Are Florida’s ICU beds approaching capacity? Doctors explain | USA TODAY

From Florida TODAY: Dr. Nik Moradi, medical director of critical care and pulmonology at Melbourne Regional Medical Center, and Dr. Jay Wolfson, a public health expert at the University of South Florida, answer COVID-19 questions.
RELATED: Should nurses get hazard pay during pandemic?
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Can I get pinned
USA Today
USA Today
USA Today
Pinned?
NO’
You say yes I say no you say why I say I don’t know
Not in my area
“We are still NOT at critical capacity…”
Texas had really good measures but the people didn’t listen 😐
Notice they never showed a hospital…
It only takes one infected person to infect a country, does not matter where they come from but who they infect and how the government and the people manage the outbreak in the long run, the outcome only means life or death