Attorney General William Barr holds press conference at Department of Justice | USA TODAY

Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference at the Department of Justice.
RELATED: Peaceful George Floyd protests marred by bursts of violence
Three Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd face court appearances Thursday while mourners will be saying goodbye to the man whose death ignited more than a week of nationwide protests.
J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 36, and Tou Thao, 34, are charged with one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged last week by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Fix your volume !
https://youtu.be/Mnq0D0Xp72o
His direction of the violence at Lafayette Park is foreboding…
But on par for his other actions. He is the strong arm of 45. He gave up his integrity when he signed up for this job, knowing that Trump wanted a crony and not a true public servant.
Deal with the criminals, like the ones that tried to burn a child alive, then blocked the fire dept??
Like Un-indicted Coconspirator #1
@ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 Who?
We are ALL watching you …………..Hope you use all your resources As you did in previous cases to investigate the (in your own words) “In-humans ” Minneapolis prosecutor(s) who decided the video evidence in George Floyd’s murder case had no merit…. the first time around. As per your own speech they are un fit to hold a position of responsibility. Well?
How come he is still the AG, I thought he was out long time ago
Why are you still crying Cheng L. Zha? Damn Karen
JIGS UP JIGS UP crying like baby now lol
cuz he smoked Trump’s mushroom tip and got his job back.
@Cheng L. Zha lmfao, the Chinese Karen is upset 😁
doctor: “you have 1 hour, 1 minutes and 3 seconds left to live”
me:
See if you can guess who these guys / precursors are. Militarization of the police, community organizer, brown shirt youth.
*USA TODAY* your in my recent video
*USA TODAY* your in my recent video
*USA TODAY* your in my recent video
I sure wouldn’t want any justice personnel at that funeral………stop being so hypocritical
DOJ will do nothing………LIES LIES LIES
Scorpio Cove correct!
Yes but as we just seen in protest demonstration the officers are still doing the same thing when one officer attacks the other officers charge without thought in knowing if it’s right or wrong. Think don’t just act.
The President IS NOT TRYING TO BRING US TOGETHER !!!
You need to TURN ARPUND AND INSPECT THE PRESIDENT AND S T O P HIM !!!
Did you inspect Obama in 8 Years? Or Pelosi and Biden? Obama came poor and he left W.H. with 40 millions, and he is living in a 18 millions house! Use your brain, if you have any!
His words.. “we are with the people”
His actions.. wait till you’re distracted, then clobber you from behind
Hey stupid, most of the people are good honest hard working people in the usa. You idiot karens need to stop or you will piss off the people. Be very careful of what you wish for.
Bill Barr: “It’s impossible for any NORMAL human being not to be struck with horror.”
Trump: “I’m not normal”
Also… did he say comitty or COMEDY! Sounded like the latter.
So, who else expects Li’l Billy Barr to look at the camera and say: “Winston tastes good, like a cigarette should!” ?
….I thought words will never hurt you