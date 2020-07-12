As coronavirus continues to surge in states across the U.S. White House officials are distancing themselves from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports on how the White House is working to discredit Dr. Fauci.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
White House Works To Discredit Dr. Fauci As Coronavirus Surges in U.S. | MSNBC
White House has no ability to discredit anyone any more.
@Football Nerd I was just reading your very long list of what the Moron said and it vanished.
Please post it again and as often as you can on every media you can. Voters need to be reminded of
the stupid things he said.
@Hugh Manetty very clever 👍
@Kor Kalba The reality is that the masks used by the general public are more effective at preventing someone who is infected from spreading it to others than they are at preventing someone who is uninfected from becoming infected. This is why as many people as possible need to wear masks in public in order for them to be effective. Unless you are wearing a mask rated N95 or better, you run a risk, however small, of the virus being able to pass through your mask if it is in the air around you.
It’s gotten to the point where I’ve lost respect for the OFFICE of the president. If Trump can be elected, why should I respect the position?
@sasha dlg
Please follow my facebook page. I’m going to publish a full list in October!
https://www.facebook.com/My-Memes-109982137409411/?modal=admin_todo_tour
Donald J Trump on Covid-19
January 22nd – “It’s not a pandemic, it’s just 1 person. We have it totally under control, we’re going to be just fine”
January 26th – “China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank president Xi”
February 10th – “By April, when it gets a bit warmer, it will miraculously go away”
February 19th – “I think when we get to April, the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on the virus”
February 24th – “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA”
February 25th – “We’re very close to a vaccine”
February 25th – “China is getting it under control. So I think that it’s a problem that’s going to just go away”
February 26th – “We have 15 cases and within a couple of days that’s going to be down close to zero so that’s a pretty good job we’ve done”
February 26th – “This is like the flu”
February 26th – “My administration has done a great job controlling this virus.
February 26th – “The infection seems to have gone down over the last 2 days. We’re going to be at 5 people pretty soon. And we could be at just 1 or 2 people over the next short period of time”
February 27th – “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear”
February 28th – “This is the democrats new hoax”
February 29th – “We’ve taken aggressive actions to confront the coronavirus. They are the most aggressive taken my any country”
March 5th – “In 2010, swine flu was poorly handled and 13,000 died. Remind me who was president then”
March 6th – “Our numbers are lower than just about anybody”
March 6th – “It’s going to go away, hopefully at the end of the month”
March 9th – “Last year 37,000 Americans die from flu. At this moment there are 546 cases of coronavirus and 22 deaths. Think about that”
March 11th – “We’re more prepared to fight the virus than any other country. The virus doesn’t stand a chance against us”
March 12th – “It’s going away. We want it to go away”
March 13th – “I don’t take responsibility at all”
March 16th – “I rate my handling of the outbreak as a 10 out of 10”
March 17th – “I’ve always known this was a pandemic. I said this was a pandemic long before anyone else did. I’ve always viewed it as very serious”
March 17th – “We’ve done a fantastic job. The only thing we haven’t done well is to get good press”
March 24th – “We never shut the country down for flu”
March 30th – “It will go away. You know it, you know it is going away, and it will go away”
March 31st – “It’s going to go away, hopefully at the end of the month. And if not, hopefully it will be soon after that”
April 1st – “People said don’t do anything, just ride it out and think of it as the flu. But it’s not the flu, it is vicious”
April 3rd – “It’s going to go away. I said it’s going to go away and it is going away”
April 3rd – “The previous administration left the shelves empty”
April 5th – “We have purchased 29 million pills of hydroxychloroquine. Just take it, what do you have to lose?”
April 9th – “I think what happens is it’s going to go away. This will go away”
April 10th – “I looks as though we’ll only have 60,000 deaths, which is substantially lower than what any of the scientists thought”
April 16th – “We are past the peak”
April 17th – “The lockdown is too tough. Liberate Minnesota, liberate Michigan, liberate Virginia”
April 23rd – “We have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world”
April 23rd – “Suppose we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light. Supposing you brought light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some way”
April 24th – “Disinfectant knocks it out in 1 minute. Can we use that? By injecting it inside the body?”
