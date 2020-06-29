Authorities hold press conference on Golden State Killer | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
June 29, 2020

 

A former police officer accused of terrorizing California as a serial burglar and rapist and killing more than a dozen people while evading capture for decades pleaded guilty.

Forty years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings, a 74-year-old former police officer pleaded guilty to being the elusive Golden State Killer.

