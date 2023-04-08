Recent Post
37 comments
“The house is on fire” – man holding matches and kerosene
People like him don’t predict storm clouds, they create them.
@EEK! The cat such an educated reply……..
@Shorsey Letterkenny attack of the clone bots ………..
@EEK! The cat same animal
thats a great way to get people to put money in your bank. hurry and save for the hard times like people have not been living paycheck to paycheck for YEARS.
He just tried to sell a savings account on $1.20 of interest over a year 😂😂😂😂😂lol
Their business model is failing.
This man should more likely be in a cell for his contributions to our econony than on TV talking about it.
I love storms 🍿⚔️🙏❤️🇺🇸
Poor guy. He has to manage to survive on a mere $34, MILLION a year. I hope he makes it through the coming recession.
😂😂
I don’t get it… Then why this country love those celebrities.. Even Stephen Colbert make 40-50 million 🤔
If there’s anyone we should all put our faith in and believe without question it is a JPMorgan Chase CEO. They can’t lie.
Yea baby
lol, CEOs are just like politicians
what does he care? He is filthy rich, so any economic downturn isn’t likely to hurt him at all.
Really? He speaks exactly like any other politician
Don’t worry folks, Jaime and all his family and friends will be just fine!
Guaranteed he and his won’t lose one thin dime or suffer at all in any ‘storm’ that may occur.
This dude said the same thing last year. The tech industry is suffering, but there are many jobs.
Gets sued, suddenly becomes very available to any reporter 😂😂😂
With his top three buttons undone, no less! Very appealing offer he has for us!
“There are storm clouds ahead for the economy” My brother,you ARE the economy
Never think that ol’ Jamie won’t come through this storm just fine.
He represents the rich, not the average person.
Let me guess, there needs to be more cuts to wages and benefits across the bottom half of the workforce.
I wonder if the community bank models is a dodge to avoid the regulatory rules enforced onto large banks. And don’t think about today rules, but rather a pathway where they argue to legislatures to ease regulations for banks with a more distributive community model as if they are viewed as a local bank.
The economy is in shambles for us and has been for years. It’s just finally reaching those responsible in some small measure now.
People like him don’t predict storm clouds, they create them. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
I never opened a Chase account. I opened a Washington Mutual account, and the government stole my bank and gave it to the Morgan family. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Poppy Harlow’s questions were golden. She never let him off the hook. Damn good probing from the half way point on. I smell fear.