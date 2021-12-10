Attack on Goat Farm Leave 3 Injured | RADA Board Members Fired | TVJ Midday News – Dec 10 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
These people have become so brazen, and fearless and end up shooting up the man’s house? We need more boots on the ground and there is so much involvement and entanglement with the police. Too much corruption!
Lord Jesus
so all when them rob you you are not to talk ???
Give them time God soon cook them food and feed with it
And sometimes the police should be mindful how they report things.
If you own any business in Jamaica seems like you have to deal with the gunmen one way are the other, very sad for people that will like to try a thing down there.
I was thinking about it even start as owning property but the way how they love doing business is unbelievable they can’t change even in these times of modern technology.
Thats so true..Hope no stones are left unturned in finding these worthless thieves…gunfools
Why these lowlives won’t go and work.Xmas coming so everyone won’t goat meat to eat.The people need to sharpen their machetes for them. Imagine some one steal from you and you are not to say nothing.
You can’t face these criminals with machetes. The law men and women will have to see to them. Jamaica is in real trouble with crooks like these roaming the island.
Mr shaw should be the leader of the JLP
People take your things and if you complain you are killed
Jamaica Police force should have a special team for dealing with predial larceny in Jamaica as criminal gangs steal these animals to sell and to sustain themselves as they carry out crimes across Jamaica .Farmer must install CCTV around their Farms to gather vital evidence to catch these criminal gangs.Predial larceny is a multi million dollars industry.
I agree with Mr Shaw I would like to see the same thing happen to all mayors as well and CEO and some people who work at the national works agency and the water commission
We have to put the office them like we mix all the customer office from district to district like certain district put them on miles or two miles ahead are you put like three police officer deer in certain busy area because when the era them busy office depends on the office them on fire keep are a mile because the police the officer the police station so far sometimes and will you put like you’ll be like office on your tool shift on higher more police officer they cut down the crime with that will always have the problem and that would only call upon that’s why everybody I come and I want to shoot them down just like they had enough respect if you would farmer respect the people them where that work what do they think I respect the man with it when I selling shop and respect the older people there was that you always have a problem
TVJ SHOULD STOP ADVERTISING, PROMOTING AND LEGITIMIZING THOSE GANGS BY CALLING THEM BY THEIR GANG NAMES, WHY DO PEOPLE THINK THEY SAT DOWN AND GAVE THEMSELVES GANG NAMES..THEY FEEL GOOD WHEN THEY HEAR THEIR GANG NAMES OVER THE NEWS, CUZ YES THEY WATCH NEWS TOO.
ITS CERTAINLY NOT BECAUSE THEY LOVE JA OR WANT TO BE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE LAW!
GANG IS SUFFECIENT!
Free up the place every country open up.
Why a only when it comes to work church and school the risk high and every other aspect of life reminds the same
Mr shaw we know many of the workers are stealing resources and time but I wonder if you are making it easier for you to take a bigger share. With no accountability.
Thank God at least one church is doing what Jesus demonstrated and apostle Paul instruct the church to do.
Long times coming for RADA no help for small farmers
Lawd help us! Thanks for the community to take back their community but some people too lickey lickey! They need to stop harboring the criminals.
I hope the Government allow this farmer to own a LICENSED FIREARM. NOT JUST HIM BUT PEOPLE WHO NEED TO PROTECT THEMSELVES & THEIR PROPERTY!
I WANT TO HEAR THAT SOME CRIMINALS TAKE THEIR LAST BREATH WHEN THEY ATTACK INNOCENT PEOPLE. TOO MANY OF THEM IN JAMAICA.
It’s about Time the church give back y’all been taking poor people money for years..
not even de goat dem nuh safe