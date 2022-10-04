74 comments

    1. Condolences to the families of 1 million Iraqi, Syrian and Afghan civilians massacred for the profit of American Oligarchs

  2. He gave them the order not to retreat or surrender on pain of serving 10 years in prison. The Russian soldiers also had the fear of being shot if escaping the cauldron by their own soldiers. So Putin cheered while 1500 of his soldiers were killed, because they were terrified of surrendering, Ukrainian POW camps treat them better than their own army, but they are told they will be tortured etc. Ukraine adheres to Geneva convention, RUssia tortures and kilts Ukrainian POWs.

    3. @adam khan Arrested her husband, one man …not men …she didn’t say she was beaten she said “they beat us” without specifying the they or herself. She and her friend had no bruises on there face to back up such a claim. She was talking in generality. If her husband was arrested the Ukr army had good reason as Loyalists/Resistance group in Lyman knows who collaborated with the occupiers.

  3. Stay safe Ukraine. Stay safe Nick. Victory for Ukraine is inevitable. Russia is, and has been, failing.

    1. @nom chompsky kyiv convoy wasn’t a full blown assault.. Russia simple underestimated ukraines fighting capacity. It doesn’t mean it can’t work if russia didn’t try..
      God why do so many of you think with your heart and not brain. Maybe Ukraine wouldn’t be in such a bad place if it used more brain.

    3. @ShireZ ha ha, you don’t know that? That Russian forces went to Kivy, but had to retreat, ha ha ha

    4. @Terry Mullins Our public servants (politicians) do not live in palaces. (The only exception being a rare few politicians who come from families with old money generations old)

    5. @ShireZ hear this: Putin was in his Palace meanwhile your soldiers were dying with no equipment. Zelensky was down in the ground with the people when your soldiers were shelling Ukranian territory. Go home

  6. Victory to Ukraine, home of the brave and free. Putin Russia will be accountable for atrocities committed against humanity in Ukraine

    2. @spadelives2 never said it’s less evil. Never said it’s justified. But getting upset and using your heart to think isn’t exactly straight

    3. @spadelives2 no it was nato. Without the support of the west, Ukraine Is finished. It still is regardless it wins or loses.

    1. @Nake Fews   I admit it’s very odd & scary. Although they were 3/4 surrounded so there’s that. But I’m waiting for the shoe to drop. Everytime Ukraine makes progress Russia does something more evil.

    3. @nosuchthing8 I would love to hear I person say why the civilians who out number world leaders don’t have a say in these war that claims more civilians life than those who fighting. We all should be protesting to stop these war across the world

    3. All the best to the brave fighters in Ukraine. I live in Iowa; the great Midwest of America. Very similar in agricultural terms to your beautiful country. We are with you in spirit, in prayer, and in hope for your people to be free. God bless you all!

  12. Ukraine the world is with you and cheering you on with all these big victories every single day. Awesome to see the real professional military you have developed. Nothing will stop you take all your land back. Every bit of it!

    3. We pray for Ukraine’s all the time glory to Ukraine.slava Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

  14. Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦

  18. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦🇨🇦 Canada stands with Ukraine. Respect for all Ukrainian soldiers and those who support them.

  19. All the millions of dollars spent on this war, and all the lives that have been lost,from Russia and Ukraine it’s sad, I can’t believe that it could not have been sorted out, with out going to war.
    I hope and pray someone can come up with the answer to end this war.

