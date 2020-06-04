Attorney General William Barr holds press conference at Department of Justice | USA TODAY

Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference at the Department of Justice.

RELATED: Peaceful George Floyd protests marred by bursts of violence

Three Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd face court appearances Thursday while mourners will be saying goodbye to the man whose death ignited more than a week of nationwide protests.

J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 36, and Tou Thao, 34, are charged with one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged last week by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.