Anti-mandate protests affecting Canada’s supply chains, Americans offer support to clear blockades

Hopefully the government learns something
Thank you, I haven’t laughed yet today.
They learn when we uee their own tactics against them. Stand strong my brothers and sisters.
Yes, they will soon have a clear law so that they can put anyone who attempt occupation especially on critical trade routes in jail for a long time.
Power is for the Ppl not for Politician enjoying there Dictatorship Mandate
Reap the wind. Sow the whirlwind.
So we should give up voting in our democracy and instead force our will upon each other by blocking roads and services?
@Colin Hubble since when does canada have democracy? have you voted in canada? because it doesnt sound like you do, you cant vote for specific spots in the government, you can only vote for your local representative thats it, so for example my local representative who is from party A that i dont like but i like him, then i vote for him but my vote goes to the person i dont like at the end. Canada doesnt have democracy, it only has the illusion of democracy.
Just like in the movies, we all want to see the big ending.
The kaboom, where’s the earth shattering kaboom?
I guess the point of the protest will be heard.
These reports are so ideal 🙂 haha 😂
Removable of force will cause a civil war and trust the government doesn’t want that. Lots of Americans over here that’s willing to go over there and help them out.
I might be one of them. Though I’ll probably need to enter Canada like they did in Canadian Bacon since the bridges are blocked.
Maybe Trudeau should just resign already then! He could have ended this already. By going home!
That is the point of the protest!
Americans offer support?
That ain’t sketchy at all
Other borders havn’t done this. THATS HOW THEY HOLD THE LINE.
OPEN A LANE PLEASE .so it lasts with force
Just life the mandates, and everyone will go home.
I’m soo proud of the Canadian trucker’s movement!!!
Mandates have to stop now
Well done to the citizens, television in Greece does not show !!
It’s soooooooo simple. End the illegal immoral mandates
The supply chain has nothing I can’t live without for a while, Go truckers!
Lmao you gon live off ramen for a month?
That is the point of the protest!