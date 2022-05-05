47 comments

  2. You know what they say? ” with republicans every accusation is a confession!”

    1. So are Lies and Deceptions Those are Good as any confession to the Law Enforcement to put them away forever ; 25 to life with No Chance of Parole .

    2. I’m surprised he has enough brainpower to speak, but it’s probably all being done by remote control.

  4. The 25th Amendment was considered but “it takes too long” and it could go back “to the Congress” which is just a longer road to impeachment. Kevin McCarthy did, for a time, really want trump gone. Then he sold out again.

    1. Clearly Trump has compromat on these jokers. Seems that is how the game is being played now. Rotten stench emanating from DC THAT WE PAY FOR!

  5. He will just call it “fake news” and then get a standing ovation from the republican conference. PATHETIC

    1. Exactly. BUT hopefully this will convince enough suburban voters to make a difference during midterm.

  6. Trump gave plenty of reasons from day one to be removed from office.
    Damn! Why isn’t that traitor/crook in prison?!!!

  7. Reporter: “Did you say this?”

    McCarthy: ‘I did not.’

    Reporter plays tape

    McCarthy: ‘It’s taken out of context.’

    Reporter plays entire call

    McCarthy: ‘Why aren’t you asking about the southern border?!’

  8. “There’s nothing I could say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.”

  9. I should be shocked, but I am not. I was SHOCKED when Trump was POTUS and even MORE SHOCKED WHEN JAN SIXTH UNFOLDED. I was so embarrased and enraged, I wanted to turn to violence. Fortuantley I am not like a Trump supporter. Otherwise I cringe to think what I would have done to the insurrection leaders.

  10. None of them can stand him, but their fear of what he is capable of doing to them is much greater.

  11. Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up…! 🤞🥳🤞
    And lock up his cronies too – Bannon, Barr, Carlson, Cruz, Gaetz, Graham, Greene, Giuliani, Johnson, McEnany, Powell…
    🚨🚔🚨

  12. Those last four years were pure craziness who knows what the future holds for us🤔

    1. Trump 4/13/18 approval rating 41%
      Biden 4/13/22 approval rating 33% 😳

      — Quinnipiac poll

  14. The dogs should give Trump a deal.stay away from politics and escape prosecution and explain to him that he’s going to prison for life if he doesnt

  18. Yeah. We knew this already. It’s amazing how the truth can smack people right in the face and they still don’t fkn get it.

  20. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein

