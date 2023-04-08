Recent Post
35 comments
The real question is how many times does Jamie dimon need to be proven wrong before people quit listening to him
@Call me the Breeze office…from a supporters of the Don the Con…”it’s better to keep your mouth shut and be thought of a fool, then open it to remove all doubt”
People keep listening to CNN so never
He’s just trying to keep the market calm…
FJB x2
Don’t believe a single word that comes out of Dimon’s mouth.
I blame Con Man Joe Biden
Go fill your car up and go buy groceries….
@Call me the Breeze go give your money to the known con man from NY.
A broken clock is correct twice everyday. Eventually Jamie Dimon will be right.
Dude us bound and determined to talk us into a recession.
I blame your boyfriend Joe Biden
We are already in a recession. Can’t you tell?!
@Call me the Breeze My my. don’t you have quite the homosexual fantasies rolling around in your head.
2021 deregulation is what happened. Every single time banks are deregulated, the CEOs write themselves multi-million dollar bonuses and put clients money in risky strategies to try and make themselves even more money faster. Every. Single. Time.
You can’t say Dimon without thinking Epstein.
“It also creates unintended consequences ”
Hes essentially saying that even if you make new laws, we will try to find way to subvert those laws
It is how business go they will anything that is possible to make extra money. I think i saw some business commentator said the same thing will do everything possible within the boundary to make extra bucks. If the regulator said nothing the bank will do it.
FJB
Jaime Dimon is exactly part of the problem. He’s had this thumb on the scale for so long people don’t even notice that he’s lying
The best for all , is to get rid off the Banks systems. Believe or not
JP Morgan is worried about “quantitative tightening”. Big surprise. No more free money to the banks! The horror!
He’s desperate for a recession. He wants people out of work, fighting for work
This is the same guy who said in 2006 it was impossible for there to be another great depression because private bankers know how to stop it. Then 2008 happened. So much for master of the universe Jamie Dimon.
This is Biden’s doing!
2008 sucked but was nowhere near a great depression. Not defending the guy, I don’t know jack about him
FJB
given a long enough timeline at some point he will be right
He represents the rich, not the average person.
She did a great interview very well prepared
Prices have been going up since Jan of ’23 and as a result many people’s quality of life has diminished.
The older I get the more I realize how many of these geniuses are flying by the seat of their pants and throwing crap up against the wall to see what sticks
Nice puff piece on the very person who lets this kind of stuff go on. It’s these types of people that need to be eliminated from the financial industry. He’s only worried about his personal bank accounts and his shares.
Ask him about the card scammers and how they step up to protect their customers and make them whole!!! Huh? ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Jamie Dimon and JP Morgan have another level of support as a “too big to fail,” bank.