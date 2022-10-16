64 comments

    1. ​@Chris James He said he would do it, LIVE. He doesn’t want it taped. Can you imagine how deep he would dig his own hole?🤣😂🤣😂🤣

      Reply

    3. @EDUARDO Eduardo we feel bad for you, your special needs bus will take you to school, soon, to begin learning..

      Reply

  4. Hey, if you believe that the mythological stories in the bible are the actual truth, you can easily believe the crap that Trump spews is also true. If you lack fundamental skills of critical thinking to that level, anyone can convince you of anything, even if it’s totally absurd.

    Reply

  6. Unfortunate that people don’t realize that our democracy is at state as well as fair voting rights 🤮Wake up and vote 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸 Vote the crooks out and don’t vote for any TDump republicans!

    Reply

  9. And they need a book about that… everyone who listen to what he says and verify the facts knows that he lies 99% of the time… his ignorance knows no bound!

    Reply

  11. He pulls people into his criminal activity with promises, uses them to back him up, and then throws them under the bus if anyone gets close and he doesn’t feel he needs them or they’ve betrayed him. The consummate con man and mob boss.

    Reply

    1. That’s rich. They’ve been trying to convict him for any crime they can think of for 6 years. Still, nothing. You got an answer? Love to here your brilliant insights.

      Reply

  12. Fraud, lies and cheating are in his DNA. Sadly, if he doesn’t do these unethical deals, he doesn’t see himself as human

    Reply

  14. If he does testify under oath without pleading the 5th, he’ll definitely set a record for a person that commits perjury in one session! They’ll need a perjury meter to keep count!😅

    Reply

    1. Right? Even if he’s been advised to plead the 5th on eeeeverything, all it would take is being asked a question that pisses him off for him to start blabbing nonsense (i.e. committing perjury)

      Reply

  15. We have already KNOWN of his criminality and lies since his father was alive. The problem was not being able to PROVE it because of the blocking and delaying court cases until they got Republican judge to dismiss cases, hand down decisions that were not realistic punishments that were severe enough as being treated as an equal in society.
    It’s very clear that he took advantage of the disadvantaged as a master of deceit and lies to everyone.

    Reply

    1. One of the problems is that Trump was endorsed by all the con men evangelical leaders who the Magats also believe to be holy men so disavowing Trump would be like disavowing Jesus to them.

      Reply

  16. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know this fact. When a person is stuffing lies down your throat and you still say he’s the honest person ever, you definitely need to get smarter.

    Reply

    1. cognitive dissonance. He appealed to machoism, and once a male ego is engaged, it is difficult for ‘it’ to admit defeat.

      Reply

  17. Everyone talking about Nancy, but Chuck was fighting too. Would like to see him like that more often

    Reply

  18. It’s a shocking American tragedy that so many people actually fell for Trump’s elaborate & malicious scam on the public. Thank you so much for bringing these important news stories! You are very good at bringing us the facts & it’s appreciated!

    Reply

    2. Marta Womack: Low gas prices,..lower food prices. safe borders, lower crime, were all a scam? Things Trump promised when he ran for president. Did “i was 30 and she was 12” keep his promises when he ran? Unite the Country,.and economy would be better than the previous Administration? Please answer these questions.

      Reply

    3. They may have one to level up the coffee table, the more macho types would more likely use one to sort their bar stool. 😆

      Reply

  20. ” It was miraculous. It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character.”

    ― Joseph Heller, Catch-22

    Reply

    1. It has been foretold over and over. Yet people still support him. Thank you for quoting such a powerful text.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.