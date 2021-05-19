Authority Concerned Over Jamaica Public Service Billing Practices | TVJ News

TOPICS:
Authority Concerned Over Jamaica Public Service Billing Practices | TVJ News

May 19, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

13 Comments on "Authority Concerned Over Jamaica Public Service Billing Practices | TVJ News"

  1. Roch B | May 18, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    This is long overdue. I hope the citizens are favored. JPS is getting from bad to worse. I’m a victim of big bills from them. Also, paying customers should not be held accountable for those who are not paying. Keep up the good work @TVJ. 👍

  2. Petrona Brown | May 18, 2021 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Kmt jps a get out of hand on when you talk dem dont care hear wat dem said you use it so paid it

  3. Petrona Brown | May 18, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Di government must try on see if dem can buy back jps

  4. Tttuhf Oooo | May 18, 2021 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    Me have testimoney about high light bills all them can tell u u burn it so u have to pày it

  5. Moya's Makeup & life | May 18, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    I hope this assist poor ppl no supposed to have to pay for ppl weh a theif light its unfair we are already struggling and all our money go to Bill’s while those thieving light use them money buy clothes and party

  6. Phil Ash | May 18, 2021 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    Jamaica needs more than one utility light company.. every citizens should get solar system to run their home… Jps and all entity involved should be investigate by out side source… Jps act like a gangster.. freedom of speech and respect people opinion

    • Carlene Garvey | May 18, 2021 at 11:55 PM | Reply

      Yes and the worker them dont know how to talk with people last month they disconnection my light after nine in the nighr when i went there the follow day they saying i have to pay three quarter of the amout for them to reconnection and it uaed to be half of what is there am tried of them

  7. sharon llewellyn | May 18, 2021 at 11:23 PM | Reply

    Thank God. The more I conserve the higher my bill is. Water Commission should be next.

  8. Roger Moore | May 19, 2021 at 12:02 AM | Reply

    So wah happen to NWC Flow and DIGICEL???

  9. Joe Moe | May 19, 2021 at 12:04 AM | Reply

    They have to rip off some to pay for those who Bridge Power. Paper Billing is over. So this is hustling time.

  10. Princess LiL Chief | May 19, 2021 at 12:46 AM | Reply

    JAH SOON COMING FI DI UNRIGHTEOUS WICKED PEOPLE DEM!!!!!

  11. Jake Filmore | May 19, 2021 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    I don’t understand why small scale vertical wind generators & solar panels aren’t being used more as an off grid power supply in Jamaica? In other countries you can sell any excess power you generate back to the power grid & some companies offer no up front costs on solar that are paid back over time with the excess energy produced. Jamaica has an abundance of sunshine! 😎

