Authorities hold press conference on Golden State Killer | USA TODAY

A former police officer accused of terrorizing California as a serial burglar and rapist and killing more than a dozen people while evading capture for decades pleaded guilty.
Forty years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators only later realized were a series of linked assaults and slayings, a 74-year-old former police officer pleaded guilty to being the elusive Golden State Killer.
