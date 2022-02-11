Recent Post
Do you think Mike Pence did the right thing? – Chris
Yes
He dared to say “tr.was wrong”, and that’s why he is a hero now ??!! He is a coward and a tr.’s slave. Bannon is an active nazi, What a shame ! “A shining town on the hill”… The most shameful page in American history; how it had happened – who needs a nuclear bomb to ruin the great country when we have tr. and bannon…
@lazyeye I hope trump runs again in 2024 because he’ll be just as easy to beat then as he was in 2020. Landslide victory.
The truth shall set you free” well done Mr vice president “Better Late then Never, not like most, they still ignorant self serving hypocrites
@M Hall projecting much?
Mike Pence is as brave as a marshmallow… but he also has all of the charisma of damp toast.
@Scorpogee Facts..See Sadam Hussein former dictator of Iraq who was hanged from a special noose made just for him..This would Trump if the US grew a pair against treasonous traitors..
Biden 🤡 has the brain of a Toad and he’s the best that you have 💋
But he has good hair and teeth, the primary political requisites.
@Dave Waldon : Trump wanted to nuke a hurricane and inject disinfectant so there’s that (and so much more).
@M Hall They never cheated. The Orange Clown just said they did, and approximately 70 million believe this liar.
Pence needs to confront Steve Bannon on his own show.
He to much of a political coward to do anything like that.
@Ez-8
😂😂😂
Don’t be daft son. Pence is far too shrewd and dignified to get involved in a public slanging match.
You should leave that sort of demeaning nonsense to Trump.
In fact we’re going to hear a great deal more nonsense from Trump in the not too distant future … when he is cross examined in your Courts, reference election fraud and the rest of it.
I will predict a lot of bluff and bluster on his part when asked direct questions. He will up against some very unsmiling Attorney types, who have prepared far, far that he.
From your Forbes news platform the law authorities are spoilt for choice on charges they can press.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Authorities are obliged to draw up a sort of rota to see who charges him next.
We’ll soon see how many Republican Grandees get behind him.
As before he’s already under the bus.
Three years for the Republican voters to learn exactly what he’s been up to … and then wonder why they voted him into Office in the first place.
Happy to be corrected tho’.
Pence, like nearly all republicans needs to stop be a jellyfish and grow a spine
@Ross Kneebone Don’t be daft son, people with firing brain cells already know all this.
It those weak minded fools who are finally smelling the bull brick the discount orange mini mussolini of mar-o-lago has been feeding them from day one.
@Ez-8 😂
People who played “Second fiddle” to a clown are not “Presidential Material”.
@Shlep Messing i went to grad school at Yale,so too much kool-aid, are you a neo-nazi?
@Shlep Messing
😂😂😂😂😂
Hardly, we hear that nonsense all the time … you flip burgers into a greasy bag of a night shift and that’s about it.
Get over yourself.
@Shlep Messing who is your drug dealer? Or are you still on the Ivervectin?
That clown made America great again until covid hit. Now it’s bidens clown show
Pence waited over a year to state the obvious, I’ve seen jellyfish with better spines than the former vice poodle.
He wanted to but was waiting for mother’s permission. He won’t have time to get rid of the stench he inherit from pairing with some orange trash by the next election. Worse than getting sprayed by a skunk 🦨
I agree; however, the man had rightwing lunatics threatening his very life, so I cut him a little slack. These days “Rightwing Lunatics” is a bit of an oxy-moron I suppose!! Peace
In some way I agree, but Pence did _did_ oversee the election certification, so it’s not like he did nothing for democracy in 2020
On January the 6th he didn’t wait a second to do the right thing.
The same goes for McConnell, why wait a year to tell the truth? Because they want to run again. Both are weak men that needed a backbone a year ago.
U can’t Ruin something u never had…he didn’t stand a chance in hell regardless of what he said
Its only one year in on biden legitimate presidency, still three years to go so much can happen in three years.
Now he does
Mike was the most obedient Vice President ever
He went along with everything Trump said and did
Just tell the truth and go away from politics all together
You couldn’t stand up to Trump for us
You can’t possibly think we want you to do anything else now
Just try to keep telling us the truth
How was the former Vice President, Pence, influenced to get on the news and tell so many lies? Maybe he wants the Presidency, maybe he was blackmailed, maybe he was paid a sum of money or other favors? Who is Pence trying to please? The mistake that Trump made was choosing a treasonous person to run with him. The Clergy now look at Pence like “Judas Iscariot”, but I am sure Trump did not know this at the time and further why-oh-why did Pence not complain about Trump while he was in office? Perhaps he lacks integrity? Pence has absolutely no proof, so again this is relegated to the political fabricated gossip, “evidence” and slander toilet. SWAMP matrix!
I laughed harder than I’d like to admit at the “Hard out here for a Pence”
😂😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏💙💙💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
No one takes Pence serious. Why he waited a year we will never know. He told us what everyone knew anyway.
He wanted to incarcerate women if they had a miscarriage and didn’t report it. He doesn’t know how a woman’s body works, but he wants control over all of us.
He also wants to be in charge of everyone’s sex life to mimic his style with “Mother”. You know he has a secret dungeon anyway.
Plus he asked a couple people whether he had the power or not. Yeah. very strong position, bah!
I think he still was deluded enough to think he had a shot at the presidency.
Its all political, to him it was not the right time to speak out against the discount orange mini mussolini of mar-o-lago.
@Renda Jones …and you claim “Right Wingers” are Conspiracy Theorists 😆 Lay off the Reddit Anime person.
Visit you local Republican’s office with bear spray and have “legitimate political discourse.”
Pence couldn’t cook himself breakfast why would a Republican vote for him?
Ha ha…. they voted for the orange con man.
He’s young as far as presidents go. He’ll be fine for 2028. Smart to go down EARLY in the record.
He needs to be investigated like most all of his buddies that once held power. He cares only for himself and his political ambitions and that goes without saying. Think of all the those American brothers and sisters that are no longer. Hey Mike, do you sleep at night?
The GOP has harmed their own political careers. Yay, LOCK them up.
“It’s hard out here for a Pence” is hilarious 😂 well done!!
Bannon calling Pence a coward when covering for the Orange draft dodger.
His choice to follow the law may have saved our nation from a precipitous slide into autocracy, but if enough voters continue to abandon reason and rule of law in favor of what makes them feel good now…well, we will find ourselves in an autocracy sooner or later. That is the danger of trumpism.
Impossible to ruin something you never had.
@Peter Dragon That’s another way of saying it – and even more succinctly than mine. (see towards the top)
While I can’t stand Pence at all. I respect that he FINALLY stated the truth.
Screw that.. If he wanted a sliver of respect, he should have stated the truth on January 5, 2021.
He was out of options.
We’re at an all time low when Mike Pence is a voice of reason.