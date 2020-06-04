George Floyd’s memorial service held in Minneapolis | USA TODAY

Reverend Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy at George Floyd's memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis.

Along with family and friends, celebrities, civil rights leaders and politicians are expected to attend the memorial service for Floyd.

Ten days after Floyd's death, the nation is still reeling from the blatant injustice the viral video of the confrontation appears to show. Floyd died on Memorial Day after Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. Protests across the U.S. remained large but were more subdued Wednesday night.

