June 4, 2020

 

Reverend Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy at George Floyd's memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis.
RELATED: George Floyd remembered as 'gentle giant' by friends

Along with family and friends, celebrities, civil rights leaders and politicians are expected to attend the memorial service for Floyd.

Ten days after Floyd's death, the nation is still reeling from the blatant injustice the viral video of the confrontation appears to show. Floyd died on Memorial Day after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. Protests across the U.S. remained large but were more subdued Wednesday night.

81 Comments on "George Floyd’s memorial service held in Minneapolis | USA TODAY"

  1. Jcoopa | June 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    The world moves for you George. Rest, and rest well, we’ll carry your love. Thank you.

  2. HypeMan Jerry | June 4, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Sleep well Brother George, with Divine Love from Nigeria 🇳🇬 AFRICA _____ Till we meet again 💔✊🏼

    • I can't believe I'm saying this,but | June 4, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      Sorry for your loss, you’ll always have that last time you saw him to remember him

    • Rex2212 | June 4, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

      Only scum celebrates the life of a violent criminal who held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach.

    • Anne Liesveld | June 4, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Yet Charlie sheens family will give hiM party of a lifetime. He’s more than his Crines. You Rib his daughter of her future it’s fair to say you’d rob Charlie sheens little boys of dad. Your response is he’s not that bad as he’s white and such. Forgive and forget. What makes you judge of assuming he’ll amount to not a thing?? Deciding his life is worth zero and when Charlie is criminal
      You give him a show. I’d get joy out of kneeing Charlie Sheen but it won’t happen because they outcries from Hollywood let alone his manly men who support his crony lifestyle wouldn’t allow it. He’s made famous the beer drinking non dad mentality. Aunt as fun when you don’t havent been blessed with riches. And given fame for doing nothing. He’s such a prick and everyone thinks he deserves grace. Maybe I’ll catch him Twenty and decide he doesn’t deserve redeeming.

    • Anne Liesveld | June 4, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      I wouldn’t celebrate that if my father did but I’m celebrating the boy his dad remembered. The kid who was on sports teams. Bet he wasn’t a criminal all his life.

    • Jonasan | June 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Arlene Newell yet if people never rioted justice would’ve never been brought so fast

  3. Davian always up to di time a Gaza mi sha. Edwards | June 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Rest well my brother it’s not good bye it’s c u later .

  4. claudine ulysse | June 4, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    George Floyd’s life along with many other’s for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality will be remembered on this day. Prayers and condolences for his family and friends.

    • mark | June 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      The stories painting ‘George Floyd’ in a bad light are designed to make you think he is real. He is a character played by a freemason and intelligence asset who, unlike his character, is still alive.

    • Ardy Etienne | June 4, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      @swag lad Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. martin Luther king Jr.

    • swag lad | June 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      @Ardy Etienne there is zero out cry for racism when a black cop kills a white person
      Yet when it’s the other way around
      It’s automatically racist
      That’s beyond pathetic
      Not every bad thing that happens to a minority race is to do with race
      Why can’t people just understand that?

    • Bintshovel | June 4, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      Like when he robbed and beat a pregnant lady with a GUN !

    • Campbell Dynasty | June 4, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      Bintshovel beat up didn’t say that at all just said rob at gun point

  5. Jim King | June 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    This should have never happened…RIP

  6. nouari amroune | June 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    watching from france ( origin algerian) -rip george flord god bless

  7. seeletsane nthobatsang | June 4, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    We are All born for a different purpose in Life…In your daughter’s tone ..Daddy changed the world… You were born to free others. REST IN PEACE MR GEORGE FLYOD.🌷
    LOVE FROM AFRICA, BOTSWANA 🇧🇼

  8. Kerry-kay Reid | June 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Praise team got me in a worship mood!!great singing, I extend sincere condolences to George Floyd’s FAM n friends,>

  9. nthabiseng leeto | June 4, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    This is really heart breaking ,may his soul rest in peace.we must fight until this discrimination collapses.from south africa

  10. David White | June 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    R.I.P this hurts me to my soul. I can’t believe that some people think it is really okay to kill us like this

    • Anne Liesveld | June 4, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      They killed him. Unjustly. Are all white men who like this killed after arrest??? I mean outside of Charlie Sheen?? Who has 87 tines the record. You have very little room to talk if you allow Charlie Sheen. Keep saying this isn’t race relate. I Dare ya. And it isn’t about race it’s about accountability. A human dies you get charged period end of. And race isn’t a factor throw book at Charlie Sheen?? While you’re at it get Ben affleck. Sure there is a few others. Charlie jist is epitome of trash. He got a tv show to display his trash. No lost respect while George simply fought to be better. Talking democrats I bet Charlie will get a soire for a kingly human. So good to his kid. Ha! His dad raised his older daughter so even to say floyd was a non dad is lol. Look at white men dad track record. It’s abysmal.

