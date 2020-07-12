As coronavirus continues to surge in states across the U.S. White House officials are distancing themselves from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert. NBC News’ Josh Lederman reports on how the White House is working to discredit Dr. Fauci.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

White House Works To Discredit Dr. Fauci As Coronavirus Surges in U.S. | MSNBC