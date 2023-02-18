31 comments

    1. But it’s not a recreational event. He’s the host of the event, he’s the most famous golfer in the world, he has all this attention when he plays.

      This isn’t recreation. If he did it on a private round or just in practice, no one would even notice.

      You’re more outraged than the people upset about it.

      Pathetic widdle ❄️ victim

      Reply

  4. Come on CNN! Soooooo much other things going on and you give this energy. Clearly, you have stooped to FoxNews levels!!!!!

    Reply

  6. This prank sounds silly, the kind of thing competitors might do to loosen the tension. These women don’t get it.

    Reply

    1. I’m a woman and I get it. I think it’s funny and people need to lighten up. Please don’t generalize all women tho….just sayin

      Reply

  8. It was funny, stop being so sensitive my wife and daughter both play golf and thought it was funny, and No golf has been trying for years to get women to play, it’s a lie to say it’s hostile

    Reply

  9. I haven’t slept since!!!!!!! I am so angry and offended! I’m just kidding, I’m glad people are butt hurt😂

    Reply

  10. When will people realize that being a father to a girl or having sisters or even being a product of a mother has no influence whatsoever on male chauvinism?

    Reply

  11. What if its not a joke. Shame on CNN you need sensitivity training. Havent you heard guys have periods now isnt that what the left says? Maybe Justin isnt just a PGA star maybe he’s a menstruating person too. i think an apology is in order

    Reply

  13. This is hilarious 😆
    It’s really just a joke.
    But maybe next time, just make sure the cameras dont get you 🤣

    Reply

  17. Lol 😆 🤣 😂 OMG. This sh*t is funny!! The million dollar question is??🤔🤔🤔 where did he get it from🤔🤔 can’t imagine Tiger going to the store for that or even asking somebody for it.

    Reply

  19. The Karen response to his joke is almost as funny as the gag itself… good to see tiger on the return…👍

    Reply

  20. Jesus it was a JOKE! So because he’s 47 he can’t have a sense of humor?! Why is everything so triggering for so many people? Lighten up already life is too short!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.