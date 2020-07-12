NBC News contributor, Julio Ricardo Varela, joined Alex Witt to explain his most recent op-ed on the growing calls within the Latino community to boycott Goya Foods after Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue called President Trump a 'blessed' leader.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Backlash Against Goya CEO Explained As Calls For Boycott Grow | MSNBC
He says he’s blessed to have a fortune…speaks volumes.
Do you love the poor or just hate the rich? Are you deciding who your Kulaks will be?
It shows that whenever you start to have money you forget your roots and that power corrupts.
When you choose money over your people. Oh boya
he’s from Spain. Latinos are technically not his people
@Alex Hamilton like what?
@Stephen Dise doesn’t matter if the company tanks or not. Lost revenue is lost revenue.
@Stephen Dise I ruined Chic Fila??? How so?
@Tracy Rowe well he certainly markets to them now doesn’t he
This journalist asks, ” Why step into it?” I can answer that easily.
This guy and his family are part of an elite class that believes they are superior to the common man. To say he’s tone deaf is an understatement. He’s completely clueless.
So, I wholeheartedly support this boycott! It’s past time for “The People” to speak up!
He was there to ask Trump for some of those PPP millions.
3 days ago he was fine?? The real elites are the Latino “leadership” that tells Latinos how to vote. How long before the Uncle Tomas label starts getting pinned on folks that think for themselves?
No more Goya products for me until this CEO QUITS behind this!
Nathaniel Lollis Goya gives money to scads of right wing causes. The CEO’s words are just the tip of the iceberg.
He can quit. Still no Goya
You probably never buy goya products you all are just like f idiots
@Jose Martinez I have some coconut milk and coconut water in my pantry now. I’m not buying more. There are other products.
@sk8queen yeah enjoy it they’re probably gonna CLOSE goya since you’re not buying anymore you probably won’t understand you depend on foodstamps every month you don’t know how many people depend on that company to feed their kids
I’m not a Latina and would be described as a white middle class middle aged woman. I will NEVER buy another Goya product. Ever. Hasta luego, Goya
Agree. I won’t buy again too. I will buy other brands. He may make a lot of money from PPP. SHAME ON HIM.
Alex Hamilton
SO? 🤔🤥🤭🤷♀️🤭!
Wow and goya is gonna go broke wow you stupid
Sadly, the company gets the blame for what its CEO said. The company should find a way to permanently oust their brainless maga moron CEO and be allowed to continue on as before. The company and its employees deserve to be seen as being apart and judged on its own brand merits. It would be a shame to see this brand disappear.
@Alexander Burawa, the only thing to save the company asks him to resign. It may go back to normal. Many CEO did that before.
We will repay him with our dollars, I’m telling all my friends to stop buying their products, we will see what happens next
Let’s really make America great by getting rid of the grifter abomination occupying 1600 Penn.
We need to just not buy the products, we are blessed to have other options too, go expand in Alabama
He’s living in a bubble, shielded by their millions!!
He said he won’t but I can’t wait for that “phoney” apology and yes it’s coming it always does!
I don’t think so. I’m not Hispanic, but I often buy Goya beans.
@Polymerbob
You can delete your comment when he does!
Who could’ve guessed that a rich CEO would be out-of-touch with the current zeitgeist?
Two men: Both born with a golden spoon! No clue of the daily struggles in life!
remember: history does not go away just because you don’t know what it is.
“If you ain’t boycotting Goya you ain’t Hispanic”… Joe Biden
If you buy GOYA you’re a Spaniard.
I remember the Atlanta bus boycott when the bus company didn’t realize that 70% of their customers were black made them do an about-face quick😨
Darrell
A year isn’t quick but the racist got the message!
I stand with the Latinos no more got a in my pantry ever again
You can’t even spell Goya Fuckstain. Your comment shows your ignorance.
american you still live with your mom and date your right hand.
He said “He’ll no” let’s show him what a boycott looks like.
I’m there
*Where you spend your dollars in a capitalist society is almost the equivalent of voting in a way. Why would we make people rich that stand against our core value*
yep
amen
He’s free to support whomever he pleases. And people are free to spend their dollars elsewhere.
Point blank period!
I love Goya and support all legal entries into the US . …