April 25th – “I was being sarcastic about disinfectant”
April 25th – “There might not be a 2nd wave once we reopen. It might not come back at all”
April 27th – “We’ve tested more than any every country in the world combined”
April 28th – “I can’t think of any reason as to why calls about disinfectant poisoning have spiked”
April 29th – “It’s gonna go. It’s gonna leave. It’s gonna be gone. It’s going to be eradicated”
April 30th – “Obama left us with broken tests”
May 3rd – “We’re going to lose anywhere from 75,000 to 100,000 people”
May 7th – “Wearing a mask would send the wrong message and make me look ridiculous”
May 8th – “It’s going to go away. We’re not going to see it again”
May 8th – “This is gonna go away without a vaccine”
May 13th – “If we did less testing, we would have less cases. So in a way, by doing all of this testing it makes me look bad”
May 14th – “Testing is overrated”
May 21st – “When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing. I look at it as a good thing because it means our testing is much better. So I view it as a badge of honour. Really, it’s a badge of honour”
June 16th – “As I always say, even without a vaccine, it will go away”
July 1st – “I think that, at some point, it’s just going to sort of, disappear”
June 15th – “If you don’t test you don’t have any cases. If we stopped testing right now we’d have very few cases, if any”
June 17th – “The virus is dying out”
June 18th – “Some people wear masks to signal disapproval of me”
June 19th – “I have done a phenomenal job with covid”
June 19th – “Testing is a double edged sword. So I said to my people slow the testing down please”
June 22nd – “I don’t kid. If we did less testing, we would have less cases”
June 23rd – “With smaller testing we would show fewer cases”
June 23rd – “I saved millions of lives”
June 23rd – “Cases only up because of our big number testing”
July 3rd – “There is a rise in coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good”
July 4th – “We’re well on our way to a tremendous victory over this virus”
July 5th – “Chinas secrecy, deceptions and cover up allowed this virus to spread all over the world. China must be held fully accountable”
July 5th – “New China virus cases up because of massive testing, deaths are down. The fake news media should report this”
July 9th – “For the 1/100th time, the reason why we show so many cases compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our testing is bigger and better”
July 10th – “We’re doing very well. We’re winning the war against this virus”
July 10th – “Texas and Florida are going to have it under control very quickly”
Truth is the biggest threat to Trump. He will do what ever it takes to undermine anyone who is honest with the American people.
@cheeze nip Except that the average person goes to plenty of places with other average people which exposes them to the virus. No, you really cant argue that Trump is using data.
Maga
@Sandy Allen .he is just like a big ole kid. Sometimes I m just embarrassed for him // because he is just soooo dumb!¡¡¡ & yet**** here he is still our leader , ourr pres.,,,,,,. WHY¡¡¡;¡¡¡
We are talking about hospitals overflowing with covid patients, something thet yoi will be teased about for the rest of your life.
Same thing happened with wmd.
Trump and everyone in the Trump MAFIA administration are going to prison for decades !
They are already imprisoned by their busy schedules, useless information, and false sense of power.
God loves even TRUMP. He’s probably very unhappy with him though.
If only. That is a wonderful thought
@s 400 omg where DO you ignorant people come from?
the white house IS the discredit until November…everyone VOTE pls….extremely important
Yup!
TRUMP 2020
Trump Jr 2024
Anyone but a democrat 2032!
Seeing that members of his camp are bailing out right and left, the more the merrier!
@Samara Hamilton bailing out or rats employed by the left kiddo?
@bill gates .. Hey, Bill… Does the steel plate in your skull still get infected?…
Hey White House…what about the many times tRUMP been wrong..discredit that orange man.
Fauci should QUIT. He shouldn’t remain on a task force whose leaders contradict him. He can speak from another platform. Even just the threat of quitting would help. Trump doesn’t want the headline: “Top Epidemiologist Resigns, Cites Trump Contradictions.”
They are the ones that paints him
J Groovy he can files lawsuit against Trump because he’s being abused and threatened ! He could get millions 💴💴
@bill gates .. Hey, Billy — What’s your motivation — the onset of brain cancer?.. Stupid lump…
discredit a guy who has been saying what is blatantly obvious, and the proof of which is all around? wow… this administration really is JUST THAT STUPID.
@Cecil Brisley Houston ‘pop-up’ hospital costing $17M may be dismantled over lack of use, reports say
*U.S. Field Hospitals Stand Down, Most Without Treating Any COVID-19 Patients*
Army Corps of Engineers mobilized in the U.S., hiring private contractors to build emergency field hospitals around the country.
The endeavor cost more than $660 million, according to an NPR analysis of federal spending records.
*But nearly four months into the pandemic, most of these facilities haven’t treated a single patient.*
@Cecil Brisley What is it you do not comprehend? – Japan saw fewer deaths than average…for the year as a whole, it is possible that overall deaths will be down on 2019.
*This is particularly striking because Japan has many of the conditions that make it vulnerable to Covid-19, but it never adopted the energetic approach to tackling the virus that some of its neighbors did.*
…..and dishonest!!!!
It’s not stupid, it’s evil, filled with opportunists who are only looking to keep their cushy WH jobs by sucking up and enabling Donald Trump’s delusions, willing to tell such weak and pathetically blatant lies..
@Halloween Knight ultimately they all end up flipping. these are not friends.
The mere fact that the Whitehouse is calling him a liar is enough to know they are telling lies AGAIN.
s 400 STOP FLOODING
@GolDreadLocks The doc did speak freely, and often wrong. Even after it came out that the WHO and China lied, he still praised them. He admitted to lying about masks. He has constantly flipped flopped on whether lockdowns are necessary, just a weeks ago mind you, not months ago.
@Allan Gregory ?
@kathy kelly then you obviously are not paying attention. Stop pointing fingers and get on with fixing the problem.
@M D to fix problems, you need to know who are the problem solvers, and who are not. I’m sure you haven’t criticized Trump at all right, oh you have, but I thought you didn’t want to point fingers. You are projecting, your lack of self awareness is astonishing.
I will NEVER believe anything the Trump White House says.
QueenJaneApproximately I never have.
Of course he’s made mistakes!! Who hasn’t regarding this novel, well constructed virus?? Fauci never said that he has done it “all right”! However, he’s more knowledgeable than TRUMP and his yes men. He quickly admits to mistakes and quickly tries to correct them by giving better recommendations. Red America, you are supporting a sick man.
At least he’s learning a lot. What are you learning?
@Marty Baldwin His job, is to literally make correct predictions but he is consistently wrong and even admitted to lying about the ineffectiveness of masks a couple weeks ago to congress. Not a mistake, a purposeful lie. He thought Ebola was going to be a pandemic, he has a history of terrible predictions for other diseases. He was anti lockdown a few weeks ago, and now he is saying we need to lockdown again. He recently said the falling death rate is a problem? what? Rising death rate bad, also falling death rate bad?
thats b/c you been brainwashed jane lol
Doctor Fauci is the guy that knows what he is talking about. TRUMP is a GOOF
@K S In 3 weeks Faucis prediction will be correct. Florida in particular are not slowing down, yesterday their governor reopened disney world. It’s like they want to be the next New York!
@Football Nerd i don’t want to unduly alarm anyone, but the Financial Times COVID graphs show he’s on course to being right – Fauci, obviously. Trump will never be right:
https://ig.ft.com/coronavirus-chart/?areas=usa&areas=gbr&areasRegional=usny&areasRegional=usca&areasRegional=usfl&areasRegional=ustx&areasRegional=usga&areasRegional=usaz&cumulative=0&logScale=0&perMillion=0&values=cases
@TooSlowTube In 3 weeks he will be proven right unless serious action is taken now
@Football Nerd It looks that way, yes.
