Hairstylist stunned to see her horse show up at work | Animalkind

The second she realized who was in the truck, she burst into tears. 😭
RELATED: Paralyzed puppy proves everyone wrong:
Elizabeth Arthur is a hairstylist at a salon in Arlington, TN. That's where she was when some people who love her very much brought her a surprise visitor: her beloved horse.
******************************************************************
Check out more Animalkind stories!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:
–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!
–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
Such a buteful horse
So called True 💓 Love…God bless You 💖
You go 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻girl 🌈🌈🌈🌈👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️🥇🥇🥇stay safe and family
What a sweet little story
She must be a fan of Harry Potter
Couldn’t be…that horse has too kind of a heart. 🥰
Hope you lost the fat before you used the animal
BREAKING NEWS account with no content calls hairstylist overweight.
DRAKE IS A BEAUTIFUL HORSE!! 💌😊💌 GOD BLESS YOU & YOU’RE FAMILY.
This is a Beautiful and Encouraging story..BLESSINGS
This is news worthy! Beautiful souls doing kind things to others. Love one another- this is the secret to a happy and fulfilling life. God bless you… I think I need some TN ❤️
They Are Amazing They HEAL me.
If you have never had a horse, you can only THINK you understand…🤠
PALS forever. KEEP IT GOING!