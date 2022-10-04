Recent Post
- ‘You’ve done absolutely nothing for me or my family’: See this woman’s message to Rubio
- US considering responses if Putin uses nuclear weapons
- New audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to National Archives
- These are the Oath Keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy
- As Putin celebrated, his troops were fleeing this key city
74 comments
The sad irony is that no one threatened Russia. This is a disaster of its own making!
🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸
Condolences to the families of 1 million Iraqi, Syrian and Afghan civilians massacred for the profit of American Oligarchs
He gave them the order not to retreat or surrender on pain of serving 10 years in prison. The Russian soldiers also had the fear of being shot if escaping the cauldron by their own soldiers. So Putin cheered while 1500 of his soldiers were killed, because they were terrified of surrendering, Ukrainian POW camps treat them better than their own army, but they are told they will be tortured etc. Ukraine adheres to Geneva convention, RUssia tortures and kilts Ukrainian POWs.
@John Winter yes? What else happens in combat?
@The Blade Entebbe.
@adam khan Arrested her husband, one man …not men …she didn’t say she was beaten she said “they beat us” without specifying the they or herself. She and her friend had no bruises on there face to back up such a claim. She was talking in generality. If her husband was arrested the Ukr army had good reason as Loyalists/Resistance group in Lyman knows who collaborated with the occupiers.
Stay safe Ukraine. Stay safe Nick. Victory for Ukraine is inevitable. Russia is, and has been, failing.
@nom chompsky kyiv convoy wasn’t a full blown assault.. Russia simple underestimated ukraines fighting capacity. It doesn’t mean it can’t work if russia didn’t try..
God why do so many of you think with your heart and not brain. Maybe Ukraine wouldn’t be in such a bad place if it used more brain.
@ShireZ Cool. Enjoy your sandwiches
@ShireZ ha ha, you don’t know that? That Russian forces went to Kivy, but had to retreat, ha ha ha
@Terry Mullins Our public servants (politicians) do not live in palaces. (The only exception being a rare few politicians who come from families with old money generations old)
@ShireZ hear this: Putin was in his Palace meanwhile your soldiers were dying with no equipment. Zelensky was down in the ground with the people when your soldiers were shelling Ukranian territory. Go home
“Is very Special Retreat…” Slava Ukraini💙💛
It’s a special strategic withdrawal operation by Russia. Very good and clever tactics by Poopin
Is potato 🤣💯💯💯💯 Slava Ukraine!
VN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU 👌😆😺😺😆
true, a big difference with the real men who stayed and defended Mariupol with all their might.
Glory to Ukraine and the brave Ukranian soldiers.God save all of you.
GLORY TO UKRAINE
@China Virus lmfao great joke bro
Glory to Iraq and Afghanistan
Victory to Ukraine, home of the brave and free. Putin Russia will be accountable for atrocities committed against humanity in Ukraine
@VideoSaverpsvids No, it was Ukraine comrade. Time to face reality.
@spadelives2 never said it’s less evil. Never said it’s justified. But getting upset and using your heart to think isn’t exactly straight
@spadelives2 no it was nato. Without the support of the west, Ukraine Is finished. It still is regardless it wins or loses.
@ShireZ Dream on comrade.
@spadelives2 don’t gotta Dream reality.. but hey, I’m glad your dream is nice.
Victory to Ukraine!! 🇺🇦🙏💙💛
@Nake Fews I admit it’s very odd & scary. Although they were 3/4 surrounded so there’s that. But I’m waiting for the shoe to drop. Everytime Ukraine makes progress Russia does something more evil.
@seaglance ask putin that.
The russian bots must be running low on copium. 🙁
@Merril R Yes it will, just do a little bit of research.
Victory to the Mid East
They didn’t flee, they were just trying to make it back to Moscow for the celebration 😂
lmfao
Brilliant
@nosuchthing8 I would love to hear I person say why the civilians who out number world leaders don’t have a say in these war that claims more civilians life than those who fighting. We all should be protesting to stop these war across the world
The Russian army were celebrating victory on the run! How amazing for the victor!
Lol
That pullback maybe trying to achieve minimum safe distance from low yield nukes.
Special celebratory operation
Madman on the loose needs to rest in peace for the betterment of the whole world
Praying for Ukraine and peace in Europe.
Please choose one- can’t get both…
glory to russia
All the best to the brave fighters in Ukraine. I live in Iowa; the great Midwest of America. Very similar in agricultural terms to your beautiful country. We are with you in spirit, in prayer, and in hope for your people to be free. God bless you all!
Ukraine the world is with you and cheering you on with all these big victories every single day. Awesome to see the real professional military you have developed. Nothing will stop you take all your land back. Every bit of it!
Everyone but Putin, North Korea, and the maga crowd.
Not Ukraine, but what is left of it
We pray for Ukraine’s all the time glory to Ukraine.slava Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
@Bill R How does MAGA manage to take the wrong position on everything
Awesome! Bravo Ukraine. We stand with you. 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Can you clarify who ‘we’ is?
@Daniel Guo ‘We’ are the people who support democracy.
@Daniel Guo real humans beings.
And GOD stands with him Ukraine too.
Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦
VICTORY TO RUSSIA ❤❤❤
if you want to know the truth and you are tired of this lie
Condolences to the families of 1 million Iraqi, Syrian and Afghan civilians massacred for the profit of American Oligarchs
@All Out Of Bubble Gum They can go complain to Pootin
Glory to Ukraine.🇺🇦 Love from the free world 🇬🇧
Don’t stop support Ukraine so peace will come to its land ASAP. 💪🇺🇦
@מיכאל סרברניקוב ❤
Love from Russia’s “strategic ally country” (even though I am not living in part of the free world.)
God Bless Ukraine and the whole world that support 🇺🇦🇺🇦💪💪
Your ‘world’ is so small.
The shortest “annexation” in history 😂
Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦🇨🇦 Canada stands with Ukraine. Respect for all Ukrainian soldiers and those who support them.
1 Rebecca Henderson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
All the millions of dollars spent on this war, and all the lives that have been lost,from Russia and Ukraine it’s sad, I can’t believe that it could not have been sorted out, with out going to war.
I hope and pray someone can come up with the answer to end this war.
1 Roger Ward Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I would like to send my deep condolences to all families who lost their loves during the war.
1 Kenneth Ng Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQKoSSAOluE
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer