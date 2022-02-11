Recent Post
- Ford addresses “Freedom Convoy” protesters: ‘It’s an illegal occupation’
- 15-year-old Russian figure skater faces doping allegations
- Here’s why towing companies are refusing to lug protesters trucks away in Ottawa
- Convoy protesters block Manitoba border, disrupting another border crossing
- Anti-mandate protests affecting Canada’s supply chains, Americans offer support to clear blockades
35 comments
If only there was a way to make this all stop overnight.
@Jim Trainor you got your numbers messed up, but indeed vax does not guarantee that you won’t spend at least a little time in the ICU……however you are vastly better off (less chance) of you dying or spending a long time in ICU.
@Jim Trainor no the case for mandates is to protect the hospital system from imminent collapse….and by extension to protect ALL Canadians.
if you are vaxxed you are highly less likely to need ICU around the clock nursing care/ventilator for 3+ weeks……which when there are many unvaxxed in the ICU will literally paralyze the hospital system.
@Bow Bender spit is how the virus mainly propagates…exposure to fresh air kills the virus (is why outdoors is very low exposure risk), a moisture heavy environment has a very high risk.
you would have to be in a closed system (elevator or air tight room) for you to actually be at risk of exposure from the virus floating in the air with a mask on.
@GreenBean44 GreenBean44 so we agree…..sort of. Masks do squat
@GreenBean44 GreenBean44 My numbers are perfect. It’s public data. Approx 2000 icu beds. Approx 500 covid ICU patients comprised of approx 200 unvax, and 300 vax. Do the percentages from there.
Informed consent without coercion!
International and Canadian law!
Nuremberg, you will be judged!
no they wont , you think trudeaus going to court to be found guilty of these crimes never hapn not in million years
Your comparison is ignorant
I’m here for the bigger picture 😂
Wooo. Someone who is worried about the future.
SLOW ROLL SLOW ROLL IT IS EASY TO STOP ALL POINTS OF ENTRY SLOW ROLL
It’s simple if your all so concerned then lift all mandates on both sides of the border. I mean lets not forget it’s because of Liberal Ontario that Trudeau even got elected again I feel no sympathy for anything whining and complaining NONE.
tories premiewr dont give rst bout there border like pallister moe ford and kent 4 ring circus sisibng with bloxkades who paying the pfemiers off
USA customs not asking Proof ,…. only Canada wants the proof to enter
Bravo Truckers
The more pushback against this movement i see from our democratic officials, the more i seem to support it. Hmm.
It’s never too late. It all comes down to where does this lead to?
ypu wanna live in north korea thren
Doggie Ford thinks because he’s going to write a new provincial law it can overrule my charter of rights. Hahaha can’t make this stuff up folks.
you think well i oj money tslks and libe his pockets right
You should be ashamed at how you are covering this. You should be asking Trudeau when is he going to relieve the tension and drop the mandates and open up our country. Put pressure on him.
Amen
maybe go to tory premier ask them who paid them off block the borders
Don’t stop there!!! Never comply
Tell the truth for once!
Thank you truckers for bringing hope to the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 🇨🇦
I bet they go through hundreds of truckers to find one trucker that doesn’t care about his freedoms to talk on camera.
Together we are loud.
A Prime Minister that walks out of the House of Commons with his arms frailing . He is no Prime Minister
STAND STRONG CANADIANS!!! The world thanks you!!! You are heroes!!!
He forgot who works for who. Peace and love to all
They’ve all forgotten! We feel their betrayal!
All mandates must end immediately
Trucker and farmers, I support you. You will go down as heroes regardless of what happens in the short term. History will show who the bad guys were, and I hope that the fines and prison terms reverse on them.