@Ricky Spanish Ricky Spanish on American Dad is under five feet tall. FYI : )
As a reminder: Dr Fauci has said, “We failed”, “We were not prepared,” and “Things are going in the wrong direction”.
Are we “still winning”, Trump?
@Football Nerd Trump lies, but they just can’t figure this out for themselves. They just repeat his garbage and then act surprised when it doesn’t come to pass.
I’ve given up on the people around me.
I’ve had two neighbors die from this virus, and I don’t care. I don’t even pretend to care when people come around boo-hooing about it. I just don’t care. Their ignorance won’t be missed.
@Football Nerd I’m simply basing this assessment (which admittedly could be wrong) on the age range reported by doctors and nurses of who predominantly is currently showing up at hospitals. Of course young people can have secondary contact with older people. But maybe said young people will take more precautions around their elders as a result of risky behavior, which abounds. Thus, the elders will be safer. Just maybe.
@Michaela Francis William H. Is what happens when Trump doesn’t flush the big dump in the toilet
https://youtu.be/PRa6t_e7dgI
He’s the problem
@Zebra Zagadore Ok, but the facts are deaths are already going up. As whilst there may be a higher % of cases in younger people. The cases have gone up in every age group.
I don’t see trump getting re-elected this pandemic is getting worse and with it the economy
bill gates spam alert 🚨
@Stuart Wayne That’s because people thought he was punking us and thought they could be complacent. Or vote Independent and it’d be fine. Now we ALL know better and are going to the polls.
@juandeldiablo696 Reported. He’s on every comment thread.
Stuart Wayne Two things..1 Biden ain’t Hillary 2. Now everybody knows Trump couldn’t run a sweet shop.
Just another example of why America has had the worst response to the coronavirus than any country in the world.
Trump’s lies, indifference and gaslighting are responsible for the needless deaths of thousands of Americans.
You can argue in favor of both Trump and Dr. Fauci using data. For Trump, you say the average person only travels so far using limited resources (gas money) and only has to worry about a fraction of the cases in their own county, not the entire state. For Dr. Fauci, you look at the increasing rate of positive cases and scarcity of hospital beds to argue that the nation should not gamble with nature.
Trump owns you!
Exactly. It is the responsibility of Americans to tell Donald Trump to shut up, that we don’t believe a word he says, and we know that he knows nothing.
I think the bottom line is you have an administration that doesn’t care what the truth is period. They have an agenda and the facts just don’t matter. They have their narrative and it does not matter if it isn’t true. There are no surprises here since this is the way it has been since Kellyanne Conway coined ” Alternative Facts”.
Of course Dr Fauci will not LIE for president BONE SPURS
I have sooooooo much more 😈. Playtime 😈
@kathy kelly let’s match lie for lie, 6 previous potus and then the orange man with the intellectual ability to dankrupt, cheat, lie, slander, sack all science medical and treasures, … shall I continue,😴😴😴
Free education can continue tomorrow maybe, I’m already bored enough to sleep 🙏🏻🤫😴🛌
@kathy kelly I’m talking about the remaining number of hospital beds (scarcity) not the rate of hospitalization. The rate is useless.
@cheeze nip I’m not talking about the rate of hospitalization for the virus, I am just talking about total rates of hospitalization, barely up. We have plenty of open beds. PPl will say but the ICUS are above 90%, well they usually are. We are just seeing way more testing, about 6 times as much testing per day as we did in March and about half the daily deaths, about 1/3rd of the amount of daily deaths at the peak in April. We flattened the curve with deaths 3 months ago, then the media and bureaucrats moved the goalposts to cases.
Didn’t trump call the virus a hoax, Wasn’t warm weather supposed to get rid off it..smdh
@kathy kelly ‘the travel ban’
Oh, this’ll be good.
When do you think the ‘travel ban’ started?
Go on…..
