come down. J. Powell says inflation will be 2% and Biden says its all caused by supply issues and corporate greed.
Hahahaha. Biden also said inflation was transitory. Truth is the money in your wallet wont be worth as much as it was yesterday for 10 years from now. You voted for this.
Supply issues will work it’s self out, corporate greed will just go on forever!
40 percent of all cash that exists today has been printed within the past 12 months.That’s what caused inflation.
Yes, Biden will slay those corporate monsters 😜
Whew! Now I can relax!
Everything got more expensive except…………..
Advertising spots on CNN.
When the transportation secretary is more concerned with a don’t say gay bill, and breast feeding a baby than he is with the movement of goods don’t be surprised if things get snarled up.
@Deeds spellchecker error meant to say Portugal has Not had a heroin overdose death in several years .
@David Guelette Have you ever heard of a false equivalency? Why are your trying to compare Portugal, population of 10,114,821, to the U.S, over 300,000,000? You are trying to paint the entire world with one brush and you call me uneducated? Stupid bleeding heart liberals like you is why the phase “the road to hell is paved with good intentions” exists.
@Archie Bishop (Professional Non-Compliance) Professional non compliance? Is there any stance you have that isnt parroted by mainstream media. You were told to hate trump so you do. Im not a big fan myself because of some of his decisions BUT the democrats are MUCH worse. They are ALREADY suggesting price fixing. Do you know what that will do? It will cause hyper inflation. Go look at what that did to numerous countries.
@Archie Bishop (Professional Non-Compliance) have you gotten your gender reassignment surgery yet?
He is another failure in this administration…. It’s sooo funny that cnn sold us that these losers were the “adults” and they all are incompetent hacks who cannot even walk straight…. But when you have cnn o cover up and hide these idiots failures every day….. their whole network exists to help cover up and hide the failures for Biden and all his loser staff he picked and at the same time – cover and report alllll trump news every day / cusse obviously that is what matters …. Uahahahahahahaha
This will destroy the dollar. Get ready to find out what opossum tastes like!
Opossum pot pie and clean crack pipes for all
CNN will be here to cover up and hide any and all failures and embarrassments as long as it’s for Biden adminstration- the minute they lose next election cnn will magically not be hack loser cheerleaders anymore and will then turn back to him Acosta coverage …. And look at him now / Acosta is back to a pathetic jerk off who isn’t allowed to question anyone in the White House. 13 months ago he was A “hero” hahahahaahhaaa pathetic does not even begin to explain cnn
It’s disgusting how this guy Jared Bernstein from the White House is NOT taking inflation seriously, instead he’s only talking about the “good things” of this awful report.
Inflation hurts, Mr. Bernstein!!!! Are you not getting it??
Clueless democrats. They don’t believe crime in major cities run by democrats are bad either.
It’s damned if you do, and damned if you don’t. How many people complained, when the government deposited money into their bank accounts? The money was a good stopgap measure, to keep people afloat before vaccines were available. But, as economists have warned for years, pumping all that unsecured money into the system, made inflation worse. So, to deal with inflation, the government needs to stop giving out so much money, and raise the prime lending rate. But, I’m sure people will complain about that too.
@L Stastny Democrats and Republicans are both clueless. Both the mainstream parties are equally corrupt and evil.
We have more than just 2 parties and options.
@Deborah Freedman 80% of every tax dollar that goes to welfare, goes to corporate welfare, not individuals.
There’s a clue
When you have losers on alllll of news …. They let him get away with that. I really wish trump won election only cause I knew these hack media people would cover and be alllll over everything he said and did…. Wherrr as now/ in biden administration these same losers are helping to hide and cover up alllll the real things effecting us – ccn is pathetic
I’d like to thank the guy who received a record breaking number of votes 🤣
Lol and they trick people to get out trump … am not a trump person but i know trump would of put america first!!
Oooo…..Tell us more about how the economy is Really getting better despite everything we see & every story about record high inflation, high gas prices, a coming war, higher taxes, people quitting their jobs in record numbers…….
It’s sooo embarrassing that cnn who makes millions or hundreds of millions of dollars are this pathetic and we all know it :.. they exist solely to lie and prop up a failure president and his embarrassing staff
Inflation is the cost of all of the “free” stuff you get from government
I don’t get anything free from the government. Never received a single stimulus check.
Lol that what democrats voted for😂😂😂 ..
@Dopechef22 lol and republicans! 😂😂😂
We have more than just 2 parties and options. You don’t have to feel like you don’t have a choice.
I like how the reporter implied those evil Canadian trucker are starving American children.
How about influencing the Fed to raise rates and quantitative tightening. That’s been single-handedly the number one thing to combat inflation and the #1 requirement of the feds job
How about we stop spending and printing like its monopoly money
This administration is really a buyers remorse… me included
Imagine waging war on your own energy sector. Imagine saying “We need to phase out the oil and gas industries” during a live Presidential debate, and then when people’s gas prices go up 55%, heating bills go up 65%, and electric bills go up 35%, claiming that that had absolutely nothing to do with you.
Preppers looking like smarter investors tan Wall street right now. Good reporter for CNN here, not afraid to speak on behalf of citizens when asking questions, partisan loyalty is counterproductive.
How to fix inflation:
Stop out of control federal spending
Increase domestic energy production