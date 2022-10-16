Recent Post
- Lofgren reveals who could be brought in front of Jan. 6 committee next
- ‘You know Pence is bad, right?’: See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
- Authors of new bombshell Trump book say he built his career on lies
- Kari Lake doesn’t commit to accepting Arizona election result if she loses
- Officials identify big problem for Russia getting weapons
64 comments
If there is one thing constant about trump’s life is his inability to tell the truth
@Chris James He said he would do it, LIVE. He doesn’t want it taped. Can you imagine how deep he would dig his own hole?🤣😂🤣😂🤣
“Built his career on lies”. Hardly a bombshell. The bombshell would be him doing something scrupulous
@M Hall So how far did you get LEFT behind!
Or Truthful.
@EDUARDO Eduardo we feel bad for you, your special needs bus will take you to school, soon, to begin learning..
@M Hall k
What! He built his careers on lies!?!?…..🤯…DUH!!
its sad that people cant see it
Hey, if you believe that the mythological stories in the bible are the actual truth, you can easily believe the crap that Trump spews is also true. If you lack fundamental skills of critical thinking to that level, anyone can convince you of anything, even if it’s totally absurd.
Sadly very true.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities”
– Voltaire
It hurts my heart to see ppl still supporting this man.
@scott2296 : Don’t forget Putin. Might as well resurrect (H)itler – that’s who you really want, right?
Same, I guess Eric’s dad dumbed all his fans down, that’s how brainwashed they are, sad really.
Trump/Putin 2024
No Dem Vote Rigging This Time
Unfortunate that people don’t realize that our democracy is at state as well as fair voting rights 🤮Wake up and vote 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🇺🇸 Vote the crooks out and don’t vote for any TDump republicans!
I’m Stephen from Missouri and you
@Stephen 👈🏻 Get a hobby (aside from copy/paste)
“Any man can make mistakes, but only an idiot persists in his error.”
Marcus Tullius Cicero ⚔
@JoeBidenSniffsHair And he MOST DEFINITELY is NOT a billionaire.😂🤣😂🤡
@Randi Bagley-Goodwin he’s worth 3.2 ho tell Forbes magazine they got wrong hahah
“He built his career on lies” written by Captain Obvious.
Where’s Jackie? She said she would be here. 🤔
Ha ha. Made me laugh. Lol
😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆!!!!!
And they need a book about that… everyone who listen to what he says and verify the facts knows that he lies 99% of the time… his ignorance knows no bound!
No one in the history of the world has had more books written about their lying than Eric’s dad.
trump is biblical, John ch.8 v.44.
@Craig Hohmann ya, I’ve heard that from others, and it is bat s**t crazy!
How is “Trump lies” considered a bombshell? Trump tells the truth would be a bombshell.
The man got 20% of his hometown vote. That there should be a red flag.
He pulls people into his criminal activity with promises, uses them to back him up, and then throws them under the bus if anyone gets close and he doesn’t feel he needs them or they’ve betrayed him. The consummate con man and mob boss.
That’s rich. They’ve been trying to convict him for any crime they can think of for 6 years. Still, nothing. You got an answer? Love to here your brilliant insights.
@Aaron His indictment in Fulton County Georgia will be announced by December. PROMISE.
@M Hall “If she weren’t my daughter I’d probably be dating her.”
@Aaron *hear
Fraud, lies and cheating are in his DNA. Sadly, if he doesn’t do these unethical deals, he doesn’t see himself as human
His base same way
Well, that’s at least one thing he’s getting right.
My son Beau was killed in Iraq. Whoops.
Please put this guy in jail! Please!
If he does testify under oath without pleading the 5th, he’ll definitely set a record for a person that commits perjury in one session! They’ll need a perjury meter to keep count!😅
Right? Even if he’s been advised to plead the 5th on eeeeverything, all it would take is being asked a question that pisses him off for him to start blabbing nonsense (i.e. committing perjury)
It’ll explode!
We have already KNOWN of his criminality and lies since his father was alive. The problem was not being able to PROVE it because of the blocking and delaying court cases until they got Republican judge to dismiss cases, hand down decisions that were not realistic punishments that were severe enough as being treated as an equal in society.
It’s very clear that he took advantage of the disadvantaged as a master of deceit and lies to everyone.
One of the problems is that Trump was endorsed by all the con men evangelical leaders who the Magats also believe to be holy men so disavowing Trump would be like disavowing Jesus to them.
@Hugh Manatee right on friend…
You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know this fact. When a person is stuffing lies down your throat and you still say he’s the honest person ever, you definitely need to get smarter.
cognitive dissonance. He appealed to machoism, and once a male ego is engaged, it is difficult for ‘it’ to admit defeat.
@M Hall Trump is going to jail. Whoops!
What if it’s a political party?
@M Hall
you – Whoops
💩🧠🎃🧌
Everyone talking about Nancy, but Chuck was fighting too. Would like to see him like that more often
It’s a shocking American tragedy that so many people actually fell for Trump’s elaborate & malicious scam on the public. Thank you so much for bringing these important news stories! You are very good at bringing us the facts & it’s appreciated!
I’m Stephen from Missouri and you
Marta Womack: Low gas prices,..lower food prices. safe borders, lower crime, were all a scam? Things Trump promised when he ran for president. Did “i was 30 and she was 12” keep his promises when he ran? Unite the Country,.and economy would be better than the previous Administration? Please answer these questions.
I feel like the people who don’t know this by now aren’t exactly “book” people.
ABSOLUTELY CORRECT 😊😁😊😍😄🤗☺️😁 and sarcastically brilliant. 🤣
But this one comes with cream cheese.
They may have one to level up the coffee table, the more macho types would more likely use one to sort their bar stool. 😆
Nope. They are “cereal box” people at best.
” It was miraculous. It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character.”
― Joseph Heller, Catch-22
It has been foretold over and over. Yet people still support him. Thank you for quoting such a powerful text.