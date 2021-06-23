Another Pandemic Election in Jamaica? | TVJ Midday News – June 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
34 comments
So smart ! Yet you lost
your seat , you will always be in the back bench
If he never abandon his people we wouldn’t have vote him out but his a great worker
This man is crazy… Somebody needs to tell him that he is part and parcel of the leadership of this country. he only understands how to criticize and speak irresponsible. no wonder the people rejected him at the polls.
So True
Unbelievable. my Jamaican people doesn’t take this virus seriously
Y should we
Only slow people who are colour blind like cow can’t see these things. Hoping for a spike to change the protocols come late August. Unu can stay there sleeping.
All d new variants ago tek ova dwl
Are you people blind
The Priminister is up to something that is truth
And what is he up to?
Are you blind
Every politician is up to something idiot
@Ramon Kelly parish council is near.
@sharon hall is that what was said by bunting……what uno need fi do is pressure both parties about the crime plan they claim they had during the general election. If they can’t implement 1 don’t vote….and further more ask for fixed election dates, that way nuhbady caan up to ntn…….
@Ramon Kelly that is true
“Where there is no vision the people perish”. A quote from the Bible
Yeah, and after the election and covid spike they blame it on parties
why is it he want to give the seniors this jaberoo
leave them alone let them die naturally
All politicians have political objectives !
Which is Bunting.
The people of Jamaica need 2 eliminate these old fogies n elect people like ZenZen, Tania, Nick, Donna n others that r improving the lives of the poor n needy.
Amen
Scoring political points can be a nasty business.
One thing I knw school will not be opening come September smh
Covid is going to spike smh
People vote for jesus and let these goons go take several seats some where.
Capital “J” please
I wish they would give you a higher podium to use and not have ypu looking like you oonk up, or open your jacket.
Yes Mr Holmes let them out. after you accomplish u goal you can lock them up back
Lol so true real sheep
Very well Mr Bunting, you are a wise man …..something is up . Selah
If graduation is limited to 30, we need to cancel face to face school, cancel exams also and cancel parties, round robins etc.these events with drunk men pitting on each others must be cancel.
Amen Bunting, you hit the nail on the head.