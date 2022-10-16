Recent Post
78 comments
Condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in Ukraine
@Zero9656 you watch alot of cnn
Whoever is reading this, i pray that whatever you’re going through gets better and whatever you’re struggling with or worrying about is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen
@Gearóid T I and most other republicans I know will vote against him if he isn’t convicted of a crime and is imprisoned by then. Bring him up and we’ll vote him down again!
@Gearóid T no you trumpies keep him, we the People don’t want that criminal in the White House.
Compare to the ukrainians we have nothing to complain we need to help them it’s the right thing to do
@XVI ask somebody with a 401 K or an IRA at this point in time about the benefits there isn’t certainly for the passive investor
@Harry Farber Our President was one of the people involved in
Ukraine corruption. Dig around, you’ll find it.
The US and UK should be able to deploy and operate Air defense systems under the Budapest Memorandum
@mary the cat123 run tell the many countries that have sent/are sending DEFENSIVE missile systems to Ukraine.
@Rose X In the immortal words of Randy Neuman, “Lets drop the big one and see what happens”
I think it’s sporting for Russian soldiers to gift their newer tanks away to Ukraine and using their World War 2 surplus tanks instead.
They accidentally left the difficulty setting on very hard.
Really, what ww2 tanks are being used? They are using cold war tanks, not ww2. I doubt there are t34s or even t44s anywhere near the battlefield.
They’re actually shipping WWII era anti aircraft guns into Crimea.
For real we need a Farm Simulator: Russian Steel edition where you just haul captured Russian tanks.
Gives a whole new meaning to “microwave weapons”
For the “special kitchen-sink operation”.
Down with autocracy. Down with dictators. Hail democracy.
Total respect to the women and men, girls and boys defening their Ukraine. You got this, Italy is with you 🇪🇺🇮🇹💪🇺🇦
@TTVtheundeadfarmer Weird. I just did a quick web search and found dozens of news articles saying they did. lol. Do you believe I made all those up too? 🤭
@lISiilenc3lI Latinos stand with Russia 🇷🇺
Are you though? You haven’t given them anything worth talking about. You’re in the G7 and other than France, you’re pretty much not involved… even Canada is doing better than you… Italy? Pfffft useless….. change my mind
It’s probably why they are winning they need all of that brain power and extra mankind power to keep fighting.
We know this, but Russia still has a few allies to buy off of, especially Iran.
Some key questions for Western defense ministers right now are:
1) How can we interrupt Russia replacing it’s stocks via Iran?
2) What do we have to give to Ukraine to kill thousands of small Iranian kamakazi drones without using large expensive anti-aircraft missiles?
EU/USA ist already delivering 100 anti-drone electronic equipment. Iranian drones are made from civil components, which are not hardened against electronic counter measurements. That should work in 80% of the time.
Iranian kamakazi drones flying low at night, no way to destroy them and they cost about $5K
1. Why would we. 2. Patience. Iranian tech is inevitably more curse than blessing.
Sanctions are useless against us * says while stealing microwaves and using a washing machine to repair a jet*.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 those missiles did do their job though.
If these jets start spiraling out of control in mid flight, its just the spin cycle kicking in.
Russian officials are now sending out letters to parents who have no fighting aged sons to send to fight in Ukraine. They could still support the war effort by donating their washers and microwaves.😅
@Dave the processor of the lunar lander of the Apollo11 mission was less powerful than those present in modern days washing machines and microwaves 😄
@Oliver 101 Yes, the most important thing to winning a war is to first take out children’s playground equipment. -Sun Tzu
My sympathy to all those who have lost a loved one in the Ukraine Invasion.
And sympathies for for all those who have lost loved ones in Iraq from the US invasion
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 stop yelling Oldman.
“Not weapons. Special military equipment.” Russia
Yes – they’re canibalizing special microwave ovens for parts.
No problem, mr. Poop-tin has many conscript to catch all those bullets and missiles. Soon Ukraine and the west will run out of bullets and missiles also.
@A Patel just accept my friend that russia is very poor in the battle field. World have seen this and whatever you boast about your russia is nothing but a cold bowl of water.
Not being able to get spare parts will seem to be an odd answer to the question, “Why did you not win the war?”
@Mike B The infantry man isn’t even all that important for Russia. They were hoping to use artillery to win the conflict. They can equip all the infantry, train all of them if they wanted to, only to watch them get blown up by a drone.
@Generic Scout And who will operate the artillery? Putin himself aided with shoigu? 😆😆😆
Everyone loses except the rich and powerful who fuel it
@Ethan King The rich and powerful who lose the war become middle class citizens of a far away land. They do stand to lose too.
so fantastic to have people in our government who know how to do their job!
@TheDrAstrov understand what exactly
Obama gave Ukraine blankets Trump gave them shoulder fired rockets
What this man is not telling everybody and it’s something that should be easy enough to figure out is China is not good at building a long-term conductor but China is fantastic at building a one-time conductor
I have my doubts about China. Perhaps they are helping.. In other aspects that are not so tangible like intelligence and software.
ALL sanctions MUST be kept in place INDEFINITELY
@Cultum Solis ok Comrade
@Lars Rye Jeppesen I’m anti communist as much as anti liberal
Looks just like in WW2 it’s logistics and production that ultimately decides the war.
@Yarbob Yarbob i simply recommended a literary source that describes the importance of supply lines in military conflicts. i made no claim that it was the best or only source that supplies the appropriate information, but thank you for your recommendation
Which is why EVERY expert ultimately concludes America was the biggest contributor in WW2. Tankies and bots tried convincing ppl otherwise, but those who’ve studied that war say the USSR would have collapsed without US aid, but not the other way around. Not to mention America single-handedly winning a whole front (pacific), spearheading another (western), and supplying and helping Soviets stay alive in the other (eastern).
@Stellarinx brilliant, i see you do a lot of reading
@David Mifkovic and the first thing they always say don’t go to war unless your money right
@Sgt Slaughter yes sir a man on the battle field with no food in his belly or ammo in his weapon is just a target
my only problem with the sanctions is that they have largely been in place since 2014 and there has been plenty of their stuff captured and it has been proven that it was made long after the 2014 sanctions kicked in. So are they getting it from a third party
sometimes. Just remember there have been eight tranches of sanctions on Ruzzia since February. They are now the most sanctioned country in history.
I hope the US is doing a thorough supply chain analysis to see if we have similar vulnerabilities.
@Sheila Martin Glad to hear it. I’m going off a contact who based on a DOD briefing shared that our equipment is so specialized that we lack the ability to undergo surge manufacturing like we did with tanks and bombers during WWII, meaning it takes much longer to produce one unit. We have access to raw materials like titanium, etc. but alot of our manufacturing now sits overseas Im told. Part of addressing this is a new TMCS plant being built behind my home in Phoenix. I just hope we can close any gaps soon.
We actually don’t have that problem.
Also, I finance growth capex for business expansion, and build out can take 1-3 years. It’s not like we can flip a switch and factories start rolling. I’m told this is a known issue. I received an industry report recently that says only 7 electricians join the trade for every 10 that retire. We are struggling with labor shortages among other things.
GE, Amana, Speed Queen all reporting ready! Our missile defense teams have nothing to worry about!
@Mark Snyder Singer made Colt model 1911 during ww2, they are extremely valuable.
That’s what you do, there was a lot of casualties of War, and may God bless the UK casualties, and may justice come to those who have harmed,but I never thought the out come of the sanctions in that way, good job. 👍