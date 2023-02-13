Astronomers make new discovery on Jupiter February 13, 2023 47 comments Tagged with Jupiter, jupiter moons, outer space, science, solar system, space news, Tech news Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Always exciting to see these new space discoveries!
There hasn’t been a remotely interesting moon of Jupiter discovered since Galileo.
There is so much out there to discover and see!
Imagine if we had as much moons around Earth. Would be amazing but not dark at night. And my gf would go very Hot on full moons haha
This guy is great 😊
If we find life on other planets even if its only microbes, it confirms alien life exists.
The ods are so high their must be other intelligent life and thats scary but if there is not other life thats equally as scary.
@Chickenhunt You have no idea what the odds are.
@Michael MorningstarI do know. The odds are huge. Trillions of stars in trillions of galaxies. Each with planets and planets in the habitable zone
@Chickenhunt Nope. That’s absurdly ignorant. Billions have no planets at all. A tiny portion are in any such zone and most stars have any such zone.
@Michael Morningstar Bro stfu with your insults and go do something else then bother me online
Wow! That’s awesome! I’m interested!
What a time to live in. Discovering new moons; random objects entering our air space lol
Biden not responding like a good leader. 🤷♂️
@Shaun W You should be ashamed of all of us.
UFOs?
Better than finding them on Uranus.
@rdelrosso2001 – I’ve been told by many that it’s spectacular.
I love the enthusiasm of the scientist and the respect the reporter gives in asking honest and good questions.
Well said, was thinking exactly the same thing!
I don’t know about that the reporter seems to be making a lot of expressions of satire , Not sure what’s going on with her But these days who knows what’s going on with anyone
@James Del Rogers It’s an eyebrow-raising report!
Agreed. Nothing inspires us to learn more than seeing a brilliant individual so enthusiastic about their field of study. People like him have left me with the life long lingering desire to study marine biology despite my complete lack of scientific mindedness or study ethic.
Wow this is phenomenal
The pressure at bottom of a 100 mile ocean would be crazy
But smaller gravity force.
And its covered with 10 miles of ice 😱
On Earth.
This Professor is really cool! He should get his own TV series!
interesting, nice, good discussion, both seem happy. 👍
Yes, astronomers/scientists found a lot of things the last 50 years, specially lately. Fantastic!
”Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were, but without it we go nowhere.” Carl Sagan.
This professor needs to make a documentary I could listen to him all day. Love this !
I love how hyped this guy is!! I mean it is really cool stuff but his energy makes it cooler
I ❤️ it when scientists get passionate about their work.
Fabulous interview! Mind blowing that there is a whole ocean under the ice of Europa, and possibly life? I say yes!
Love this guy and his enthusiasm for his field of work.
I love the excitement and enthusiasm! It’s a child-like wonder and awe that I share for the subject and it’s nice to see someone who isn’t afraid to show it and spend their life learning and educating the public about the coolest aspect of space, astronomy, theoretic physics, etc. So freaking awesome!
Incredible. Never ceases to amaze me.