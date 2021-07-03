Aspiring Astronaut, Held Back By Sexism, May Finally Get To Go To Space

Ali Velshi tells the story of women who trained to be astronauts but were ultimately not allowed to attend flight training even though they'd excelled at the other aspects of training. Now one of those women, Wally Funk, has been granted a spot on the Jeff Bezos' ship to finally get to visit space.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#MSNBC #JeffBezos #WallyFunk
50 comments
That movie Elysium starring Matt Damon is actually going to happen in the near future
Next comes the poop potato.
The “Idiocracy” movie is already here.
@ZionistsUsingBlacks ToDestroyWhiteChristianCulture Things are proceeding according to plan.
Trickle down economics = space for Bezos while his workers have to pee in bag when they need a break
@Jefryt 67 It seems there is always a worse example of labor treatment by corporations.
@Coldwynn Frost the exploitation of workers worldwide is endless.
@Jefryt 67 Which is why I try to remind people the first division in the world is those who rule and those who are ruled. Everything after this division is manipulation.
@Coldwynn Frost oh absolutely! The foolish ones think the fight is left vs right when it should be top vs bottom.
@Jefryt 67 The foolish ones vastly outnumber the rational ones, and that will determine history.
my wife is possibly someone who could have done this if not for marrying me years ago sorry babe
Ignore the chatter. The relevant question is, why couldn’t she do both?
@KYLE kyle Awe, look. Another incel trying to be relevant.
“Bless it’s wittle muted heart…”
@N Travis Your assumption, mutual exclusion, is false at this point.
As a lover, I would work to make her dreams come true as I have no calling of my own other than be decent to people. Why should she sacrifice when sacrifice is not necessary?
@Coldwynn Frost Let me count the ways IDGAF.
“Goodbye, Friend of Hagrid.”
I am so glad I am nothing like you.
“More than any other person?” What about Ed Dwight? Ed was a fighter pilot, went to astronaut training, and excelled through space training…oh, and he has an engineering degree. He was omitted from space because he is African American. He’s still alive and should be selected to go into space too.
Obviously all astronauts (in the US anyway) until 1983 had to be white and male. This changed with Bluford and Ride, respectively. The CCCP had no such issues with women, with Tereshkova going up in 1963, remaining the only female to solo into space TO THIS DAY.
@Oracle Of Delphi You’re forgetting that without black women mathematicians and engineers the first space program would have either collapsed or taken more years to be successful.
@Bill Credit where credit is due.
It’s PR marketing for a ruthless business man, sadly only available because the supposed meritocratic system is biased. It’ll leave a bad taste no matter who goes.
@Margaret Nicol Yes. The late Katherine Johnson for one. Hidden Figures attempted to show their story.
Cool. That’s a nice thing to do. Congratulations and Happy Travels, Wally Funk.
Congrats Wally! Hopefully your prime membership is paid up!
Lol!
wait wait…which one was Wally? And whoever he is…it sounds like he needs to go get a job. J-O-B.
As crappy as King Bezos treats his employees, I don’t think I would want to take a trip to space with him. Too many things could “go wrong”.
Astronauts poop into a vaccum …. lol.
@José de Jesus We can do that on Earth if so inclined.
@Coldwynn Frost I hope Bezos gets diarhhea in space. lol
Yay!
Good for her. It’s way overdue.
Thank goodness we have these billionaires to help keep a even playing field for everyone.
And yet none of them admit to being Batman? Makes me think. Hmmm.
Better the billionaires control the capital rather than hungry, dynamic, innovative, inventive, creative entrepreneurs.
Awesome story, this proves more than anything that individual merit should be the only measure of ability !
Sure Pollyanna.
@Coldwynn Frost Thanks..
@Edward Fletcher I’m not saying you’re wrong. There’s the practical application …
Very nice
Go Wally! Enjoy the flight!
Wow, that’s wonderful, fly Wally
Thank you Jeff. I hope your generosity will extend to improving the lives of all the subcontracting delivery people that you squeeze for every penny.
LMAO!!!
When billionaires give away crumbs and scraps…
Happy for her though.
Jeff Bezos repairing Americas long standing bad reputation, hate towards woman, sexism etc…
Congrats Wally! Im happy for you to finally do what you have dreamed of. Please try to locate another planet while you are there because rich people have nearly killed this one getting richer and richer. Please.
I hope she makes it there and back safe. She doesn’t look like 21 anymore… :-/