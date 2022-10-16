Recent Post
37 comments
But if she wins then it’s fine? What a joke 🤡
@B. T. meh
@Dorian Shades of gray Yeah, because she isn’t in the MAGA cult.
Every state should mandate independent audits for all elections.
“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated.”
@MaMa Tino Is English really that difficult?
Do you guys purposely choose to ignore the vast history of democrats questioning elections or does your memory honestly not go past 2020?
@Shane Alan Demcast, look it up, 1 billion impressions since 2019 alone, in other words most these comments are bots or people paid to make one side look good. It’s how they were able to sell a senile old man who couldn’t fill a 8 circles beat a man who could draw 80,000 to a cornfield in the middle of nowhere.
@Shane Alan we’re not ignoring anything, and neither is Liz Cheney…stop pretending, and get real
“How dismal it is to see present day Americans yearning for the very orthodoxy that their country was founded to escape.” ~Christopher Hitchens~
Quoting Hitchens doesn’t get/give you a pass for being a knuckle dragging simpleton. IAN**
She is almost there. Just short of a visual aid with all fours in the air and her back on the ground, wriggling them and crying foul when she loses at anything. What a nuisance.
That should be part of applying to run for office, a sworn oath to accept the results after a clear winner has been declared officially. To break that oath means dismissal from the office and the office goes to the candidate with the most votes.
Did you say that in after 2016?
I like it! Make it so!
@Jeff C I guess that’s what your paid for, astroturfing and agreeing with the powers that be
Have the foresight to see why being forced to accept election results, in order to run, is a problem
Lake: “You’ve spent the whole time speaking about 2020. I think YOU’RE stuck on 2020.”
So says the supporter of Trump, who talks about nothing else, and who refuses to confirm she will accept the result of 22.
American elections’ safety and security on the national level have been the gold standard for generations. It only became a problem when Trump lost and republicans looked at demographic changes then realized the future was very bleak for them.
Her opponent is really bad!!! This lady should win easily.
There should be an extremely narrow amount of situations that would allow any challenges to election results.. If a candidate is unwilling to run under those rules, then they should not be allowed to run…. PERIOD.. if A legal challenge is made.. and you lose.. you pay the costs and your defeated whether or not you accept it.
um, I did a Google search, “Arizona run out of ballots Aug 2 2022” and actually read the issues that occurred that day.
1. Pinal country did not run out of ballots within 1 hour of opening the polls. Kari lie #1
2. out of 95 locations, only 12 had an issue with a ballot shortage. Kari made it sound like the entire county had blown up.
3. in every instance while some people may have been inconvenienced, it did not appear that anyone was denied the ability to vote.
sooo contrary to Kari Lake’s version, the world did not end, Arizona did not implode, and the sun DID in fact come up the next morning.
conclusion: Kari Lake is an alarmist candidate who will say ANYTHING (including lies) to scare and convince people that the sky us facing and we’re all going to die in the next 20 minutes.
Now make a list of her stances. Hobbs also. If you can’t, I can tell you. Isn’t that important or do you want to turn a blind eye?
@Warpuppy it is an issue
thx for this fact check. awesome
@Warpuppy “in every instance while some people may have been inconvenienced, it did not appear that anyone was denied the ability to vote.”
Wouw…she is honest about preparing to lie… no shame. Disgusting
These Republican bullies, bully every single person they talk to, and then say: Why won’t they debate me? Well, because you don’t stick to the issue at hand, and whatboutism drools out of your mouth, you don’t let people speak, you don’t listen (not hearing, but true listening) and you are just a loudmouth, ungracious, and overly arrogant. Debate is not “owning” your competition, it’s compelling people to vote for you, based on how you respond to any given question with knowledge, ideas and proposals, not just countering what someone else says.
“People are moving to AZ.”
How’s the drought and shrinking reservoirs working for all those extra people?
Well done, Bash! I wish someone like you are there whenever there is a debate against MAGA candidates.
Good job tripping over her own questions and face planting
As an Arizona resident, I am appalled that the GOP has put up this candidate as the best that they have to offer. Hobbs will not debate Lake because of the latter’s bizarre and strongly-held beliefs of a stolen election and BDE insanity. My state can do better than electing Trump’s butt-kissing nominee.
A question I would like to see asked is, if this is always ‘rigged’ does that extend to the Republican Party as well?
CNN managed to keep this interview segment with Kari Lake up but “mysteriously” didn’t keep any of Katie Hobbs’s interview up. We know why.🫣
This is coming from the same people questioning election results for 4 years right?? Hilarious
We need Kari Lake in Arizona as much as we need Kyrsten Sinema.
You gotta love how these Republicans are being interviewed on TV spouting their nonsense all the while claiming that they are being canceled. Maybe I just don’t understand what it means and it means having the opportunity at every turn to be in the media spewing your lies to millions of idiots.