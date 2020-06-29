Hairstylist stunned to see her horse show up at work | Animalkind

June 29, 2020

 

The second she realized who was in the truck, she burst into tears. 😭
Elizabeth Arthur is a hairstylist at a salon in Arlington, TN. That's where she was when some people who love her very much brought her a surprise visitor: her beloved horse.

  1. equestrian Clementine | June 29, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    Such a buteful horse

  2. BEING HUMAN KHAN | June 29, 2020 at 6:07 AM | Reply

    So called True 💓 Love…God bless You 💖

  3. John Gromer | June 29, 2020 at 6:09 AM | Reply

    You go 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻girl 🌈🌈🌈🌈👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️🥇🥇🥇stay safe and family

  4. CosmosMarinerDU | June 29, 2020 at 6:09 AM | Reply

    What a sweet little story

  5. Hollandfan 2018 | June 29, 2020 at 6:26 AM | Reply

    She must be a fan of Harry Potter

  6. Ty Ghrt | June 29, 2020 at 6:35 AM | Reply

    Hope you lost the fat before you used the animal

  7. Henrietta Jones | June 29, 2020 at 6:37 AM | Reply

    DRAKE IS A BEAUTIFUL HORSE!! 💌😊💌 GOD BLESS YOU & YOU’RE FAMILY.

  8. Libra W | June 29, 2020 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    This is a Beautiful and Encouraging story..BLESSINGS

  9. M J Fisher | June 29, 2020 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    This is news worthy! Beautiful souls doing kind things to others. Love one another- this is the secret to a happy and fulfilling life. God bless you… I think I need some TN ❤️

  10. Patricia Saluti | June 29, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    They Are Amazing They HEAL me.

  11. JayKB | June 29, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    If you have never had a horse, you can only THINK you understand…🤠

  12. David | June 29, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    PALS forever. KEEP IT GOING!

