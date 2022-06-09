Recent Post
“There’s nothing I could say about the GOP that Kevin McCarthy hasn’t already put on tape.”
Indeed hold them all accountable J6 Comnittee 😠👍
Kevin as a leader, has ZERO control of his party. He’s absolutely inept. Which is why his party keeps him in that position.
He’s not a leader… He’s an opportunist.
Phone call to the president you don’t say? You mean the time for like 6 hours when the White House says there were no calls to the president? Thanks.
Is the call supposed to be in the “no-call-zone”? I don’t know the time stamps on either. It would be hilarious though. Well, we know he lied, but still, would be funny lol
It my phone call wasn’t to his official phone, only to his BURNER ONE!!!
To know what is driving the GOP just follow the money.
The Koch Brothers are my Brother [HuffPost]
–Facing accusations of patent violations, Koch looked abroad, including what was then Stalin-era Russia, where he set up Russia’s oil refineries. He then went on to build Hitler’s refineries.
–The Koch brothers didn’t just inherit their father’s fortune. They also inherited his politics. In 1958, Fred Koch was a founding member of the John Birch Society, the right-wing extremist group that opposed civil rights. In his 1960 self-published book, A Business Man Looks at Communism, Fred Koch wrote that “The colored man looms large in the Communist plan to take over America,” and that welfare was a secret plot to attract rural blacks and Puerto Ricans to Eastern cities to vote for Communist causes and “getting a vicious race war started.”
–The John Birch Society helped fuel a wave of hysteria against unions, civil rights groups, intellectuals, public schools, liberal…
–The John Birch Society was instrumental in Trump’s campaign (Politico)
–‘Hidden History’ Of Koch Brothers Traces Their Childhood And Political Rise [NPR]
–Koch Brothers Work to Rig the Courts [AFSCME]
–Trump Is Elevating Judges Who Could Gut The Voting Rights Act [Yahoonews]
–Utah GOP official says giving women the right to vote was a ‘grave mistake’ [ThinkProgress]
–THE SECRET ORIGINS OF THE TEA PARTY [TIME]
How Big Oil and Big Tobacco Partnered with the Koch Brothers to take over the GOP
–Here’s How Much Fox News Hosts Are Intertwined With The Koch Brothers [HuffPost]
–David Koch’s most significant legacy is the election of Donald Trump [TheIntercept]
Efforts made by Koch, largely ignored by the mainstream press, primed key states to elect a GOP president. Trump was simply the beneficiary.
–A War Over Russia Has Erupted At The Atlantic Council [Politico]
“The Koch Industry Operates As A Trojan Horse Operation Trying To Destroy Good Institutions And They Have Pretty Much The Same Views As The Russians,”
Inside the NRA’s Koch-Funded Dark-Money Campaign [MotherJones]
Explains a lot
Kevin hasn’t come up for air yet.
Always remember this.
No matter what happens with 1/6 commission hearings, no matter what’s already been said or what will be said, but just remember this:
IF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY DID THE EXACT SAME THING – IMAGINE WHAT THE REPUBLICANS WOULD DO.
I’m sure they’d be cool with it.
They would have absolutely no mercy and would have came at the Democrats even harder than they did about Benghazi
@Raymond Maglaris Don’t you remember Benghazi ?
So McCarthy only became bothered about it when it put himself in direct danger? Did he speak out in the weeks leading up to it, when it was obvious to the entire World what was brewing?
I knew and I’m in Sydney Australia
It’s almost as if someone has dirt on them.
Preserve the US democracy or get re-elected, Protect women’s bodily autonomy or get re-elected, Common sense popular gun laws or get re-elected. …. That’s always the choice. And they always choose get re-elected.
Kevin McCarthy folded like a cheap tent!!
Summer of our discount-tent
McCarthy, STOP lying!
Lyndsay predicted that the GQP would be ruined if they elected Cptn Crybaby Bonespurs 😂
Boebert was the new girl admitted to the mean girl clique, who thought to impress them she would need to fundamentally (which to her means physically) destroy their opponents.
I will never forget the time I turned on MPR radio and heard about the breach at the Capital on 1/6/21. I will never forget the rush of fear in my heart. The feeling I felt about how delicate our democracy was. I will never forget the feeling of anxiety and uncertainty in minutes, hours, and days that followed. I remember saying to myself no democracy is permanent. It is seen in history; just look at Egypt, and Roman Empire but there was a glimmer of hope as many leaders from both parties came out and condemned the attacks.
Unfortunately, my fears became certain just days when I saw some republican leaders in congress began to act like they developed Stockholm syndrome and seemed to have forgot being in congress on that day. Most republicans leaders who were talking tough about the attack, all over a sudden acted as if nothing happened and those who attacked congress were just paying them a visit.
The day we decide to overlook evil is the day we welcome it in and it is a day we begin to die internally. Therefore, the Stockholm syndrome maybe politically beneficial now but as a country democratically begun dying the day we decided not to stay united.
I laughed the entire time
Now we have “National Traitor Day”
A new BBQ day
I smile at the thought of seven decades of saintliness. Smug and incorrect? If my angels and saints and yes they all are – hence puzzlement – have taken bribes.
I will be reminded of all the indiscretion forgot. So not saintly. Probably but I will take whatever comes over tapes of Rep Kevin McCarthy changing his mind; and he wants to be the next Speaker. SPEAKER of the House Of Representatives. A speaker who must stand for stuff a speaker. Without a spine? Mo Brooks. Wants re-election without a spine and they look to the man who cannot stand up for hisself in any court anywhere in the FREE WORLD?
Why Is coward McCarthy not arrested for refusal of subpeona 😡😡
Kevin McCoward, a posterboy for hypocricy and cowardice! He should be at P.T Barnums showing off how to stand upright without either soul or spine and not be in politics!!
Kevin Mccarthy thinking……. Now that’s one for the record books
Pity McCarthy did not say how long it took from his phone call to when Trump put out the video. Would I be right in thinking it was about three hours?
I want Trump, MAGA, and “America First” Fascism out of my life!!! I am glad they are finally going to air the hearings!!! Means there might be an end eventually!.