    • Anne Liesveld | June 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      He was killed because the guy decided he was beyond redeeming. Therefore if Derek gets freedom I’ll extend same grace. Do you extend non grace the same to Charlie Sheen??? Would he have tried to kill Floyd if he was white?? Why not kill Charlie Sheen oh I forgot he’s a beloved man. No floyd wasn’t a saint but if we give Derek grace we give floyd the same.

    • Anne Liesveld | June 4, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      As we tar Floyd with a feather and esteem Charlie Sheen. As if he was a stand up dad to his older daughter.

    • Ed Seda | June 4, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Levi 1 No this what the individual who used to call himself president wants . Just the fact that he was elected twice goes to show you that systemic racism doesn’t exist anymore . Instead of fixing this “issue” he made it worst.

  11. Misfit Britt | June 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    In the words of George Floyds baby girl Gianna… “My daddy’s changed the world!” Rest easy George! This shouldve NEVER happened to you! Praying for everyone hurting in this moment! 🙏😭💔

    • MAGA MAN2020 | June 4, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      Finely Frost 😂😂😂😂 love it

      Truth over facts my friends

      https://youtu.be/DFPH4NCHZZo

      “Making African Americans black again”-Joe Biden
      https://youtu.be/jhcgmwj3NAc

      Now you better vote for him or your not black anymore! 😂😂😂😂 “free thinkers”

    • MAGA MAN2020 | June 4, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      Rex2212 obvious sarcasm but I bet the dummies in this comment section like his comment because they have no idea 😂😂😂 if they replaced trump with joe Biden and Bill Clinton in 1994 and republican led to Democratic led they would get the facts and wouldn’t like his comment 😂😂😂

    • lkeeton keeton | June 4, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Finely Frost what an opportune time to try to get black people’s vote……nothing like people being so blind……biden is soooooo racist

    • lkeeton keeton | June 4, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Finely Frost not true….this has went on long before trump

    • Anne Liesveld | June 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      I don’t know. Ask Charlie Sheen about robberies guns drugs violence against women and children and immature tweets. He gets esteemed and Floyd gets drug through the mud. As long as he isn’t on welfare he’s a saint. Why hadn’t some cop thought to knee Charlie?? That is my joy to watch.

  12. odeza dizon | June 4, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    So sad that a human needs to die to be recognized as a hero. May you rest in eternal peace brother. It is very sadden reality that during the time that you needed our help the most we’re not able to reach you but God is there to protect you forever, no more pain 😢😢😢

    • Brandon Johnston | June 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Hero!? Wtf are you talking about. I get it’s sad he died but a hero?! You obviously have no idea who this man was. Long long long history of crime on his record.

  13. Ray Stacie | June 4, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    RIP my brother, …watching from Netherland, …i want to ask when is this evil is going to stop and bring the respect for us as human back. Lot of tears irrespective. Amen

  14. John Castillo | June 4, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    “To be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord.”
    2nd Corinthians 5:8 ✝️

  15. Efie Johnson | June 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Rip my black brother . We want justice.
    We stand with you guys from South Africa 🇿🇦

  16. Denisse Goatcher-Avila | June 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    Whenever a people’s spirit has been touched & hearts broken, no virus, no curfew, no wall, no riot gear, rubber bullets, or tear gas can stop them – no matter what race you are. The injustice has gone too far. That murderous, heartless cop was one sick f@$#!

  17. Denise Paul | June 4, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    May God bless this family during this time of sorrow.

    • Lauren Jackson | June 4, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      yes you said it .Amen

    • PureAqua RB | June 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Hell no

    • Raging Kid | June 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      PureAqua RB What the hell is wrong with you? You’re gonna reply to a comment and say this man doesn’t deserve any blessings, and he got killed from a stupid cop who was part of law enforcement, who was putting his knee on top of his neck! This makes me sick…

  18. elaine fox | June 4, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Police need better training and respect. S.I.P. George Floyd

    • Finely Frost | June 4, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      The only way to affect change is to change the leader who caused this! After Trump colluded coordinated and conspired with the Russians to steal the election from Hilary Clinton in 2016 George’s fate was sealed. We can’t make the same mistake this time. To truly honor and memorialize Floyd we need to VOTE DEMOCRAT VOTE JOE BIDEN! Black people need real leaders not old white people like Trump. We need leaders who have a history of Change like Biden.

    • Jonasan | June 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      its sad because starbucks employees get racial training but police officers don’t

    • John Wishbone | June 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      Blacks need better parents to train them too RIP

    • Eric Monnot | June 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      @John Wishbone huh?!?! With a comment like that at the memorial service your parents must’ve not trained you well either!!!

    • Jonasan | June 4, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @John Wishbone CLEARLY youre parents didn’t train you well enough if you say things like that

  19. Stephanie Currie | June 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    ” Daddy changed the world”…
    😢 Yes babygirl

  20. Amiriyah Mizrah Yisrael | June 4, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    He’s in the arms of “Jesus/Yeshua” – Yes, he can [BREATHE] now!!!