@T Electronix Late January, your point? who was banning travel before then? you know the media hated on it and Bernie and Biden called it racist 2 months later, you know that right? Fauci didn’t even publicly support travel bans until Trump signed. He went on TV a WEEk before and said they won’t be necessary.
As he drank the Lysol koolaid
@Uniquely Lily no, he was talking about a UV light therapy being used to treat covid, the disinfectant is the light. Light is often called….the best disinfectant, watch the full context.
@kathy kelly Hah!
A ‘late January travel ban’ you say?
No, honey.
Flights from China to the US were not, repeat NOT, stopped.
Travel from China to the US was NOT stopped.
You ignorant (literally. you do not know) gop sycophant.
Again, just to make it crystal clear to you: people were still travelling direct from China in to the US, and with 0 testing or screenings on arrival, through January and February and in to March.
And you didn’t know that, did you?
No, because you believed whatever b.s. the gop fed you.
Trump, “I don’t care if he is saving lives. Get rid of him. He makes me look bad!” Trump really wishes this virus would just go away and leave poor little Donny alone.
You know that’s coming
@Tanner Shortnacy Trump cost life’s with his big hard head and lack of knowledge in that area. Everything that he can’t control is a hoax
@Cynthia Gonzalez amen
@Crystal Giddens and what the United States is doing is right. New York bend the curve the rest of the states undisciplined and this is why the virus is spreading
This is the kind of bs that happens when you have the worst person in the world in charge.
Putin is in charge and this administration are his puppets
@carl armstrong I agree the United States of Russia.
@bill gates take your propaganda elsewhere. Trump is outta here, lmao!!
Drumf being in the oval office is, along with this new castigation of a medical expert, a **symptom** of a very broken society.
It isn’t just that a right-wing, authortarian, anti-science mob like the republican party would try to attack Fauci……it’s that they think **it might actually play well with voters to do this** .
The gop do these things because there are enough credulous people who lap up whatever fix news tells them.
WELL…THIS GUY HAS A MATH A MATH AND CHEMISTRY DEGREE….AND MAY HAVE AN.INSIDE ON WHATS HAPPENNING… https://youtu.be/3UcarK-tHbQ
Mary Trump: My uncle has a long undiagnosed learning disability.
He’s just completely incapable of learning anything at this point.
@Susan Stanley big deal so she’s a nutty professor
Do you think at this stage that there may be sufficient evidence to prove that Donald Trump is unfit to hold the position of President of the United States of America? Do you feel that the country is in such a critical shape that this needs to be done immediately? “Think monkeys think 🤔 “
@Allan Gregory no , and if Trump debates crooked Joe Biden Biden will vapor lock, he can’t even do a 10-minute interview without gaffing
Aside from being narcissist
Since someone mention debates. Will they have to wear masks during the debates? Who will hold the mask on the nose the longest? That will be a sight to see.
Is America aware of the fact that it’s ruled by its most stupid people? And this is the result: Real life Idiocracy…
@kathy kelly Please… Tell Betsy DeVos or Mike Pence this…
Don’t forget the people that voted them to status.
@Histopher Citchens tell them what? you can explain, use your words
kathy kelly yeah all I heard was “praise trump”
The only way that America could reclaim it’s dubious reputation as the world’s greatest
democracy, would be to bring in legislation prohibiting anyone with an I.Q that doesn’t
exceed double figures, from voting.
@blackcherrysmokebomb LOL, i just used your own logic to show why the guy you want to be in charge of the pandemic is useless. Your TDS is showing.
Trump and his followers have killed more Americans than Al Qaeda ever dreamed of killing.
@johnny Ed won’t be many left when trump is done
@real american Just one month;
Trump golf schedule January 2020, and important events.
