July 16, 2020

 

From Florida TODAY: Dr. Nik Moradi, medical director of critical care and pulmonology at Melbourne Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Jay Wolfson, a public health expert at the University of South Florida, answer COVID-19 questions.
RELATED: Should nurses get hazard pay during pandemic?

9 Comments on "Are Florida’s ICU beds approaching capacity? Doctors explain | USA TODAY"

  1. • winter_afton• | July 16, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    Can I get pinned
  3. NeeNee Faucher | July 16, 2020 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    Not in my area

  4. Jenny Lynn | July 16, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    “We are still NOT at critical capacity…”

  5. Ms Taylor | July 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    Texas had really good measures but the people didn’t listen 😐

  6. der Jakob | July 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    Notice they never showed a hospital…

  7. Amortalman | July 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    It only takes one infected person to infect a country, does not matter where they come from but who they infect and how the government and the people manage the outbreak in the long run, the outcome only means life or death

