July 12, 2020

 

NBC News contributor, Julio Ricardo Varela, joined Alex Witt to explain his most recent op-ed on the growing calls within the Latino community to boycott Goya Foods after Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue called President Trump a 'blessed' leader.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

49 Comments on "Backlash Against Goya CEO Explained As Calls For Boycott Grow | MSNBC"

  1. Toni Faust | July 12, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    He says he’s blessed to have a fortune…speaks volumes.

  2. David Elet | July 12, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    It shows that whenever you start to have money you forget your roots and that power corrupts.

  3. missy | July 12, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    When you choose money over your people. Oh boya

  4. Cleo XO | July 12, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    This journalist asks, ” Why step into it?” I can answer that easily.
    This guy and his family are part of an elite class that believes they are superior to the common man. To say he’s tone deaf is an understatement. He’s completely clueless.
    So, I wholeheartedly support this boycott! It’s past time for “The People” to speak up!

    • Googol | July 12, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      He was there to ask Trump for some of those PPP millions.

    • Peter Wysochanski | July 12, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      3 days ago he was fine?? The real elites are the Latino “leadership” that tells Latinos how to vote. How long before the Uncle Tomas label starts getting pinned on folks that think for themselves?

  5. Nathaniel Lollis | July 12, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    No more Goya products for me until this CEO QUITS behind this!

    • Kristin Marra | July 12, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      Nathaniel Lollis Goya gives money to scads of right wing causes. The CEO’s words are just the tip of the iceberg.

    • sk8queen | July 12, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      He can quit. Still no Goya

    • Jose Martinez | July 12, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      You probably never buy goya products you all are just like f idiots

    • sk8queen | July 12, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @Jose Martinez I have some coconut milk and coconut water in my pantry now. I’m not buying more. There are other products.

    • Jose Martinez | July 12, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @sk8queen yeah enjoy it they’re probably gonna CLOSE goya since you’re not buying anymore you probably won’t understand you depend on foodstamps every month you don’t know how many people depend on that company to feed their kids

  6. Kathleen Sposato | July 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    I’m not a Latina and would be described as a white middle class middle aged woman. I will NEVER buy another Goya product. Ever. Hasta luego, Goya

    • Il Was | July 12, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Agree. I won’t buy again too. I will buy other brands. He may make a lot of money from PPP. SHAME ON HIM.

    • Sandra Marshall | July 12, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Alex Hamilton
      SO? 🤔🤥🤭🤷‍♀️🤭!

    • Jose Martinez | July 12, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      Wow and goya is gonna go broke wow you stupid

    • Alexander Burawa | July 12, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Sadly, the company gets the blame for what its CEO said. The company should find a way to permanently oust their brainless maga moron CEO and be allowed to continue on as before. The company and its employees deserve to be seen as being apart and judged on its own brand merits. It would be a shame to see this brand disappear.

    • Il Was | July 12, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      ​@Alexander Burawa, the only thing to save the company asks him to resign. It may go back to normal. Many CEO did that before.

  7. Renee Berlack | July 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    We will repay him with our dollars, I’m telling all my friends to stop buying their products, we will see what happens next

  8. John E | July 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Let’s really make America great by getting rid of the grifter abomination occupying 1600 Penn.

  9. ws2k1 | July 12, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    We need to just not buy the products, we are blessed to have other options too, go expand in Alabama

  10. Trav Cpt | July 12, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    He’s living in a bubble, shielded by their millions!!

  11. Bernard M. | July 12, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    He said he won’t but I can’t wait for that “phoney” apology and yes it’s coming it always does!

  12. Tal Moore | July 12, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    Who could’ve guessed that a rich CEO would be out-of-touch with the current zeitgeist?

  13. Humph Schriek | July 12, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Two men: Both born with a golden spoon! No clue of the daily struggles in life!

  14. Cathy Smith | July 12, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    remember: history does not go away just because you don’t know what it is.

  15. Kimball Harris | July 12, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    “If you ain’t boycotting Goya you ain’t Hispanic”… Joe Biden

  16. Darrell Smith | July 12, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    I remember the Atlanta bus boycott when the bus company didn’t realize that 70% of their customers were black made them do an about-face quick😨

  17. susan tester | July 12, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    I stand with the Latinos no more got a in my pantry ever again

  18. Super G | July 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    He said “He’ll no” let’s show him what a boycott looks like.

  19. Daily Beast | July 12, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    *Where you spend your dollars in a capitalist society is almost the equivalent of voting in a way. Why would we make people rich that stand against our core value*

  20. CCJJ160Channels | July 12, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    He’s free to support whomever he pleases. And people are free to spend their dollars elsewhere.