Impeachment Wednesday, December 18 House votes to impeach
Campaign Rally Wednesday, December 18, 2019 Battle Creek MI
Golf 12/21/2019 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL
Golf 12/22/2019 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL, Lunch with Rush Limbaugh and Jim Herman
Golf 12/23/2019 thru 12/31/2019 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL
Cov-19 December 31, 2019, China alerted WHO about an unknown viral pneumonia
Golf 01/01/2020 and 01/02/2020 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL
Campaign Rally Friday, January 3, 2020 Miami FL
Golf 01/04/2020 and 05 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL
Cov-19 01/05/2020 WHO reported a “pneumonia of unknown cause” in Wuhan, China.
Cov-19 January 7, Chinese Government announced they had identified a new Corona virus
Cov-19 Jan. 9 The WHO released a press statement on the 01/07 Chinese report.
Campaign Rally Thursday, January 9, 2020 Toledo OH
Cov-19 January 13, 16, coronavirus-19 cases from Thailand and Japan
Campaign Rally Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Milwaukee WI
Cov-19 January 17, a second death in China, 3 US airport screen Wuhan travelers
Golf 01/18/2020 and 19th Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL
Cov-19 January 22, 2020: Trump, “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
Cov-19 January 23, WHO makes a public announcement that the new virus is not yet a pandemic.
Trump 01/24/2020 In a tweet, Trump praised China for its efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. “China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!”
Campaign Rally Tuesday, January 28, 2020 Wildwood NJ
Cov-19 January 30, WHO declared a “global health emergency”
Cov-19 January 30, 2020: WHO announced that the outbreak had become a “public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus.”
Campaign Rally Thursday, January 30, 2020 Des Moines IA Trump, “We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment.”
Cov-19 January 31 “Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Persons who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus”
@real american
Trump golf schedule February 2020, and important events.
Golf 02/01/2020 and 02 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL
State of the Union Address, Feb. 4, “Protecting Americans’ health also means fighting infectious diseases. We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.”
Trump Feb. 2 In an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said, “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
Impeachment Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Senate votes not to remove Trump from office.
Cov-19 Wednesday, February 5, 2020 Flights evacuating US citizens have returned from Wuhan.
February 10, 2020: Trump, “Typically, that will go away in April. We’re in great shape though. We have 12 cases — 11 cases, and many of them are in good shape now ”
Campaign Rally Monday, February 10, 2020 Manchester NH
Golf 02/15/2020 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL
Campaign Rally Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Phoenix AZ
Campaign Rally Thursday, February 20, 2020 Colorado Springs CO
Campaign Rally Friday, February 21, 2020 Las Vegas NV
February 27, 2020: Trump, “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
February 28: Trump, ” the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus… this is their new hoax ”
Campaign Rally Friday, February 28, 2020 North Charleston SC
February 29: Trump, “Everything is really under control”
@Gary Hurd Where are you getting this nonsense?
@real american
March, Stock Market crashed;
Campaign Rally Monday, March 2, 2020 Charlotte NC
March 6: Trump, “This came unexpectedly, it came out of China, we closed it down, we stopped it, it was a very early shut down”
Golf 03/07/2020 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL. Quarantined cruise ship passengers forced to say on-board
Golf 03/08/2020 Trump Intl, West Palm Beach, FL. Hosts Washington Nationals
March 10: Trump, “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away”
Cov-19 03/20/2020: 22,043 cases 278 fatalities.
Cov-19 03/23/2020: 41,708 cases 573 deaths
Cov-19 03/25/2020: 69,194 cases 1,050 deaths
Cov-19 03/28/2020: 132,637 cases 2,351 deaths
Mar. 31: Donald Trump, “I don’t think I would have done any better had I not been impeached.”
I knew this would happen eventually. Fauci isn’t going to lie for Trump so now he’s an enemy.
Fauci should QUIT. He shouldn’t remain on a task force whose leaders contradict him. He can speak from another platform. Even just the threat of quitting would help. Trump doesn’t want the headline: “Top Epidemiologist Resigns, Cites Trump Contradictions.”
@bill gates .lol.
Don’t worry Fauci gonna make sure you get a nice healthy vaccine. Don’t ask questions just take it.
He and all the rest he has discarded, when they tell th truth. I hope they drag Trump out.