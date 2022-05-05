Recent Post
- ‘This argument is like peak patriarchy’: CNN panel debates Roe v. Wade draft leak
- Audio reveals McCarthy wanted Trump removed after insurrection
- This abortion doctor is looking for a successor
- Why this former anti-abortion activist regrets the movement he helped build
- How Trump and the Supreme Court could affect the midterms
47 comments
If only He had the guts to say it OUT LOUD …
@M Hall
If he and Putin don’t keel over gramps. 😬
@M Hall 👈 Still Salty 2024! 😂
You know what they say? ” with republicans every accusation is a confession!”
So are Lies and Deceptions Those are Good as any confession to the Law Enforcement to put them away forever ; 25 to life with No Chance of Parole .
@lantrick 👈. That might work too. I’d rather have a Trump Desantis ticket.
It is truly a wonder that McCarthy is able to stay upright without a spine.
Humph! I was thinking the SAME thing.
I’m surprised he has enough brainpower to speak, but it’s probably all being done by remote control.
The 25th Amendment was considered but “it takes too long” and it could go back “to the Congress” which is just a longer road to impeachment. Kevin McCarthy did, for a time, really want trump gone. Then he sold out again.
Clearly Trump has compromat on these jokers. Seems that is how the game is being played now. Rotten stench emanating from DC THAT WE PAY FOR!
truthhttps://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
He will just call it “fake news” and then get a standing ovation from the republican conference. PATHETIC
Exactly. BUT hopefully this will convince enough suburban voters to make a difference during midterm.
Trump gave plenty of reasons from day one to be removed from office.
Damn! Why isn’t that traitor/crook in prison?!!!
@Mr. Perfect I can tell by your comment that your not. Your Red Hat.
@DAVID LEAMAN Im really not…..mod democrats need to step up like bigtime…j/s
Reporter: “Did you say this?”
McCarthy: ‘I did not.’
Reporter plays tape
McCarthy: ‘It’s taken out of context.’
Reporter plays entire call
McCarthy: ‘Why aren’t you asking about the southern border?!’
@CCJJ160Channels 😂🤣her life in orange flashed before her eyes.
truthhttps://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
“There’s nothing I could say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.”
truthhttps://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
@BILLY BAD Check in Ohio.
@DAVID LEAMAN yea they dominated in Ohio too
I should be shocked, but I am not. I was SHOCKED when Trump was POTUS and even MORE SHOCKED WHEN JAN SIXTH UNFOLDED. I was so embarrased and enraged, I wanted to turn to violence. Fortuantley I am not like a Trump supporter. Otherwise I cringe to think what I would have done to the insurrection leaders.
“Ditto”
None of them can stand him, but their fear of what he is capable of doing to them is much greater.
Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up…! 🤞🥳🤞
And lock up his cronies too – Bannon, Barr, Carlson, Cruz, Gaetz, Graham, Greene, Giuliani, Johnson, McEnany, Powell…
🚨🚔🚨
Those last four years were pure craziness who knows what the future holds for us🤔
Trump 4/13/18 approval rating 41%
Biden 4/13/22 approval rating 33% 😳
— Quinnipiac poll
Wow. McCarthy being reasonable and coherent. Didn’t think he had it in him.
“Didn’t think he had it in him.”
It leaves him as soon as he gets off the phone.
The dogs should give Trump a deal.stay away from politics and escape prosecution and explain to him that he’s going to prison for life if he doesnt
I Totally Agree.
When does everybody have enough of this and do the right thing. When ?
Precisely my thoughts. Gut wrenching sickening. Like a bad movie.
truthhttps://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
I appreciate y’all doing our work. We don’t want him as speaker either.
So.. who would like to be the speaker?
@Allen Ang meth mike the tweaker guy would
Imagine…A Republican almost found those balls they keep talking about.
Yeah. We knew this already. It’s amazing how the truth can smack people right in the face and they still don’t fkn get it.
McCarthy wasn’t the only one who wanted the “Big Orange” removed.
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein
Superfluous to add title to Albert Einstein.
Awwwwwwww, cry another river
1 AskMississippi AskMississippi Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer