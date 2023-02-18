Jimmy Carter to begin receiving hospice care February 18, 2023 81 comments Tagged with former president, Georgia, hospice, Jeff Zeleny, Jimmy Carter, Kai Bird, Plains, president carter, sara sidner, treatment Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
President Jimmy Carter is one of the finest Presidents and a great human being . I hope his last journey is peaceful .
@Shlep Messing Nah nah you people all think Hillary is the secret President of the Illuminati don’t even deny it.
trump the worse he lost 2.9 jobs
@abe yamani My government did serious damage to your country, and most, in the Middle East. No doubt they hoped for the best and that you would side with us over the Soviet Union. As an American that has been all over the world in Government service I DESPAIR over what was done to Iran by my government. PLEASE know that the American people wish no ill on the Iranian people. We HATE that our governments are so opposed.
@Shlep Messing you poor thing ,it must really suck being you.
One of the few truly good people that served the people in this country.
He was a bit before my time, but my thought of him is that “He did more for the people world after his time as president, than as his time as president”.
@thinkerly1 we are still executing 98 year old Nazis. Time does not excuse a persons crimes. The Iranians let the hostages go as Reagan was sworn in as President. Because they knew he would not take this BS from the Iranians.
@bngr bngr After months of negotiations, the Iranian government released the hostages in January 1981. The negotiations had been conducted by the Carter administration, while the release was made the first day of the Reagan administration. Stop spewing disinformation. President Carter was committed to the release of the hostages and made many attempts to free them.
@Pat Harris
Camp David, Iran hostage, fuel crisis. If you lived through those times you’d remember. He maybe a good person but was horrible on foreign relations and as a leader.
Not recognized within his lifetime as the absolutely amazing individual and American that he is. Kind generous, caring and always attempting to be the voice of reason and compassion. Also a genuine military hero, he was trained and qualified to work on nuclear reactors while in the U.S. navy. While visiting the Chalk River experimental nuclear reactor outside Ottawa there was a “china syndrome” disaster and Jimmy Carter , knowing that he faced permanent disability or death after just 90 seconds of exposure, suited up, entered the reactor, and like a true American hero, in the nick of time, saved the day (true story). Amazing man, amazing American…Best Regards from Canada eh.
Thank you for sharing this. I didn’t know. I campaigned for him for president but wasn’t eligible to vote until one day after the election.
Thank you for your kind story. President Carter the
best.
He is also a Nobel Peace Prize Winner, and even won a grammy award.
President Carter did the right thing and helped people so often and never asked to be acknowledged for what he did. After he left office he went home and started building houses for the poor. He is a great man and a good person. We really need more people like him. I often would say I wish President Carter would run for office when the current Persidents would be making bad choices and causing harm to our country. I doubt we will ever see anyone like him again.
I hope they are making sure he is not in pain.
I wish they had a place where we could post good wishes for him.
He needs to see how many people remember all the good things he did for us.
Thank you President Carter
He also was a Submarine Commander
I’m grateful to be alive at the same time as Jimmy Carter. His life helped make the world a better place
Well said James.
98 years old! I would have expected him to have been in hospice care 10 years ago. From all indications, he’s been active and productive well into his 90s.
@Kermit T. Frog he was definitely active well into his 90s
Be the change you want to make don’t front and stuff your greedy pockets with other peoples money
Truly, a great man, and a credit to the office of President of the United States.
God bless you, jimmy.
He’s one President who always tried to do his best for his Country. He has honor, and lives it. He is one man to emulate.
ha! He didn’t protect our gate did he.
@Mary J found the trump worshipper!!!
Someone who truly cared about people. A example of honesty and kindness. I’m sure he will be welcomed at the pearly gates with open arms and the words well done.
I was 2 years old once Former President Carter had entered the White House in 1976
The world could benefit greatly from more people like him. Wonderful man.
@Dot Murphy 68 is not cold
@barn owl how did he “make” people do anything? Did he employ mind control?
@barn owl You don’t have the balls to recognize a quality human being. Instead you worship the American oligarchy of extractive industries.
Mother Teresa said if we would all give a little it would make a difference.
The first president I voted for. He taught me how to sink a nail with only two hits! He got a bad rap because of the gas shortages during his presidency which was a global issue, not something he did wrong. Love him to bits!
Actually there was a conspiracy by the forces of greedy fascism to destroy his presidency. There were tankers full of oil kept off shore to inflame the shortages, and the US Oil companies refused to buy Canadian Oil. I know this because I met a young woman whose father was in the wholesale oil business, and he told her all about what was happening. So, to a great extent, the oil crises was largely contrived…and the US Oil corporations made insane profits. And yes, the sudden hyper inflation of prices, especially of food, is political attack on Democratic leadership. It’s just heart breaking, as more people will end up homeless and dying.
My first vote for president also the Carters were truly made of the right stuff , God Bless them both they have touched so many with respect, Honor and dignity! Thankyou President Carter and First Lady Carter for all you have done and all you have helped and for setting an example that most forgot about !
This is heart breaking! President Carter is a wonderful humanitarian and while I knew this day would come it still saddens me to learn he is nearing the end of his days. America needs more honest, patriotic and principled leaders like former President Carter! He will be sorely missed!!!!!!😥
President Carter is surely an inspiration for how he lived his life and the positive contributions he has made.
He’s I think the last of the old guard presidents up to George Bush. I’m Canadian but I always admired your president z. Nicest smile. Prayers to family and friends
I would much rather have an aging President Carter in the White House than what we had the last time who’s trying to make a comeback in 2024! Even if we all knew this was coming one day, this is still truly sad news!
His grace and dignity should serve as example of how a person chooses to live reflects on his character. It’s sad that more people don’t emulate him.
I really love him so much, a man with a good heart.
A rare and honorable man. His passing will be a great loss, and a powerful reminder of how low we’ve sunk.
My heart and prayers go out to this great and good man and his wife and family. À true and real American.
💯 I wish all American presidents could behave this way. I wish this not to be an end of diplomacy but a new beginning to peace!
Such a magnificent example of the phrase “A Servant’s Heart.” A truly decent human being and a terribly under-appreciated President. I’m glad to have been been able to see the example he has set for this Country. I hope his final journey is peaceful and that he knows how many lives he’s touched.
2nd worst President behind Biden.
Thank you for saying how I feel to
Karl Bursa: Beautifully said, Karl. 🙂
@Corrie Crazy Yes. He is the very definition of the servant leader. You can look far and wide, but I don’t think you’ll ever find a better example of decency than Jimmy Carter. I’ve been dreading this for a long time. He led a magnificent life.
A man who has dedicated his life to the betterment of all human beings. I cannot say just how much respect I have for him. My thoughts are with his wife as well. They have been side by side for such a long time. This has to be extremely difficult for her at this time.
A good president and a wonderful humanitarian. I feel he was someone you could always trust.
Thank you for saying what my heart pills to God bless you President Carter
This is truly a person whose entire life has been devoted to serving his country and his fellow man. Beyond inspirational. A true model for all future leaders.
@Ronald Nixon Yeah, a crook, shyster and traitor…….
Maybe for you but not Iran . He ayatollah jimmy carter brought mullas to Iran . Shame on him
@Ronald Nixon : You cultists just can’t help yourselves can you !
@Ronald Nixon According to his white nationalist white supremacist cult followers.
Trump’s minions Trump hemorrhoids can’t help themselves.
A kind and empathetic man whose actions mirrored his views. It saddens me that all American politicians do not follow the example of this genuine person. He is an icon.
I wish all American presidents could behave this way. I wish this not to be an end of diplomacy but a new beginning to peace!
Yes, he is. And icon and true Christian. A man who truly feared God and did not live by man’s standard but by his Creator’s
Indeed, an incredible force of nature. No one has been more demonstrably engaged in helping people here at home in the US, and all over the world for several decades. Thank you Jimmy!
He is a kind and gracious soul and has made our world a better place. Praying for President Carter and his family at this time🙏🏽
As a Georgian and African American, I always admire Jimmy Carter, an honest and God-fearing man. It’s saddened me he doesn’t get enough credit during his presidency but glad for his philanthropy and dedication to human rights all his life. I’m glad I met him in back 2016. May God continue to bless him and his family.
@Caramel Delight that’s right
@Gregory Braciska I am native and melanated.
@Gregory Braciska : You’re entitled to your opinion. Just as you’re able to ask yourself why you need to use former President Carter’s imminent passing to express it laced with the vitriol and ignorance of your politics. While i don’t expect that you will, I wish you peace.
@Gregory Braciska …. Actually he’s the most consequential POTUS since FDR. From Gov.Info
“established a national energy policy to deal with the energy shortage and decontrolled domestic petroleum prices to stimulate production. He deregulated the trucking and airline industries and prompted Government efficiency through civil service reform. His expansion of the national park system to include protection of 103 million acres in Alaska was one of the many ways he sought to improve the environment. By creating the Department of Education, he increased human and social services, bolstered the Social Security system and appointed record numbers of women, African Americans and Hispanics to Government jobs.
In foreign affairs, he was a champion for human rights. He helped bring amity between Egypt and Israel through the Camp David agreement of 1978. He obtained ratification of the Panama Canal treaties, and worked to establish full diplomatic relations with the Peoples Republic of China. He continued difficult negotiations over hostages in Iran, leading to the release of 52 Americans the day he left office”
@Robert Nussberger …established a national energy policy to deal with the energy shortage and decontrolled domestic petroleum prices to stimulate production. He deregulated the trucking and airline industries and prompted Government efficiency through civil service reform. He created FEMA. His expansion of the national park system to include protection of 103 million acres in Alaska was one of the many ways he sought to improve the environment. By creating the Department of Education, he increased human and social services, bolstered the Social Security system and appointed record numbers of women, African Americans and Hispanics to Government jobs.
In foreign affairs, he was a champion for human rights. He helped bring amity between Egypt and Israel through the Camp David agreement of 1978. He obtained ratification of the Panama Canal treaties, and worked to establish full diplomatic relations with the Peoples Republic of China. He continued difficult negotiations over hostages in Iran, leading to the release of 52 Americans the day he left office.