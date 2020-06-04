Attorney General William Barr holds press conference at Department of Justice | USA TODAY

June 4, 2020

 

Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference at the Department of Justice.

Three Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd face court appearances Thursday while mourners will be saying goodbye to the man whose death ignited more than a week of nationwide protests.

J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 36, and Tou Thao, 34, are charged with one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged last week by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Comments on "Attorney General William Barr holds press conference at Department of Justice | USA TODAY"

  1. Humberto Valdivia | June 4, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    Fix your volume !

  3. Darryl F. Singleton | June 4, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    His direction of the violence at Lafayette Park is foreboding…

    • Stephanie Sauceda | June 4, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

      But on par for his other actions. He is the strong arm of 45. He gave up his integrity when he signed up for this job, knowing that Trump wanted a crony and not a true public servant.

  4. Tami Roe | June 4, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    Deal with the criminals, like the ones that tried to burn a child alive, then blocked the fire dept??

  5. Ross ellis | June 4, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    We are ALL watching you …………..Hope you use all your resources As you did in previous cases to investigate the (in your own words) “In-humans ” Minneapolis prosecutor(s) who decided the video evidence in George Floyd’s murder case had no merit…. the first time around. As per your own speech they are un fit to hold a position of responsibility. Well?

  6. Cheng L. Zha | June 4, 2020 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    How come he is still the AG, I thought he was out long time ago

  7. brianna figueroa | June 4, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    doctor: “you have 1 hour, 1 minutes and 3 seconds left to live”

    me:

  8. Noah Lockwood | June 4, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    See if you can guess who these guys / precursors are. Militarization of the police, community organizer, brown shirt youth.

  9. Roman | June 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    *USA TODAY* your in my recent video

  10. Roman | June 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    

  11. Roman | June 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    

  12. Scorpio Cove | June 4, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    I sure wouldn’t want any justice personnel at that funeral………stop being so hypocritical

  13. Scorpio Cove | June 4, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    DOJ will do nothing………LIES LIES LIES

  14. The United Save the planet organization | June 4, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    Yes but as we just seen in protest demonstration the officers are still doing the same thing when one officer attacks the other officers charge without thought in knowing if it’s right or wrong. Think don’t just act.

  15. Marian Turenne | June 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    The President IS NOT TRYING TO BRING US TOGETHER !!!

  16. Marian Turenne | June 4, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    You need to TURN ARPUND AND INSPECT THE PRESIDENT AND S T O P HIM !!!

    • J C | June 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

      Did you inspect Obama in 8 Years? Or Pelosi and Biden? Obama came poor and he left W.H. with 40 millions, and he is living in a 18 millions house! Use your brain, if you have any!

  17. CMLAFLAMME | June 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    His words.. “we are with the people”

    His actions.. wait till you’re distracted, then clobber you from behind

    • JIGS UP | June 4, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

      Hey stupid, most of the people are good honest hard working people in the usa. You idiot karens need to stop or you will piss off the people. Be very careful of what you wish for.

  18. Nobody here but us Chaotic Neutral chickens | June 4, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    Bill Barr: “It’s impossible for any NORMAL human being not to be struck with horror.”
    Trump: “I’m not normal”

    Also… did he say comitty or COMEDY! Sounded like the latter.

  19. Nobody here but us Chaotic Neutral chickens | June 4, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    So, who else expects Li’l Billy Barr to look at the camera and say: “Winston tastes good, like a cigarette should!” ?

  20. eldowns379 | June 4, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

    ….I thought words will never hurt you

