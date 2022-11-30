62 comments

  2. If banks still paid nominal interest on savings, people would save more instead of spending every dime and price chasing goods, services and homes, and even stocks, to ridiculous levels.

    1. The only thing that causes inflation is printing worthless money. The US government has done that ten fold since 2020.

  4. A little translation is needed here.
    When an elite says “mild”, he means mild for him and bad for you.
    When an elite says “next year”, he means it’s hitting you now and it might tickle him next year.
    You’ll have to “buckle down” and…he’ll still get to buy that yacht next year.

    2. It means mild for everyone. A strong job market means very good news for the majority of Americans.

    5. @Ekaterina Ponizovskaya Devine No. Maybe for you. But we have more poor and lower middle class in our country in the last couple of years than we’ve had in decades. This poor economy is making them poorer to the point of deciding whether to pay the electric bill or eat. As a nation, we are becoming poorer. That will trickle up eventually. I believe the JP Morgan guy. This Guy sounded like he was being paid to give a positive spin. I know a woman with a good job who was doing just fine, but just had to get a second job because everything is so high and getting higher. People are even putting off retirement.

  8. I’m just so happy for the record profits all the big corporations made by exploiting their employees for their labor and over charging on everything so the big boys can get their huge annual bonuses. Congrats 🎉🍾🎊🎈

    2. Shhh. Americans are supposed to believe the GOP line that it’s Biden who sets prices and caused greedflation.

  11. Yet the this ceo 31% year-over-year pay bump in 2021, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Moynihan’s base salary remains at $1.5 million, with the total compensation package coming to $32 million including stock

  14. Inflation dropping from 8.2% in September to 7.7% in October isn’t good. It’s only less bad–akin to politicians saying they cut spending when they really only raised spending less than they wanted. It’s a creative use of words.

  16. Lies. He’s straight up lying about real time transactions. Banks absolutely have the ability to do real time transactions but they’re always “processing” your transactions and they move things around so that something you spent on Thursday or Friday when you had money in the bank is processing behind other transactions and then they move new transactions forward ahead of the ones you did when you had funds available and then they hit you with overdraft fees, etc. etc. He’s lying.

    3. Yes. He was lying! Hoping Americans will buy more Christmas presents and use a credit card. Pay cash and buy very little this year. If you have a yard, plan now for a spring vegetable garden. I have one every year. It’s not complicated. Just study a bit.

  17. So let me get this straight. All the workers who are going on strike because they want a 7 Days of paid family leave . Largely due to big CEO talking over 90% of the money . And you guys bring the CEO of one of the biggest Banks in the Country and ask him what he thinks like he does not do the same. Really shows how corporate the mainstream

  19. I was put in IEP at 6yrs old. I got a psych evaluation for learning disabilities to find I had none in 2021.after graduating without and actual highschool education, I had to learn what others learn in k-12 during three financial crisis, and it took a decade to do what I should have got in grade school. I graduated college in 2020 during the third recession. I finally have saved ever penny I had , sacrifice food, clothing, and lived in horrible apartments to save anything I could. And now we’re going for a fourth recession. 2001 and the war that followed, 2008-2012 financial crisis, 2020 COVID, and now 2023. How much more food can you take out of my mouth? How much can you possibly take from minority communities. When will you let me prosper. You took my education, my youth, my health, my past and now my future. How can this be so valuable enough for you? How could you want more? What can you take that you have not pilfered already?.. what is it you want? A couple bucks more? My dying breath? I have nothing more of value.

    2. Bless your heart! I don’t like how this Bank CEO explained it all. No one seems to understand that this horrible Biden economy is affecting people who have the least the most. Hang in there!

