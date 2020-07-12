NBC News contributor, Julio Ricardo Varela, joined Alex Witt to explain his most recent op-ed on the growing calls within the Latino community to boycott Goya Foods after Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue called President Trump a 'blessed' leader.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Backlash Against Goya CEO Explained As Calls For Boycott Grow | MSNBC